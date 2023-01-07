ATHENS, Ga. — Terry Roberts scored 16 points, Braelen Bridges had 11 points and 10 rebounds and Georgia beat Mississippi State 58-50 to extend its home winning streak to 10 games. Georgia has doubled its SEC win total from last season when the Bulldogs lost 17 games in conference. Georgia guard Jabri Abdur-Rahim secured a key rebound after Mississippi State nearly tied it at 48-all on a 3-pointer with 1:30 to play. Abdur-Rahim was fouled on the rebound and made two free throws to extend Georgia's lead to 50-45. Mississippi State's Dashawn Davis sank a wide-open 3-pointer, following an offensive rebound, to get within 50-48 but Roberts was fouled at the other end and made two free throws for a four-point lead. Mississippi State missed a 3-pointer and Bridges sealed it with two free throws.

ATHENS, GA ・ 4 HOURS AGO