Trump’s accomplice convicted – Judge overturns verdict
NEW YORK (Dagbladet): Weisselberg, who has worked with the Trump families since 1973, has been sentenced to five months in prison for tax evasion from work benefits worth $1.7 million (about 17 million kronor). During his sentencing on Tuesday, Judge Juan Manuel Merchant Allen Weisselberg expressed his regret at agreeing...
Former Trump Organization CFO sentenced to five months in jail
Allen Weisselberg, the former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, was sentenced to five months in jail on Tuesday, after serving as a key witness in the criminal tax fraud trial against former President Trump’s business empire late last year, The Associated Press reported. Weisselberg was promised the...
Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs said he's concerned about the entire Biden family after classified docs were found at the president's former office in November.
The American public no longer believes the Supreme Court is impartial
(The Hill) — Never in recent history, perhaps, have so many Americans viewed the Supreme Court as fundamentally partisan. Public approval of the nine-justice panel stands near historic lows. Declining faith in the institution seems rooted in a growing concern that the high court is deciding cases on politics, rather than law. In one recent poll, a majority of Americans opined that Supreme Court justices let partisan views influence major rulings.
White House spars with reporters over Biden classified documents questions
The White House on Wednesday sparred with reporters over questions surrounding classified documents found in a former private office belonging to President Biden. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, in the first press briefing since the discovery of documents became public on Monday, avoided answering questions on why the administration didn’t inform the public sooner when attorneys for Biden made the discovery on Nov. 2 – just six days ahead of crucial midterm elections.
Republicans push bill to prevent expanding the size of the Supreme Court
WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Congress is gearing up for a fight over the size of the Supreme Court. Republicans want to prevent court packing but some Democrats are hoping to block their bill. Currently, nine justices sit on the Supreme Court. Congressman Dusty Johnson is leading a charge to keep...
In control of House, Republicans move on abortion
WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Only days into their control of the U.S. House of Representatives, Republicans on Wednesday pushed forward two bills regarding abortion. One would require doctors to provide full medical care to babies born during an attempted abortion. Sponsor Rep. Ann Wagner of Missouri has been trying to get the bill off the ground for decades.
Court weighs tossing Boston marathon bomber’s death sentence
BOSTON (AP) — Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s attorney urged a federal appeals court Tuesday to throw out the 29-year-old’s death sentence because of juror misconduct claims just months after it was revived by the nation’s highest court. Tsarnaev is making a renewed push to avoid...
Two Missouri Congressmen tapped as new House committee chairs
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Missouri Congressmen will now lead important U.S. House committees after the chamber switched party control in the midterm election. U.S. Rep. Sam Graves, who represents Missouri’s 6th District including Kansas City’s Northland, has been tapped to chair the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.
