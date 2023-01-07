Read full article on original website
Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’
The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
numberfire.com
Isaiah Livers (shoulder) questionable Tuesday for Detroit
Detroit Pistons foward Isaiah Livers is considered questionable to play Tuesday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Livers has missed the last month-plus due to a right shoulder sprain. However, he has been upgraded to questionable for Tuesday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Alex Caruso (ankle) probable for Bulls' Wednesday matchup
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (ankle) is probable to play in Wednesday's game versus the Washington Wizards. Caruso is on track to play on Wednesday after Chicago's guard was listed as probable. In 22.6 expected minutes, our models project Caruso to score 18.4 FanDuel points. Caruso's Wednesday projection includes 6.5...
numberfire.com
Pistons' Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) probable on Wednesday
Detroit Pistons guard/forward Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Bogdanovic is listed as probable for Wednesday after sitting out Tuesday's game with a calf injury. Our models expect him to play 33.3 minutes against Minnesota. Kevin Knox could return to the bench if Bogdanovic is active on Wednesday.
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
numberfire.com
Washington's Taj Gibson starting for injured Daniel Gafford (ankle) on Wednesday night
Washington Wizards center Taj Gibson is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Chicago Bulls. Gibson will make the start versus his former team after Daniel Gafford was ruled out with an ankle injury. In a matchup against a Bulls' unit ranked sixth in FanDuel points (49.7) allowed per game to centers this season, our models project Gibson to score 17.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Stephen Curry (shoulder) will start in Warriors' Tuesday matchup versus Suns
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (shoulder) will play in Tuesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. After a 11-game absence with left shoulder subluxation, Curry will make his return at home on Tuesday. In 33.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Curry to score 43.2 FanDuel points. Curry's Tuesday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Deandre Ayton (ankle) out again for Suns on Wednesday
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (ankle) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Ayton continues to deal with an ankle injury and will remain sidelined for Wednesday's clash with Denver. Jock Landale started in Ayton's place on Tuesday and could do so again against the Nuggets.
numberfire.com
Suns' Jock Landale starting on Tuesday in place of injured Deandre Ayton (ankle)
Phoenix Suns center Jock Landale is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Landale will get the start on Tuesday with Deandre Ayton sidelined with an ankle injury. Our models expect him to play 21.8 minutes against Golden State. Landale's Tuesday projection includes 11.5 points,...
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's P.J. Tucker (illness) active on Tuesday night
Philadelphia 76ers forward P.J. Tucker (illness) is available for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Tucker will make his return after the veteran missed one game with an illness. In 32.7 expected minutes, our models project Tucker to score 16.8 FanDuel points. Tucker's projection includes 4.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
T.J. McConnell (shoulder) questionable Wednesday for Pacers
Indiana Pacers point guard T.J. McConnell (right shoulder soreness) is questionable for Wednesday against the New York Knicks. McConnell left Sunday's game against the Charlotte Hornets early after injuring his shoulder, but he was able to practice in full on Tuesday. Andrew Nembhard and Bennedict Mathurin will have more minutes available if McConnell is unavailable.
numberfire.com
Milwaukee's Grayson Allen (ankle) will not return on Wednesday
Milwaukee Bucks shooting guard Grayson Allen (ankle) is ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Allen will not play in the second half of Wednesday's contest after he suffered a right ankle sprain. Expect Marjon Beauchamp to see more minutes at shooting guard if Allen were to miss more time.
numberfire.com
Hornets' Gordon Hayward (hamstring) doubtful on Thursday
Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Gordon Hayward (hamstring) is doubtful for Thursday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Hayward continues to deal with left hamstring soreness and is doubtful to face Toronto on Thursday. If he is able to play, our models expect him to see 29.5 minutes against the Raptors. Hayward's Thursday...
numberfire.com
Luka Doncic (ankle) available for Mavericks on Tuesday
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (ankle) will play in Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Doncic will be available in his normal first unit role after the Mavericks' superstar was held out one game with an ankle ailment. In a matchup against a Clippers' team ranked sixth in defensive rating, our models project Doncic to score 58.9 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Heat's Kyle Lowry (knee) out again on Thursday
Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry (knee) has been ruled out of Thursday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Lowry continues to deal with knee discomfort and will remain sidelined for Thursday's clash with Milwaukee. Gabe Vincent started in his place on Tuesday and could do so again on Thursday. In...
numberfire.com
Jordan Poole coming off Warriors' bench on Tuesday night
Golden State Warriors Jordan Poole is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Phoenix Suns. Poole will resume his previous second unit role after Stephen Curry was named Tuesday's starter. In 28.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Poole to score 28.5 FanDuel points. Poole's projection includes 18.8 points, 2.9 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Ricky Rubio (knee) questionable on Thursday
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio (knee) is questionable to play in Thursday's game versus the Portland Trail Blazers. Rubio could potentially make his season debut after Cleveland's guard spent one year rehabbing from his left ACL injury. In 14.6 expected minutes, our models project Rubio to score 14.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Tyus Jones playing in second unit role for Memphis on Wednesday
Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the San Antonio Spurs. Jones will come off the bench after Ja Morant was picked as Wednesday's starting point guard. In 18.3 projected minutes, our models project Jones to score 18.0 FanDuel points. Jones' Wednesday projection includes 8.3...
numberfire.com
San Antonio's Keldon Johnson (hamstring) questionable for Wednesday's game against Memphis
San Antonio Spurs small forward Keldon Johnson (hamstring) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Johnson's status is currently unknown after San Antonio's forward was sidelined one game with left hamstring tightness. Expect Josh Richardson to see more minutes if Johnson and Keita Bates-Diop are unable to play.
