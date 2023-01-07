ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Eagles vs. Giants: How to watch, listen and stream

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q7WPI_0k73wRV400

The Philadelphia Eagles (3-3) are set to end the regular season against their NFC East rival New York Giants (9-6-1), in Week 18 at Lincoln Financial Field.

While each team has clinched a berth in the playoffs, the Eagles will look to secure both the NFC East and the NFC’s top playoff seed.

The Giants are locked into the No. 6 seed no matter the result of their Week 18 tilt and are expected to rest key starters.

Here’s how you can watch, listen and stream Sunday’s must-win matchup.

Game Information

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s63KI_0k73wRV400
Philadelphia Eagles Came To East Rutherford Nj And Defeat Their Division Rivals The New York Giants 48 22 On December 11 2022

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles

4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 8

Lincoln Financial Field — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to watch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dFDNu_0k73wRV400

NY Giants @ Philadelphia — Ian Eagle, Charles Davis

LA Chargers @ Denver — Andrew Catalon, James Lofton

If CBS Sports is your thing, the Eagles and Giants will headline the afternoon slot, going head to head against the Cowboys, who’ll be featured on Fox.

Streaming

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4boEVw_0k73wRV400
Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

NFL Game Pass, the NFL mobile app

Also available live on FuboTV

“Live stream fuboTV (free 7-day trial)”

Radio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L0URM_0k73wRV400

Merrill Reese and Mike Quick’s broadcast on SportsRadio 94WIP.

New York (WFAN 660 AM)

New York (WFAN 101.9 FM)

Albany, NY (WPYX 106.5 FM)

Hartford, CT (WPOP 1410 AM)

Hartford, CT (WPOP 100.9 FM)

Hartford, CT (WCUS 97.9 FM)

Satellite Radio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jWVez_0k73wRV400
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Sirius Radio (Channel 225 – Eagles)

Sirius Radio (Channel 380 – Giants)

SiriusXM Internet (Channel 823 – Giants)

SiriusXM Internet (Channel 825 – Eagles)

Social Media

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ycLXU_0k73wRV400
Detroit Lions

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets, live stream, channel, time, how to watch NBA

The Phoenix Suns will be looking to turn their fortunes around as they visit the Ball Arena to take on the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night. The Suns have been struggling recently, losing nine of their last 11 games overall. However, they will be feeling optimistic after ending a six-game losing streak with a 125-113 road win over the Warriors the previous night. Meanwhile, the Nuggets have been in great form, winning 13 of their last 16 games, while looking to make it four wins in a row after a convincing 122-109 victory over the Lakers on Monday.
PHOENIX, AZ
Larry Brown Sports

David Shaw lands NFL head coach interview for interesting reason

David Shaw has landed an NFL head coach interview, and it’s for an interesting reason. Shaw, the longtime coach at Stanford, resigned in late November from his position. There have not been many rumors involving him until now. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday that Shaw interviewed with the Denver Broncos for their head coach... The post David Shaw lands NFL head coach interview for interesting reason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
The Comeback

Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Xavier Rhodes blowing Cowboys away at cornerback

Since losing Anthony Brown on December 4, the Cowboys cornerback position across from Trevon Diggs has been in a constant state of flux. From the Kelvin Joseph experiment, to Nahshon Wright, to DeRon Bland, to Trayvon Mullen, Dan Quinn has been searching for answers on the boundary. The Cowboys have...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL mock draft: New top-5 order leads to huge QB-related trade

Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season did a major number on the top of the order of the 2023 NFL draft. The Houston Texans lost by winning, dropped from first to second after beating the Indianapolis Colts, and fired head coach Lovie Smith for good (or bad) measure. The Chicago Bears went from second to first after losing to the Minnesota Vikings, the Arizona Cardinals went from fourth to third after losing to the San Francisco 49ers, the Colts moved from fifth to fourth after that Texans loss, and the Seattle Seahawks moved from third to fifth by dint of the Denver Broncos (who traded that pick and others for Russell Wilson) beating the Los Angeles Chargers.
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans had lots of creative jokes about a neutral site for a potential Bills-Chiefs AFC title game

With the NFL’s AFC playoff contingency plan finalized after Damar Hamlin’s collapse from cardiac arrest led to a cancelling of a vital Bills-Bengals primetime game, the main segment may well still come into play in a few weeks. That is, if the rival Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs meet for the AFC title, the matchup will take place at an undisclosed neutral site.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jay Gruden had some suggestions for who should call plays for the Commanders

Former Washington head coach Jay Gruden is a frequent guest on the local airwaves throughout the NFL regular season, offering his insight into the NFL and the Commanders. Gruden, who coached Washington from 2014-19, was known for his ability as an offensive play-caller. So in an appearance on “Grant and Danny,” on 106.7 The Fan Tuesday, Gruden defended former Washington offensive coordinator Scott Turner, who the team fired.
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

203K+
Followers
254K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy