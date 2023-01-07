Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a serious car accident last month, and the incident has led to a warrant being issued for his arrest. Police in Plano, Texas, told TMZ on Wednesday that a warrant has been issued for Williams on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. A police spokesperson said there is “no plan to find and arrest” but that Williams has been contacted to turn himself in.

TEXAS STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO