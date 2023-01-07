Read full article on original website
St. Louis man drowns in California hotel pool
A St. Louis man drowned in a California hotel pool over the weekend.
Lawmakers urge climate action as storm batters California
WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – California’s congressional delegation is working with the Biden administration to get federal aid to deal with the storms. But lawmakers from both parties think there also needs to be a focus on long-term solutions to California’s weather problems. The storms battering the Golden State...
Graphic messages reveal past of Virginia law enforcement officer accused in cross-country killings
ABINGDON, Va. (WRIC) — Newly obtained messages between accused cross-country killer Austin Edwards and a young girl have revealed disturbing details about the Virginia law enforcement officer’s past. The 28-year-old was named as the lone suspect in a triple homicide investigation in Riverside, Calif. Authorities said that he...
Former Texas cop to be executed for hiring 2 people to kill wife
HOUSTON (AP) — A former suburban Houston police officer was set to be executed Tuesday for hiring two people to kill his estranged wife nearly 30 years ago. Robert Fratta, 65, is scheduled to receive a lethal injection for the November 1994 fatal shooting of his wife, Farah, amid a contentious divorce and custody fight for their three children.
Pritzker threatens to fire police for not enforcing Illinois gun ban
(WTVO) — After several Illinois law enforcement agencies said they won’t enforce the new gun ban, Gov. JB Pritzker had a strong response: Comply or hit the road. “As are all law enforcement all across our state and they will in fact do their job or they won’t be in their job,” Pritzker said Tuesday during […]
St. Louis County business owner pleads guilty to $231K pandemic loan fraud
On January 10, 2023, a business owner from St. Louis County, Missouri, admitted to being part of a conspiracy to illegally obtain $231,100 in pandemic-related loans.
Some Illinois sheriffs say they will not enforce the assault weapons ban
LaSalle County Sheriff Adam C. Diss and Knox County Sheriff Jack C. Harlan, Jr. announced that they do not plan to enforce the newly enacted assault weapons ban, according to identical letters released Wednesday.
In-N-Out announces plans to open first locations east of Texas
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN/NEXSTAR) – In-N-Out Burger is making its first major step toward expanding to the East with plans to open multiple restaurants in Tennessee by 2026. The California-based chain operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Texas — the last of which currently boasts...
Worker robbed at gunpoint Tuesday night
Another business robbery took place Tuesday night.
Illinois assault weapons banned, effective immediately
Assault-style weapons are banned Wednesday morning in Illinois.
Residents asked to shelter in place after possible explosion at LaSalle chemical plant
LASALLE, Ill. — Residents near a northern Illinois chemical plant were told to shelter in place after a possible explosion Wednesday morning. After the fire began just after 9 a.m. at Carus Chemical, located at 1500 8th Street, officials sent an emergency alert urging people who live in the city’s third and fourth wards to shelter […]
Gov. Parson proposes 8.7% pay raise for Missouri state workers
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is proposing an 8.7% pay raise for all state workers — plus a bonus for some in strenuous jobs — as a way to offset inflation and discourage employees from leaving for better paying jobs.
Two Missouri Congressmen tapped as new House committee chairs
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Missouri Congressmen will now lead important U.S. House committees after the chamber switched party control in the midterm election. U.S. Rep. Sam Graves, who represents Missouri’s 6th District including Kansas City’s Northland, has been tapped to chair the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.
Representative files legislation to protect Missourians’ reproductive health data
A new lawmaker wants to ban the state and law enforcement from using reproductive health data in their investigations.
Pritzker just signed the assault weapons ban. What happens now?
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Governor Pritzker signed an assault weapon ban into law Tuesday night. Some of the law goes into effect immediately, some will not go into effect until later. Immediately. Now in Illinois, it is illegal to sell or deliver any assault weapon anywhere in the state...
Chicago Magazine proposes trading southern Illinois for St. Louis
A Chicago Magazine essay is proposing a trade between Missouri and Illinois. The Land of Lincoln would get St. Louis in exchange for sending southern Illinois to Missouri.
Illinois bill requiring sick leave for all workers passes both chambers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – A bill that would guarantee paid sick leave for all Illinois employees is waiting for the governor’s signature. If signed into law, all employers, private or public, will be required to offer a minimum of 40 hours of paid leave to their employees, which they can use after 90 days on the job. They will also be required to roll over up to 40 hours of unused sick time.
Illinois assault weapon ban heads to governor’s desk
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – A bill that would ban the sale and delivery of assault weapons in Illinois now heads to Governor J.B. Pritzker’s desk. The Illinois House of Representatives has voted 68-41 for the bill. The Senate voted on the bill Monday. Democrats say banning semi-automatic firearms...
Bill offering abortion, gender-affirming care protections heads to Governor Pritzker’s desk
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Out of state people seeking abortions in Illinois may soon have the state on their side if they face legal consequences in their home state thanks to a bill that heads to the Governor’s desk. The Illinois General Assembly passed a bill protecting abortion, assisted reproduction and gender affirming care in […]
Five St. Louis suburbs get ‘F’ grades for new city flags
A group of flag design enthusiasts recently ranked hundreds of new city flags across the United States. The panel says several St. Louis suburbs need to step up their game.
