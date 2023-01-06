Read full article on original website
IGIB Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (Symbol: IGIB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $50.84, changing hands as high as $50.92 per share. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IGIB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
New Strong Sell Stocks for January 10th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:. Brainsway BWAY is a commercial stage medical device company which is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 57.7% downward over the last 60 days.
TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) closed at $62.23, marking a +0.65% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.55%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Scores a "Perfect 10" Smart Score
Global investment bank Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has a “Perfect 10” Smart Score on TipRanks, which implies that the stock has the potential to beat the benchmark index. The Smart Score tool considers eight different factors, including analyst rating, technical analysis, and insider activity, among others, before assigning a score to the stock.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.Photo by𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙧𝙮 𝙂𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙨onUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Why Travelers (TRV) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again
Have you been searching for a stock that might be well-positioned to maintain its earnings-beat streak in its upcoming report? It is worth considering Travelers (TRV), which belongs to the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry. When looking at the last two reports, this insurer has recorded a strong...
Here's Why Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) is a Strong Value Stock
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access to daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens.
Discover (DFS) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
The market expects Discover (DFS) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Archer Daniels Midland and DR Horton have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
Chicago, IL – January 11, 2023 – Zacks Equity Research shares Archer Daniels Midland ADM as the Bull of the Day and DR Horton DHI as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on Uber Technologies UBER, Lyft LYFT and Baidu BIDU. Here...
Strength Seen in Shake Shack (SHAK): Can Its 6.3% Jump Turn into More Strength?
Shake Shack (SHAK) shares soared 6.3% in the last trading session to close at $51.09. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 3.4% loss over the past four weeks. Shares of Shake Shack appreciated...
Will Aon (AON) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? Aon (AON), which belongs to the Zacks Insurance - Brokerage industry, could be a great candidate to consider. This insurance brokerage has an established...
Down -48.67% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (AREN) Looks Ripe for a Turnaround
A downtrend has been apparent in Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (AREN) lately with too much selling pressure. The stock has declined 48.7% over the past four weeks. However, given the fact that it is now in oversold territory and Wall Street analysts are majorly in agreement about the company's ability to report better earnings than they predicted earlier, the stock could be due for a turnaround.
Why BCE (BCE) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again
If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider BCE (BCE). This company, which is in the Zacks Diversified Communication Services industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
SPXU: ETF Inflow Alert
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 (Symbol: SPXU) where we have detected an approximate $86.9 million dollar inflow -- that's a 7.4% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 74,247,350 to 79,747,350). The chart below shows the one year price performance of SPXU, versus its 200 day moving average:
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Hormel Foods, Dime Community Bancshares and PNC Financial Services Group
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/13/23, Hormel Foods Corp. (Symbol: HRL), Dime Community Bancshares Inc (Symbol: DCOM), and PNC Financial Services Group (Symbol: PNC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Hormel Foods Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.275 on 2/15/23, Dime Community Bancshares Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 1/24/23, and PNC Financial Services Group will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.50 on 2/5/23. As a percentage of HRL's recent stock price of $46.28, this dividend works out to approximately 0.59%, so look for shares of Hormel Foods Corp. to trade 0.59% lower — all else being equal — when HRL shares open for trading on 1/13/23. Similarly, investors should look for DCOM to open 0.73% lower in price and for PNC to open 0.91% lower, all else being equal.
Is Michelin (MGDDY) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Michelin (MGDDY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Will Affiliated Managers (AMG) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
Have you been searching for a stock that might be well-positioned to maintain its earnings-beat streak in its upcoming report? It is worth considering Affiliated Managers Group (AMG), which belongs to the Zacks Financial - Investment Management industry. When looking at the last two reports, this asset manager has recorded...
YETI vs. POOL: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in Leisure and Recreation Products stocks are likely familiar with Yeti (YETI) and Pool Corp. (POOL). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we...
Is Trending Stock United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) a Buy Now?
United Airlines (UAL) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this airline have returned +11.1%, compared to the Zacks...
First Horizon National (FHN) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
Wall Street expects a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when First Horizon National (FHN) reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
