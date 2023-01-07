Read full article on original website
cryptopotato.com
FTX Locates $5 Billion in Assets, Attorney Says: Report
Over $5 billion worth of cash, liquid crypto, and other liquid assets have been located, an attorney revealed today. In a hearing from today, a bankruptcy attorney said that FTX has managed to locate over $5 billion of assets. Per a CoinDesk report, the attorney said that they’ve managed to...
cryptopotato.com
BTC Bulls Take Control Above $17K, But Worrying Signs Appear (Bitcoin Price Analysis)
Bitcoin’s price has initiated a rally after finding solid support at around $16.5K and breaking the 50-day moving average. However, the bullish momentum has weakened as the price faces a critical resistance level. Technical Analysis. By Shayan. The Daily Chart. After a short-term consolidation at the $16.5K support level,...
cryptopotato.com
Cardano (ADA) Skyrockets 17%, Bitcoin Breaks $17K After 1 Month: Market Watch
Although all altcoins are well in the green, Cardano and Solana have taken the main stage. After weeks and weeks of failing under $17,000, bitcoin finally initiated an impressive leg up that took it well beyond that line. The alternative coins have also posted notable gains on a daily scale,...
cryptopotato.com
Crypto Funding in 2022 Down Over 40% Compared to 2021: CoinGecko
Cryptocurrency firms raised over $21 billion last year, nearly $16 billion less than the amount in 2021. Cryptocurrency projects obtained 42.5% less funding in 2022 compared to what they received in 2021. Still, last year’s capital was significantly higher than the figures in 2018, 2019, and 2020. Funding in...
cryptopotato.com
Will Ethereum’s Shanghai Upgrade Cause ETH Prices to Dump? (Analysis)
Ethereum’s Shanghai upgrade is coming and everyone wonders if it will cause ETH’s price to dump. Ethereum’s Shanghai upgrade seems to be just around the corner. The core change that will be implemented after it’s through will be that ETH stakers will be able to withdraw their cryptocurrency currently locked in the ETH 2.0 smart contract.





cryptopotato.com
DOJ Seizes $470 Million in Robinhood Shares From FTX Executives
Sam Bankman-Fried just lost over $400 million of his Robinhood equity, despite prior objections. Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) and his former right-hand, Gary Wang, are unable to retain ownership of almost half a billion dollars worth of Robinhood shares, according to a court document dated January 6th. The US Department of...
cryptopotato.com
Market Watch: Bitcoin Tapped Monthly High, Ripple Jumps 5%
Ripple pops up as today’s best performer from the larger-cap alts. Bitcoin continues to add value gradually and charted a new monthly high hours ago at just over $17,500. Most altcoins are also slightly in the green today, led by Ripple’s 4% increase. Bitcoin Touched $17.5K. The start...
cryptopotato.com
Core Scientific Mined Over 1,400 BTC in December Despite Bankruptcy Filing
Core Scientific mined more bitcoin in December than November and increased its self-mining hashrate. One of the leading bitcoin mining companies – Core Scientific – mined 1,356 BTC in November and 1,435 BTC in December. It also boosted its self-mining hashrate from 15.4 EH/s to 15.7 EH/s. The...
cryptopotato.com
Liquid Staking Platforms Surging Ahead of Ethereum Shanghai Upgrade
There has been a great deal of momentum for liquid staking derivatives and platforms in the run-up to Ethereum’s next big upgrade. Crypto’s newest narrative is liquid staking, as platforms and tokens have been taking off recently. Ethereum will go through the Shanghai upgrade in March, which releases...
cryptopotato.com
Flare Network Begins FLR Token Airdrop
Millions of users across multiple top exchanges have been distributed FLR tokens. Flare – a layer 1 oracle network – has initiated its FLR token airdrop across multiple major exchanges including Binance, OKX, Kraken, Bithumb, UpBit, Kucoin, and BitBank, among others. With 4.279 billion FLR tokens distributed to...
cryptopotato.com
Crypto.com To Delist USDT in Canada Due To Regulatory Pressures
USDT is the world’s most important stablecoin, but not in Canada. Crypto.com had to delist the token to comply with regulations. On January 9, Crypto.com announced the delisting of USDT —the most important stablecoin in the crypto ecosystem— in Canada to comply with the country’s regulations.
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Maintains Above $17K, Aptos Skyrockets 40% Daily (Market Watch)
LDO continues its run, but Aptos has taken the crown as today’s top performer. Bitcoin has maintained above $17,000 for a day now and even painted a new 3-week high at $17,400 hours ago. Most altcoins have calmed following yesterday’s massive rally, aside from LDO, Gala, and Aptos.
cryptopotato.com
5 Bullish and 2 Bearish Cases for DeFi Going Into 2023 (Opinion)
Decentralized finance (or DeFi) promised the benefits of financial services with the features of blockchain and cryptocurrencies. But the swarms of investors who flocked to it in the 2022 DeFi bubble are still waiting for their payday. The DeFi world, along with the rest of the cryptoverse, is still in...
cryptopotato.com
Here’s the Next Target for Ethereum if $1,300 Holds (ETH Price Analysis)
Ethereum’s price is on the verge of breaking out from a significant resistance level after testing it for quite a while. However, there are still some obstacles for the price to overcome in order for a new bullish phase to begin. Technical Analysis. By: Edris. The Daily Chart. On...
cryptopotato.com
Cryptiony: Crypto Taxes Made Easy
Trading and investing in cryptocurrency has become quite popular over the past couple of years. It also led to the largest bull market in the industry’s relatively short history. This also means that a lot of people made a profit in 2021 and, despite the much worse market conditions,...
cryptopotato.com
Bitget Launches Fund Custody Service with Dedicated Wallet to Elevate Safety
Users with total assets over 100,000 USDT may apply for a separate custodial wallet. Victoria, Seychelles 11 Jan 2023 – Leading crypto exchange Bitget launches the Fund Custody service for professional investors and institutions. The service will provide dedicated wallets to qualified accounts to maximize protection of customers’ funds on the platform. The exchange also recently released the latest snapshot of its Merkle tree Proof of Reserves to reassure users that their assets are held in 1:1 reserves.
cryptopotato.com
Huobi Korea to Break Away from Huobi Global With Shares Buyback
Huobi Korea wants to be an independent exchange. It will buy all of its shares and rebrand to distance itself from Huobi Global. On January 9, reports circulated that the cryptocurrency exchange Huobi Korea announced plans to sever its relationship with its parent company Huobi Global. According to the statement...
cryptopotato.com
CPI Numbers Coming on Thursday, What to Expect?
History suggests that bitcoin could be heading for a volatile week. The consumer price index excluding food and energy (core CPI) numbers will be released by the United States government on Thursday, January 12. Although the most recent months saw a decline in the inflation rates compared to the peaks...
