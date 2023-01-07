Read full article on original website
Related
WWE Legend Sgt. Slaughter Went Off On Social Media About Lacey Evans Using The Cobra Clutch
Sgt. Slaughter recently learned about WWE's Lacey Evans using the cobra clutch as a finisher, and he had a lot to say about it.
tjrwrestling.net
Former IMPACT Wrestling Champion Announces Divorce
A controversial former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion has announced that they are set for divorce following their marriage in 2020. In August 2020, former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Tessa Blanchard married Mexican wrestling star Daga – real name Miguel Olivo. However, it now appears that the relationship is over after both parties took to social media to release a joint statement announcing their divorce:
stillrealtous.com
Hall Of Famer Unhappy About Current WWE Star Using Their Move
Over the last few years WWE has tried several times to find the right presentation for Lacey Evans on television, and now it seems that the company is tweaking her gimmick once again. Last week on Friday Night SmackDown, a vignette aired which showed Lacey training and she declared that she will be putting her opponents away with the Cobra Clutch.
ringsidenews.com
MJF Brutally Roasts Anyone Over 30 Who Uses Snapchat
MJF is riding the wave of success as the self-proclaimed top superstar of All Elite Wrestling. His ultra level of arrogance allows The Devil to take shots at anything, and he decided to shift his radar to older people who use the popular app Snapchat. The Salt of the Earth...
ringsidenews.com
Ex-WWE Superstar Called Out For Trying To Get Talent Fired
WWE Superstars have a great job, because of all the perks involved. Nothing lasts forever, and it’s always possible to lose your job, especially in WWE. That being said, one former Superstar apparently made it his mission to get other guys bumped off the roster. Hardcore Holly largely made...
Popculture
A 'Love & Hip Hop' Couple Has Allegedly Separated
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta is gearing up for another season and per Media Take Out, there is going to be a major plot twist with the love lives of several of its cast members. After a rough season of marital strife, Bambi and Scrappy have called it quits, according to the report. Last season chronicled Scrappy's personal journey to healing his childhood traumas, specifically as it relates to his overbearing mother, Momma Dee, and how she infiltrates their marriage. Scrappy and Bambi, who have three children together, have reportedly stopped following each other on Instagram, and have deleted all of their shared pictures together on each other's pages. There were talks of divorce for some time, but by the end of the season, it seemed they were doing better. But MTO reports things have since gone downhill.
wrestletalk.com
Wrestler Portraying Uncle Howdy Revealed?
Ever since the mysterious Uncle Howdy made his first appearance on WWE television, fans have wondered just one thing, who is behind the mask?. There have been various names speculated, from Bo Dallas to Vincent to Cameron Grimes. Fightful noted on Friday that WWE was playing it’s cards close to...
wrestletalk.com
Update On Triple H’s WWE Status Following Stephanie McMahon’s Resignation
*** UPDATE – WWE has reportedly been sold to the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund with plans to take the company private – read more at this link ***. The latest twist in the Vince McMahon WWE return saga was announced today (January 10), when it was announced that Stephanie McMahon had resigned from her position as co-CEO of WWE.
bodyslam.net
Ric Flair Believes His Long Lost Brother Only Wants To Meet Him Cause He’s Famous
Ric Flair questions the motivations behind his long lost brother reaching out to meet him. While his brother reached out to him recently, Flair doesn’t want to get in touch. He revealed on his recent documentary that he doesn’t know what they would talk about. He also feels his brother wants to meet him because of who he is.
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Reunites Popular WWE Faction Vince McMahon Had Broken Up
Triple H continues to delight WWE fans as tonight’s WWE Raw (January 9) teased the reunion of a popular WWE faction. While some may fear that Vince McMahon may pop back into WWE creative like a boogeyman, it isn’t stopping Triple H’s creative plans from marching forward.
AOL Corp
Victoria Lee, rising MMA star, dies at 18
Mixed martial arts rising star Victoria Lee has died at 18. In an Instagram post on Saturday, MMA fighter Angela Lee shared that her younger sister, Victoria, had died last year on Dec. 26, 2022. No cause of death was shared. “She has gone too soon and our family has...
stillrealtous.com
AEW Star Posts Goodbye Message
Over the last few years AEW has signed some interesting names, but not everyone who signed with the company went on to find success. Andrade El Idolo’s AEW run has been criticized by some, and it was even reported months ago that he was trying to get fired when he got into an altercation with Sammy Guevara at an AEW event.
ringsidenews.com
Bam Bam Bigelow Dragged Over His Lack Of Talent
Bam Bam Bigelow was one of the bigger stars during the 80s and 90s, especially in WWE, which was known as the WWF back then. He was a huge man and many fans were always in awe of his size and stature. That being said, it seems Beglow was dragged for his lack of talent recently.
ringsidenews.com
Tony Schiavone Believes Bret Hart’s Anger After The Montreal Screwjob Ruined His WCW Run
Bret Hart is a WWE Hall of Famer, and his in-ring skills earned him all the fame and recognition a pro wrestler would ever want. However, he truly changed after what transpired during The Montreal Screwjob. His subsequent run in WCW was far from great, according to many fans. In fact, Tony Schiavone believes Hart’s anger after the Montreal Screwjob ruined his WCW run.
ringsidenews.com
Taya Valkyrie Isn’t Sure About A Return To WWE
2022 was definitely a redefining period for Taya Valkyrie. After a failed stint in WWE, she went across the world, competing in other promotions to emerge as a big star. However, she recently spoke about not being sure whether to return to WWE in the future. Taya Valkyrie spent nearly...
ringsidenews.com
Jim Ross Tells WWE Talent Not To Be Babies After Vince McMahon’s Return
Jim Ross is a true veteran in the pro wrestling world, as he made a name for himself by being one of the best commentators in pro wrestling history. He has delivered some of the most iconic moments in the business. He also keeps up with everything that goes on in WWE, despite being part of AEW now. With Vince McMahon’s return to WWE, Jim Ross decided to give WWE talent some useful advice.
ringsidenews.com
Alexa Bliss Says She Isn’t Afraid Of Uncle Howdy After WWE RAW Encounter
Alexa Bliss finally embraced her demons after she saw Bray Wyatt’s moth logo on the January 2, 2023, episode of WWE RAW. Little Miss Bliss had a stare down with Uncle Howdy last night on RAW as well. Byron Saxton caught up with Alexa Bliss for an interview on...
ringsidenews.com
Former WWE PR Rep Says Vince McMahon Doesn’t Want To See Anything Outside ‘His World’
Dawn Pappas served as WWE’s media relations manager, and she knows about the company’s inner workings. She was hired in 2004 and was present during the Ruthless Aggression days of the company. Naturally, she had face time with Vince McMahon. John Pappas recently spoke to The Chosen Life...
ringsidenews.com
Road Dogg Believes Enzo Amore Could Have Been The Next Great Manager In WWE
Enzo Amore was one of the most controversial superstars in the industry when he was a WWE mainstay. However, everyone will also agree that the former Cruiserweight Champion was quite an impressive talker. Road Dogg recently stated that he believes Enzo Amore could have had a huge influence if he had continued in WWE as a manager.
ringsidenews.com
Nick Khan Allegedly Has A Deal With Vince McMahon To Sell WWE
With the return of Vince McMahon, WWE is now really serious about a sale of the company, because the company has hired JPMorgan and the company wants to sell before the subsequent television media rights negotiations start. Now there’s a a new story that one of the co-CEOs has a deal with Vince McMahon in place for sale.
Comments / 0