ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Jeremy Renner celebrates 52nd birthday in hospital, thanks medical team

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tv15G_0k73kvms00

Two-time Oscar-nominated actor Jeremy Renner celebrated his 52nd birthday on Saturday from his hospital bed, sending thanks on his social media account the previous day to his medical care team as he recovers from injuries sustained in a snowplow accident.

“Thank you renowned medical ICU team for beginning this journey,” Renner wrote on his Instagram story, according to CNN. The photo accompanying the post shows “The Avengers” star surrounded by medical personnel.

Renner thanked supporters for their “birthday love,” posting a brief video of supporters dancing to 50 Cent’s “In Da Club,” according to the cable news outlet.

The update was the third by the actor, who was injured on New Year’s Day when he was crushed by a snowplow, according to Fox News. Renner was clearing snow near his Nevada home when he was injured.

On Monday, Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve told the Reno Gazette-Journal that Renner was helping a motorist who was stranded outside of his home when he was run over by the snowplow.

During a Tuesday news conference, Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said that Renner’s engine-powered vehicle began to roll away while the actor was not in the driver’s seat. He was injured as he tried to get back into the machine, Balaam said.

Renner “suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries” in the accident, The New York Times reported.

Renner is a two-time Academy Award nominee for his roles in “The Hurt Locker” and “The Town,” according to The Associated Press. He is also known for playing Hawkeye in the Marvel movie and television franchise.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Ron Jeremy Unlikely to Stand Trial in Rape Cases After Severe Medical Diagnosis

Former adult film performer Ron Jeremy is unlikely to stand trial after he was diagnosed with "severe dementia." The 69-year-old Jeremy's trial on 30 counts of sexual assault was scheduled to start later this month. However, mental health experts called by prosecutors and Jeremy's defense team said he suffers from dementia and there is no reason to believe he is faking the condition, Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Paul Thompson wrote in a letter obtained by the Los Angeles Times on Friday.
Decider.com

‘General Hospital’ Star Genie Francis Condemns “Inappropriate” Luke & Laura Rape Storyline: “It’s Been a Burden I’ve Had To Carry”

General Hospital celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, and the show is pulling out all the stops (the Nurses Ball is back!)… But when a show lasts as long as General Hospital — the longest-running drama currently on television — the show is bound to have some storylines that don’t age well. During General Hospital’s presentation at the 2023 Television Critics Association winter tour, one of the most tenured actors on the series spoke about one of the most popular — and problematic — storylines, not only in General Hospital history, but television history. That storyline is, of course, the Luke...
KRMG

Ventimiglia goes from beloved TV dad to debonair grifter

PASADENA, Calif. — (AP) — Milo Ventimiglia was looking to change things up after six seasons on NBC's "This is Us" — both physically and professionally. He found that opportunity with the upcoming ABC series " The Company You Keep," a high-stakes romance story that's a remake of a Korean drama, "My Fellow Citizens."
KRMG

Source: Biden team finds more docs with classified markings

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden's legal team has discovered additional documents containing classification markings in a second location, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Wednesday. The revelation comes days after an attorney for the president said Biden's lawyers had discovered a "small number" of classified documents at his former office space in Washington.
WASHINGTON, DC
New York Post

Allison Williams sues ESPN, Disney over vaccine mandate firing

Fox Sports reporter Allison Williams is one of two former ESPN employees suing the Worldwide Leader over their termination for refusing to comply with the company’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate. Williams and former producer Beth Faber filed a joint lawsuit on Wednesday, claiming ESPN and Disney violated their religious beliefs. In the 83-page complaint, filed in Connecticut, Williams claims she applied for an “exemption from vaccination on grounds of disability” as she was set to undergo in vitro fertilization. She later applied for a religious exemption, which was denied and led to her exit from the company in October 2021. “[Williams] informed Defendants in...
CONNECTICUT STATE
KRMG

White House: Jill Biden has two cancerous lesions removed

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Surgeons removed a cancerous lesion above first lady Jill Biden 's right eye and one on her chest, the White House said Wednesday, while a third lesion on her left eyelid was being examined. Dr. Kevin O'Connor, the physician to President Joe Biden, said...
HAWAII STATE
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
20K+
Followers
114K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy