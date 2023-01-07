Read full article on original website
Dangerous Leak in Downtown Miami Causes ClosuresDylan BarketMiami, FL
Major discount retail chain opening new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersHomestead, FL
Alex Katz Brings Good Company to Fort LauderdaleNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
Experience the Charm of Coral Gables: A City with a Rich History and a Hometown FeelDylan BarketCoral Gables, FL
Miami Dolphins May Defy the Odds as Longshot Super Bowl ContendersDylan BarketMiami, FL
I was adopted and reunited with my dad after 30 years – I was stunned to find out where my husband met him first
A WOMAN who was placed for adoption at birth has met her biological father for the first time 32 years later after they both submitted their DNA for testing. When they connected in 2019, Rachael, 32, discovered that she grew up just 20 minutes away from Criss, 53 — and in an even more surprising twist, they learned that Criss and Rachael's husband had already met.
Young mum given just three weeks to live after giving birth has died
A mum has died at the age of 39 after being diagnosed with stage four metastatic breast cancer 19 months ago. Karyn Love, from Brisbane, Australia gave birth to her daughter Billi in May 2021 via an emergency caesarean as she was only at 29 weeks. Throughout her pregnancy, Karyn...
Complex
11-Year-Old Autistic Boy Gifted $15,000 Piano By Stranger After He Heard Him Play
11-year-old Autistic boy Jude Kofie, who is a prodigious musical talent, was recently surprised with a $15,000 grand piano that was gifted to him by a stranger who heard him play. Per CBS News, Aurora, Colorado piano tuner Bill Magnusson was made aware of Jude’s talents after a local news...
Mother Creates Lie to Break up Her Son and His Wife of 16 Years—Now He Wants Her Back
One Facebook study showed that roughly 28% of married couples met their spouses in college. That's exactly how the couple in this story met. U/divorcedthrowawayacc is now 46 years old and her husband is 45. They got married when she was 26 and he was 25. Everything went south about 4 years ago.
Parents kick 18-year-old son out of the house after posting happy family photos on Instagram
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. It's often difficult to see the real story behind any given photo. With the invention of social media, it's even more so. Those of us who scroll social media at least once a day are usually inundated with someone's happy-looking family photos.
'90 Day Fiance' Star Colt Johnson Suffers Devastating Injury, Will Need to 'Learn How to Walk Again'
According to his wife Vanessa, Colt Johnson suffered an accident that left him severely injured and required multiple surgeries. "On December 2nd, Colt suffered an accident which caused a dislocated and broken leg," she wrote on Instagram. "Tibia/fibula along with torn meniscus. He was hospitalized for 2 weeks. In those 2 weeks he had 2 surgeries. With all the pain meds/anesthesia he received, his bladder stopped working and has been on a catheter since. He is unable to put any weight on the leg, can't bend it and is wheelchair bound."
intheknow.com
Dad’s ‘day in the life of a toddler’ parody video has parents losing it over the accuracy
This dad and comedian shared a hilarious video where he parodies a day in the life of a toddler, and parents are in hysterics over the accuracy. The mind of a toddler works in mysterious ways. TikToker, parent, and comedian Matty Acton (@mattyacton) understands this so well that he posted a video parody where he acts out a day in the life of a toddler, and his Oscar-worthy portrayal has viewers losing it all over TikTok.
ringsidenews.com
Ex-WWE Superstar Called Out For Trying To Get Talent Fired
WWE Superstars have a great job, because of all the perks involved. Nothing lasts forever, and it’s always possible to lose your job, especially in WWE. That being said, one former Superstar apparently made it his mission to get other guys bumped off the roster. Hardcore Holly largely made...
ringsidenews.com
Ric Flair Can’t Believe Mistake He Made During Retirement Match
Ric Flair’s legendary name is known for a lot of things, but he is still a human being in the end and is prone to making mistakes. The Nature Boy’s last match was a memorable event, but it also had many people worried. In fact, Flair forgot to hydrate himself prior to the match – a mistake Flair regrets deeply.
