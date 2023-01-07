Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Thanks to community, pet drive was successful
Thank you to the pet lovers of Citrus County. Donations to the 13th Annual Pet Angels’ Drive were fantastic. Many pets will have full tummies and continue to live with their loving families thanks to your generosity. A special thank you to the Citrus County Chronicle for their publicity...
Citrus County Chronicle
Let’s Feed Citrus food giveaway dates for remainder of January, February
The next dates set for the Let’s Feed Citrus food distribution through February are: Wednesday, Jan. 25 and Wednesday, Feb. 8 and 22. Until further notice, all giveaway events are drive-through only and begin at 9 a.m. at the Citrus County fairgrounds at 3600 S. Florida Ave, Inverness, FL 34450.
usf.edu
How Weeki Wachee Springs State Park will celebrate 75 years and its famed mermaids
Florida was once known for its roadside attractions such as Six-Gun Territory in Ocala, which featured shootouts at high noon on its dusty main drag. Winter Haven also had Cypress Gardens, known for water-ski shows and young women dressed in floral-colored southern belle costumes. Many of them went by the...
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus is third oldest county in Florida
For years, Citrus has ranked as a top-five county in Florida when it comes to its percentage of older residents. But the award for the oldest county in the state goes to Sumter, which also leads the nation in people 65 and over. Not surprisingly, the age-restricted Villages in Sumter has the oldest population of seniors than any other city in the U.S.
This might just be the scariest road in Florida
I don't know what it is about Florida, but one thing I've realized about this state is that it has a ton of roads with back stories attached. And there are many famous roads here, many of them with their own stories, but I think I might have found the mother-load. Yes, that is a bold statement when there are roads like the I-4 Dead-Zone to compete with. But when you hear this story, you'll understand where I'm coming from.
Citrus County Chronicle
What's Happening
Enjoy a fun evening and hear some of your favorite songs at the Depot on Friday, Jan. 13. On stage will be Kenny and the Heads, a Marion County band playing together for several years. They describe themselves as a bit Americana, Roots and Rock in their music selections. The...
Citrus County Chronicle
Life in Ocala Palms: Marine veteran enjoying retired life in Ocala
Less than three years ago, U.S. Marine Corps (USMC) veteran Calvin Couch and his lovely bride, Carol, decided to kick back and make their home in Florida. They had traveled and lived in several states during Calvin’s 20 years of active duty. After some research around the state, the...
Citrus County Chronicle
Come out for 36th annual Manatee Festival Saturday, Sunday
The 36th annual Manatee Festival, hosted by the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce, will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, in downtown Crystal River. The festival will feature two days of live entertainment, discounted opportunities for guided...
Citrus County Chronicle
Sound Off calls from Tuesday, Jan. 10
I recently read an item in the Chronicle boasting of Citrus County having Florida’s best water (Saturday, Jan. 7’s front-page story). I’m thankful that I don’t live in a lesser county. Example: 1. I wash a clear wine glass. 2. I wash and rinse twice. 3. I wash without soap and rinse twice. Each time the glass dries looking like it has been dipped in chalk water.
Former representative runs again for Florida House in District 24
Charlie Stone is no stranger to holding public office. So, when the District 24 seat of the Florida House of Representatives was vacated, the veteran Republican legislator felt he would be the most experienced person for the job. Stone, 74, is running in a special election for the seat vacated...
Citrus County Chronicle
Tarawood in Floral City sees construction boom
Nestled in the gently rolling pasturelands south of Floral City hides an oasis of a community. Look fast as you cruise by on U.S. 41, or you just might miss it. Tucked away from the traffic and city lights is Tarawood; a gated community for residents age 55 or older that is seeing more activity than it has in years.
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River council on fence whether to approve mobile food courts
The proposal to allow mobile food courts in commercial Crystal River hit some speed bumps this week when two city councilmen expressed concerns that a congregation of food trucks would provide unfair competition to brick-and-mortar restaurants. The proposal to allow mobile food courts comes from local developer and builder Chris...
Trash troubles for Lake County residents continue into the new year
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — When Lake County contracted with a new waste company for residential waste collection last year, residents expected some hiccups. With the new year, some residents still wait for their recyclables and yard waste to be picked up. Lake County resident Jody Mullens said the problems...
suncoastnews.com
Hernando News Briefs
HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital will offer a free community health seminar titled “Girl talk: Urologic Conditions in Women” on Wednesday, Jan. 25, from 3 to 4 p.m. in the Graduate Medical Education Conference Center, 11307 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville, (one-story building), on the hospital's campus. Dr. Anisleidy Fombona,...
2 Florida Cities Named as Places Where You Can Feel Like You're Traveling Internationally Without Leaving America
Many people have felt the itch to travel after the lifting of pandemic restrictions. It's arguably nice to have the option to visit other places again. However, recently, some new traveling obstacles have become apparent.
floridapolitics.com
Justin Albright brings family name to Marion House race
The longtime Soil and Waster board member is brother to Marion Tax Collector George Albright. Justin Albright has served for years on government boards in Marion County. Now he wants a seat in the Legislature. The Ocala Republican this week has filed and qualified to run in a Special Election in House District 24.
villages-news.com
Snowbird contends meter mistake resulted in huge bill for unused water
A snowbird contends a meter mistake resulted in a huge bill for unused water at a time when he was up north. After a great deal of frustration trying to straighten out the matter with The Villages Utility Department, William “B.J.” Thompson of the Village of Mallory Square pleaded his case Monday before the North Sumter Community Utility Dependent District Board.
Citrus County Chronicle
MLK Day event planned in Crystal River, also NCVC Healthy Food Drive
The George Washington Carver Community Center will sponsor the Martin Luther King Jr. Day “Remember the Dream” event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 16 at Copeland Park, 76 N.E. 8th Ave., Crystal River. The public is invited for a fun-filled day of remembering Dr. King...
Citrus County Chronicle
Save the pool ongoing in Beverly Hills
Saving the community swimming pool in Beverly Hills is the mindset of the Keep the Pool Open Committee, but instead of asking the Board of County Commissioners to fund it, the Nature Coast Affordable Housing Corp. will ask the County Commission to sell them the property along with a small piece of vacant land near the pool area to build a playground.
floridapolitics.com
Anthony Sabatini attempt to bully Florida GOP members on Ronna McDaniel vote exposed
But can he twist enough arms to get a quorum in Sarasota on short notice?. Lake County Republican Party Chair Anthony Sabatini has barely held his post for a month, but he’s already forced officials to hold a special meeting on a single item. And he’s bullying fellow Republicans...
Comments / 1