Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Rams Lose CoachOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern CaliforniaDylan BarketLos Angeles, CA
Lottery ticket worth $3.9 million sold at California storeBeth TorresCalifornia State
The Los Angeles billionaire giving away her fortuneAsh JurbergLos Angeles, CA
The Homeless of Los Angeles: Declared in Crisis ModeHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles County, CA
Related
wmagazine.com
Margot Robbie Dials Up the Chaos
Star power, that hard-to-define magic possessed by a handful of humans, is something Margot Robbie has in abundance. In Babylon, she channels every ounce of it in her portrayal of Nellie LaRoy, a silent-film actor at the center of a messy, decadent era in Hollywood. Here, Robbie talks about how connected she felt with the role—and how disconnected she feels from her astrological sign.
wmagazine.com
Margot Robbie Wears Barbie Pink at the 2022 Golden Globe Awards
The Barbie premiere is still months away (thank god for that recent teaser), but Margot Robbie is already in her Mattel era. That actress arrived to the Golden Globes on Tuesday night looking like she stepped right off the set of the film, proving she’s just as excited about the upcoming project as we are.
wmagazine.com
Cate Blanchett Can’t Imagine Her Life Without Lydia Tár
Cate Blanchett's performance in the film Tár as Lydia Tár, the world-renowned composer-conductor, is so convincing and utterly poetic that she had many audiences fooled into thinking Tár was a real person. In fact, the EGOT-winning (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award), very first conductor of the Berlin Philharmonic in Todd Field’s drama is a fictional character. But Blanchett breathes so much fresh life into her that she feels all too real. And critics have taken notice—the Australia native received a Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award nomination and is now a serious contender for this year’s Best Actress Oscar (it would be her third Academy Award). Lydia Tár is painted as a cruel conductor, whose selfish behavior ultimately leads to her downfall. But her deeply human complexities and nuances have been carefully considered by Blanchett who was so engrossed by the character she says she’s now unable to envision her life without Lydia: “I can't imagine a time before, actually.”
wmagazine.com
Why Wasn't Zendaya At the 2023 Golden Globes?
Several major award winners at the 2023 Golden Globes weren’t present to accept their trophies live on stage. Cate Blanchett missed out on her Best Actress in a Drama honor, and Amanda Seyfried wasn’t there to take home the prize for Best Actress in a Mini-Series (she’s working on a mysterious musical, apparently?). The biggest absence, however, might have been Zendaya’s, as the actress won the award for Best Actress in a Drama TV Series for her role as Rue in Euphoria, but unfortunately, she was not in attendance at the event on Tuesday night.
wmagazine.com
The Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 Golden Globes
Long before the red carpet rolled out at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles for the Golden Globe Awards on January 10, there was a low hum of chatter moving around the Internet about what might happen at the 80th annual awards show. Last we heard of the Golden Globes back in 2022, controversy concerning the Hollywood Foreign Press Association led NBC to drop the telecast. Since then, the HFPA has been in crisis management mode, making diverse hires and attempting to right the ship. But even amid the headlines, there were whispers of who would attend—and, of course, what they would wear. Rihanna, Lady Gaga, and Taylor Swift are all nominated for awards this year; would they show? (In Rihanna’s case, yes: she and A$AP Rocky snuck into the auditorium, skipping the red carpet altogether before finding their seats.)
EW.com
Eddie Murphy closes Golden Globes speech with unexpected Will Smith Oscars slap reference
It's not over yet: the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at last year's Oscars lived on into 2023 thanks to an unexpected portion of Eddie Murphy's Golden Globes acceptance speech. As he accepted the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Cecil B. DeMille prize Tuesday night for his contributions to the...
wmagazine.com
Brad Pitt Tries to Find the Music in Each Day
The past year has been quite busy for Brad Pitt. After starring in Bullet Train, popping up in Sandra Bullock’s The Lost City, and executive producing the critically acclaimed Women Talking and She Said, he capped off 2022 with the release of Babylon, Damien Chazelle’s frantic, more-than-three-hour ode to 1920s Hollywood. In it, Pitt stars as Jack Conrad, a suave, if somewhat messy, Hollywood luminary grappling with his fading star power. Even before its December release, the ambitious film, over a decade in the making, received nine Critics Choice Award and five Golden Globe nominations, including a Best Supporting Actor nod for Pitt. For W’s annual Best Performances issue, the 59-year-old Oscar winner reflects on his extraordinary career so far.
wmagazine.com
Austin Butler on the Moment He Truly Connected With Elvis
Austin Butler had been a consistent presence on tween and teen-oriented television since his own days as a teenager, but it wasn’t until he was cast in a 2018 Broadway production of The Iceman Cometh that adults started taking notice of his talent. “Although there are many performers…there is only one actor, and his name is Austin Butler,” wrote Hilton Als in his review in The New Yorker. Shortly after, Butler appeared in films for Quentin Tarantino and Jim Jarmusch. However, it is his lead role in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis that has shot him into leading-man status and so far proffered him nominations from the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards.
wmagazine.com
Victoria Beckham Posts a Rare Photo With Nicola Peltz
The public loves a good celebrity feud, but make the two stars of said quarrel related by marriage, and they will absolutely devour it. That’s why people have been so enamored by the allegedly rough relationship between Victoria Beckham and her daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz. On Monday, however, Posh Spice put the rumors to rest when she took to Instagram to send her love to Peltz in honor of her 28th birthday.
wmagazine.com
The Best Social Media Reactions to the 2023 Golden Globes
From the moment Jerrod Carmichael opened the Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles on January 10 with the words “I’m here ‘cause I’m Black,” we knew the 80th annual ceremony would be filled with plenty of moments ripe for immortalization on the Internet. And, sure enough, the reactions came rolling in from the get-go: Jennifer Coolidge’s sprawling musings disguised as a presenter’s speech; discussion of Tom Cruise’s, er, religious leanings (just before his Top Gun costars Jay Ellis and Glen Powell took the stage); Austin Butler’s still-lingering Elvis impersonation. Every celebrity who did not attend the evening—of which there were a significant amount, no doubt due in part to the controversy still swirling around the Golden Globes—was fair game for jokes (not least among them: Cate Blanchett, with many noting that it was very Lydia Tár-esque to allow someone else to accept her Best Actress award on her behalf). It’s always a joy to see Angela Bassett’s stan army—which consists of celebrities and laypeople alike—come alive on Twitter, which it did, in spades, after she won Best Supporting Actress. And speaking of Jennifer Coolidge, the general consensus is that any awards show would do well to tap her as its host.
wmagazine.com
Michelle Williams Plays the Cool, Complicated Mom
Michelle Williams wears a Chanel jacket; Maison Margiela Artisanal by John Galliano hat; Messika Paris necklace. Steven Spielberg has asked Hollywood’s biggest talents to play Presidents, pirates, spies and Dinosaur hunters, but he’s only asked one to play a character inspired by his one mother. In The Fabelmans, Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical coming-of-age film, Michelle Williams plays Mitzi, the family’s piano-playing, monkey-owning matriarch based on Spielberg’s own. It’s a performance that’s won Williams rave reviews and a Golden Globe nod since the film’s premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival back in September, and could very likely net the actress her fifth Oscar nomination.
wmagazine.com
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Snuck into the Golden Globes When No One Was Watching
If you were watching the Golden Globes red carpet and wondering, “Where is Rihanna?” You weren’t alone. The singer was nominated for Best Original Song for “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but the red carpet came and went with no sign of her. That’s because, Rihanna opted to skip the fanfare of the carpet and head right into the auditorium. A video from @PopBase on Twitter showed the singer arriving to the event with her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, as Jennifer Coolidge presented an award on stage. Unfortunately for Rihanna, just moments later, she would lose the Golden Globe to Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, and Rahul Sipligunj, who won for their song, “Naatu Naatu” from the film RRR.
wmagazine.com
Jenna Ortega Mixes Preppy and Goth With a Unique Accessory
Sorry Airpods. It girls seem to prefer wired headsets. There’s an entire Instagram account documenting the trend, but while the Bella Hadids of the world tend to prefer Apple’s classic corded earbuds, Jenna Ortega wants something a little more powerful. She proved as much when she wore a set of over-ear headphones out to an event as just another accessory to compliment her look.
Natalia Dyer & Charlie Heaton Squash Split Speculation As They’re Pictured For The 1st Time In 7 Months
As the seven months passed since the last time Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton were seen together, fans couldn’t help but wonder if the Stranger Things duo had gone their separate ways. Not so! Natalia, 27, and her leading man Charlie, 28, were seen in New York City on Tuesday, January 10, bundling up in SoHo for a date night. In pics you can SEE HERE via The Daily Mail, the actress who plays Nancy Wheeler in the Netflix megahit rocked an oversized animal print coat paired with black pants and sneakers for the chilly outing. She wore her brunette hair pulled back and accessorized with a skinny scarf.
wmagazine.com
Taylor Russell Makes Her Own Luck
It’s been a good year for Taylor Russell. The 28-year-old actress first captivated audiences in the emotional 2019 film Waves, but it’s her role in Luca Guadagnino’s Bones and All that has garnered her a whole new fan base. In the film, Russell plays Maren Yearly, a teenage cannibal trying to find love and survival in 1980s America. In real life, Russell is navigating Hollywood and finding space for gratitude among all her newfound success. Here, the rising star discusses intention setting and why she just might be a vampire.
wmagazine.com
Gwyneth Paltrow, Step Away From the Nepo Baby T-Shirt
By now, you’ve seen the shots of Hailey Bieber in a parking garage, showing off her cropped white shirt featuring the phrase “nepo baby” on the front, and you’ve likely seen the discussion around it on Instagram, Twitter, and on every fashion magazine’s website (including ours). But now, other celebrities (and even other nepo babies) are commenting on the statement, including Gwyneth Paltrow.
wmagazine.com
Angelina Jolie Keeps It Simple in New York City
While the rest of Hollywood was nursing a hangover on Wednesday following a night out at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards, Angelina Jolie was all the way across the country, enjoying some time in New York City. The actress instead was spotted out shopping with her daughter, Zahara Pitt-Jolie, 18.
wmagazine.com
The Most Anticipated TV Shows of 2023
Peak TV is in full swing, and 2023 promises to deliver a slew of exciting series both new and old to our screens. While 2022 was big for hits like The White Lotus, this year will see the return of fan favorites like HBO’s satirical family dramedy Succession, Showtime’s survivalist thriller Yellowjackets, and FX’s surprise hit set in a Chicago sandwich shop, The Bear.
wmagazine.com
With The Inspection,Jeremy Pope Stakes His Claim on Big Screen Stardom
In Elegance Bratton’s semi-autobiographical The Inspection, Jeremy Pope portrays Ellis French, a version of the director at an extremely critical time in his life. Having been rejected by his own mother (played by Gabrielle Union), French enlists in the Marines, where, despite the odds stacked against him as a Black queer man, he somehow manages to find a sense of community. The film marks Pope’s first leading role in a feature-length film and has earned him a Golden Globe nomination for his raw, emotional performance. But that’s just the latest accolade for the Tony-, Grammy-, and Emmy-nominated star who’s best known for his roles on Broadway in Choir Boy and Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations and on television in Ryan Murphy’s Hollywood and Pose. Here, the multitalented 30-year-old actor, singer, dancer, and photographer discusses his journey to this moment.
wmagazine.com
In Babylon, Diego Calva Gets His Big Break
Among the starry cast of Damien Chazelle’s new epic, Babylon, sits Hollywood newcomer Diego Calva, whose performance as Manny Torres—a man breaking into the glitz and glamour of 1920s Hollywood—has garnered him a Golden Globe nomination. After Chazelle discovered the 30-year-old actor online, Calva’s dive into his first-ever major motion picture was a domino effect of departures from the norm, from living with Chazelle to memorizing his co-star Brad Pitt’s lines in addition to his own. The commitment, married with Calva’s background in film direction and scriptwriting, paid off, as Calva effortlessly volleys with Pitt and Margot Robbie. As it stands, he might never be fully relaxed in rooms filled with his biggest idols, but with a potential Oscar nomination on the way, he’s definitely going to have to get used to it.
Comments / 0