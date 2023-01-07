ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Lawmakers urge climate action as storm batters California

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – California’s congressional delegation is working with the Biden administration to get federal aid to deal with the storms. But lawmakers from both parties think there also needs to be a focus on long-term solutions to California’s weather problems. The storms battering the Golden State...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Former Texas cop to be executed for hiring 2 people to kill wife

HOUSTON (AP) — A former suburban Houston police officer was set to be executed Tuesday for hiring two people to kill his estranged wife nearly 30 years ago. Robert Fratta, 65, is scheduled to receive a lethal injection for the November 1994 fatal shooting of his wife, Farah, amid a contentious divorce and custody fight for their three children.
HOUSTON, TX
In-N-Out announces plans to open first locations east of Texas

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN/NEXSTAR) – In-N-Out Burger is making its first major step toward expanding to the East with plans to open multiple restaurants in Tennessee by 2026. The California-based chain operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Texas — the last of which currently boasts...
TEXAS STATE
Two Missouri Congressmen tapped as new House committee chairs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Missouri Congressmen will now lead important U.S. House committees after the chamber switched party control in the midterm election. U.S. Rep. Sam Graves, who represents Missouri’s 6th District including Kansas City’s Northland, has been tapped to chair the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.
MISSOURI STATE
Illinois bill requiring sick leave for all workers passes both chambers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – A bill that would guarantee paid sick leave for all Illinois employees is waiting for the governor’s signature. If signed into law, all employers, private or public, will be required to offer a minimum of 40 hours of paid leave to their employees, which they can use after 90 days on the job. They will also be required to roll over up to 40 hours of unused sick time.
ILLINOIS STATE
Illinois assault weapon ban heads to governor’s desk

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – A bill that would ban the sale and delivery of assault weapons in Illinois now heads to Governor J.B. Pritzker’s desk. The Illinois House of Representatives has voted 68-41 for the bill. The Senate voted on the bill Monday. Democrats say banning semi-automatic firearms...
ILLINOIS STATE
