ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Live Nation: Fraud case gets trial judge; wrongful firing settlement

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00fldO_0k73jgpQ00
Taylor Swift. | Photo courtesy of Eva Rinaldi/Flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0)

A woman who had a job managing fan interaction with the Doobie Brothers has settled her suit against Live Nation Entertainment Inc., in which she alleged she was subjected to disparate treatment by a supervisor for having a friendship with a band member and then wrongfully fired in 2019.

Plaintiff Nicoletta Gacos’ attorneys filed court papers Wednesday with Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Gail Killefer stating the case was resolved, but no terms were revealed. Gacos alleged discrimination, harassment, retaliation, failure to prevent discrimination, harassment and retaliation, wrongful termination, negligent supervision and retention and negligent infliction of emotional distress.

In their court papers, Live Nation attorneys denied any wrongdoing on the company’s part.

“In fact, Gacos never engaged in any form of legally protected activity and (Live Nation) decided not to extend her employment for legitimate, non-discriminatory, non-retaliatory reasons,” the Live Nation lawyers stated in their court papers.

Gacos was hired by the companies in early 2016 as a VIP manager and her duties included taking photos for the Doobie Brothers’ social media account and managing fan interaction, the suit filed in February 2022 stated.

In late 2017, Marc Quinones, a percussionist who had previously worked with the Allman Brothers Band, joined the Doobie Brothers for their fall tour, the suit states. Gacos and Quinones had known each other for several years prior and maintained a close friendship, according to the suit.

In the summer of 2018, David Sutherland, also known as Vid, joined the tour in a supervisorial role, the suit states. Although Gacos and Sutherland got along well at first, in April 2019 his attitude changed, the suit stated.

Quinones contacted Gacos and told her that Sutherland “had called to let him know that he knew of their past relationship and wanted assurances that it would not interfere with the tour,” the suit stated.

Gacos was surprised because her past friendship with Quinones had never adversely interfered with the tour, the suit states.

When Gacos tried to talk with Sutherland about his concerns, Sutherland allegedly said he had “been down this road before and the women are the first to go,” then added, “We will see how long you last. How is the crew treating you? You should talk to the crew since they are concerned as well.”

Gacos later found out that another woman who had worked with Sutherland when she was employed by the Allman Brothers Band — and was subsequently fired — had treated her and another woman poorly after finding out they were dating members of the band’s crew, the suit stated.

Matters worsened between Sutherland and Gacos as he intentionally focused on her in a negative way in front of crew members and once forced her to sleep on the tour bus in a truck stop because he did not arrange for her lodging, the suit stated.

“(Sutherland) made Ms. Gacos feel uncomfortable because every time he interacted with her, it became clear to Ms. Gacos that (he) was sabotaging her job duties,” the suit stated.

In August 2019, after the tour ended, the vice president of sales for VIP Nation LLC, one of the companies the plaintiff has sued, contacted Gacos about additional tour dates in the fall, the suit states. Gacos told the vice president that she turned down another job in television because of her commitments to VIP Nation and the band, the suit stated.

The vice president “thanked Ms. Gacos for staying on board and told her to go ahead and book all the flights for an end of fall tour in November,” the suit stated.

A month later, the vice president told Gacos she was fired and explained it was because band members were unhappy with her services, according to the suit. However Gacos learned that neither the band members nor their wives knew of her firing and did not say they were unhappy with her work, the suit stated.

Gacos’ termination was “substantially motivated” by her gender and because she had complained about “discriminatory and harassing conduct,” according to the suit.

Trial judge assigned to Taylor Swift fans’ case against Ticketmaster

A judge has put a temporary stay on a lawsuit brought by hundreds of Taylor Swift fans who allege that Ticketmaster and its parent company, Live Nation, committed fraud in its Eras Tour ticket presale.

The Wednesday ruling by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge David S. Cunningham III is an interim order that will expire when an initial hearing takes place before Judge Lawrence P. Riff, who Cunningham assigned to hear the case after determining it to be complex in nature. The date of the first hearing is not yet set.

An amended complaint filed Dec. 14 brings the total number of plaintiffs to about 255, compared to about 50 in the original suit brought Dec. 5. The amended suit alleges the ticketing platform monopolizes primary and secondary markets and engages in price discrimination and price fixing.

“Ticketmaster breached the contract by failing to actually provide the proper pre-sale it promised,” according to the revised complaint, which seeks $2,500 for every violation of California’s Unfair Competition Law, a statute that prohibits false advertising and illegal business practices.

The various problems with the presale “led to the disaster that was the Taylor Swift The Eras tour ticket sale,” the suit states. “Ticketmaster was responsible for addressing every issue. Ticketmaster either intended for this to happen from the beginning or knew these issues were present, yet Ticketmaster intentionally made no mention of this and hid information from buyers, including plaintiffs.”

Ticketmaster has not yet filed court papers in response to the suit.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HeySoCal

Judge Sets Feb. 23 Sentencing for former film producer Weinstein

A judge Monday set sentencing for Feb. 23 for former film producer Harvey Weinstein, who was convicted in December of sexually assaulting a woman in the Los Angeles area. Superior Court Judge Lisa B. Lench agreed to allow the defense additional time to file a motion for a new trial for Weinstein, who was convicted Dec. 19 of one count each of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation and sexual penetration by a foreign object. All three of those counts related to a woman identified as Jane Doe #1, with the crimes occurring on or about Feb. 18, 2013.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Prosecutors to retry actor Danny Masterson on rape charges

Los Angeles prosecutors confirmed Tuesday that they will retry actor Danny Masterson on charges of raping three women. “Our office has decided to re-try this case,” Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller told Superior Court Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo about 1 1/2 months after jurors deadlocked on the three charges against the “That ’70s Show” actor.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Judge gives Consumer Watchdog partial win in public records case

Three months after presenting additional arguments in their legal action against California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara and the Department of Insurance, Consumer Watchdog has won a partial court victory in its effort to obtain records related to an alleged pay-to-play situation involving insurers with business pending before the state agency.
CALIFORNIA STATE
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy