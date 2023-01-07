ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Should the Red Wings buy or sell at the trade deadline?

The Detroit Red Wings seem to have taken a bit of a step forward in their rebuild, as for the first time in several years, they see themselves lingering around a playoff spot at the halfway point of the season. So with the trade deadline approaching, it puts the Red...
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Flyers, Blackhawks, Sabres, Capitals, Bruins

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is talk that Ivan Provorov could be moved by the Philadelphia Flyers. Meanwhile, could a potential injury to Patrick Kane shut down any future trade talks?. The Buffalo Sabres aren’t going to be able to sign one of their college goaltending prospects and...
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Wild, Coyotes, Blackhawks

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Joel Edmundson comments on the likelihood he is moved by the NHL Trade Deadline. Max Domi also talked about the possibility of being traded and said he’s hoping to stay in Chicago. The Minnesota Wild have contacted the Vancouver Canucks about Brock Boeser...
MINNESOTA STATE
Yardbarker

The greatest individual season in hockey history turns 30

The greatest individual accomplishment in NHL history turns 30 this winter. As we follow Alex Ovechkin’s stalking of Wayne Gretzky for the all-time goals record, we may have Wayne on the brain and assume the seminal feat belongs to him. He’s the most dominant player ever to walk the Earth, owner of countless untouchable records, from a 92-goal season to a 215-point season to 50 goals in 39 games to 2,857 career points. He’ll always get my G.O.A.T. vote.
atozsports.com

What oddsmakers believe the Bears will do with the first overall pick

The Chicago Bears are wielding an unusual amount of power after securing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. There will be plenty of speculation in the coming months centered around what Chicago will do with the pick. General manager Ryan Poles must make a decision on whether to use the pick on a franchise-changing player, or to trade it away to a quarterback-needy team in exchange for a massive haul.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears’ 2023 opponents have been finalized

As the sun sets on another Chicago Bears football season the offseason frenzy full of outlandish predictions, fans bellyaching about how they would fix the roster, and high hopes for a better 2023 has officially begun. 2023 is already treating the Chicago Bears and their fans pretty well. The Bears officially wrapped up the 1st overall pick in week 18 with a loss to their division rival the Minnesota Vikings and with some help from former head coach Lovie Smith and the Houston Texans. We are a long way from kicking off the 2023 NFL season but here is who the Chicago Bears will take on in 2023.
CHICAGO, IL

