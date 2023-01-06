The Williamsburg Police Department says a recent traffic stop landed two convicted felons in jail on new charges. Officers stopped a car on Elm Street for traffic violations. During a search of the car, officers found a gun, what they suspected to be heroin and other drug paraphernalia. One of the people in the car, 39-year-old David Davis of Williamsburg, was also found to be under the influence. Davis and 42-year-old Edna Holt of Williamsburg, were arrested. They were charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance, and other charges related to the traffic stop. Both were lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.

