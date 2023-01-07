As the sun sets on another Chicago Bears football season the offseason frenzy full of outlandish predictions, fans bellyaching about how they would fix the roster, and high hopes for a better 2023 has officially begun. 2023 is already treating the Chicago Bears and their fans pretty well. The Bears officially wrapped up the 1st overall pick in week 18 with a loss to their division rival the Minnesota Vikings and with some help from former head coach Lovie Smith and the Houston Texans. We are a long way from kicking off the 2023 NFL season but here is who the Chicago Bears will take on in 2023.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO