Philadelphia, PA

OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Comeback

Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’

The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Larry Brown Sports

Cowboys star makes bold prediction about team

The NFL playoffs have not even started yet, but one Dallas Cowboys player is already calling his shot. Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons responded to a tweet on Wednesday from the NFL’s official Twitter page. Parsons raced against Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill during a skills challenge competition at last year’s Pro Bowl (in... The post Cowboys star makes bold prediction about team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

Holiday, Lopez help Bucks hold off Hawks, 114-105

ATLANTA (AP) — Jrue Holiday scored 27 points, Brook Lopez had 20 points and 12 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks held off the Atlanta Hawks 114-105 on Wednesday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo added seven points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists, and Bobby Portis II had 13 points and 10 rebounds. Milwaukee has won four of five. The Hawks, playing without Trae Young and Clint Capela, erased a 24-point deficit early in the third to make it 101-all on John Collins’ fast-break layup with 4:05 remaining. They took their first lead on Bogdan Bogdanovic’s baseline jumper coming out of a timeout. Lopez answered with a corner 3, and the Bucks went on a 10-0 run and led the rest of the way. Bogdanovic scored 22 points, and De’Andre Hunter had 16 for the Hawks.
ATLANTA, GA

