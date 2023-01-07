ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamlin's recovery continues, still in critical condition

By JOHN WAWROW
 4 days ago
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — Doctors described Damar Hamlin’s neurological function as “excellent” Saturday, as the Buffalo Bills safety continued making progress in his recovery after having to be resuscitated on the field in a game at Cincinnati on Monday.

In providing their daily update on Hamlin, the Bills said the player continues to breathe on his own but remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Hamlin took a major step forward in his recovery on Friday when he was taken off a ventilator and showed an ability to speak.

The 24-year-old also made a brief live videoconference appearance Friday for his teammates, making several hand signs and saying, “Love you boys.”

Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and his heart stopped on Monday night after making what appeared to be a routine tackle in the first quarter against the Bengals. The game was initially suspended before officially being canceled later in the week.

The Bills are planning to pay tribute to Hamlin and the first-responders and medical staff who treated the player when they close the season Sunday by hosting the New England Patriots.

The NFL also will show support for Hamlin during all Week 18 games, which start Saturday afternoon, including a pregame moment of support, painting Hamlin’s No. 3 on the 30-yard line and pregame shirts with “Love for Damar 3.” The Bills will also wear “3” jersey patches.

On Saturday, the Steelers paid tribute to Hamlin, who is from the Pittsburgh area, by delivering toys, books and teaching supplies to Kelly & Nina’s Daycare, where the player hosts an annual toy drive. Fans, players and team owners have also made donations to Hamlin’s Chasing M’s Foundation, which has raised just more than $8.2 million by Saturday afternoon.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Related
KRMG

Damar Hamlin remains hospitalized in Buffalo: 'Not home quite just yet'

Damar Hamlin remains hospitalized in Buffalo after being transferred from Cincinnati Medical Center on Monday and is in "good spirits" as he undergoes further testing. Hamlin provided an update on Twitter Tuesday thanking the staff at Buffalo General Medical Center while announcing that he's "still doing & passing a bunch of tests."
BUFFALO, NY
KRMG

Doctors: Bills' Hamlin in good spirits, undergoing testing

BUFFALO, N.Y. — (AP) — An upbeat Damar Hamlin said Tuesday he is “not home quite just yet,” as the Bills safety spent his second day in a Buffalo hospital undergoing a series of tests to determine why he went into cardiac arrest on the field last week and when he can be discharged.
BUFFALO, NY
KRMG

Going home: Bills' Hamlin released from Buffalo hospital

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — The “Prayers for Damar 3” have been answered. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is finally home. Nine days after he stunned and saddened his teammates by going into cardiac arrest and being resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati, and placed the NFL on hold, Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, the Bills announced.
BUFFALO, NY
KRMG

Lamar Jackson still absent during open portion of practice

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — (AP) — When it comes to Lamar Jackson, no news feels like bad news for Baltimore fans. The Ravens practiced Wednesday in preparation for their playoff opener at Cincinnati, and Jackson again was absent. If there was any remaining hope that the star quarterback could make a dramatic return for the postseason at full strength, that took a substantial hit. In fact, nothing seemed to have changed.
BALTIMORE, MD
KRMG

Texans GM thinks WR John Metchie III could be ready by April, 9 months after leukemia diagnosis

The Houston Texans have some good news from wide receiver John Metchie III. Texans general manager Nick Caserio said Wednesday on Houston's SportsRadio 610 that the former second-round draft pick has made "amazing" progress in his battle against acute promyelocytic leukemia, a form but treatable form of cancer, and could be ready for full-time work with the team as soon as April.
HOUSTON, TX
KRMG

Wild-card weekend features 6 rematches, 3 division games

Wild-card weekend is all about familiarity. All six games feature teams that already faced off this season, including three matchups between division rivals going head-to-head for the third time and two clubs playing each other in back-to-back weeks. Bust out the popcorn. It should be a wild weekend. The action...
MINNESOTA STATE
KRMG

Heat still believing a 2nd-half run is possible this season

MIAMI — (AP) — The starting lineup changes almost daily. The leading scorer has various aches and pains, the leading rebounder has a bad wrist, the assist leader is dealing with knee soreness and the team’s 3-point record-holder is wearing a cast on his shooting hand. Plus,...
MIAMI, FL
