Tuesday Night Basketball Round-Up
Lincoln Academy girls basketball team picked up their third win of the season on Jan. 10, 53-27 over visiting Waterville. The Eagles were led by Mariam DeLisle 16, Reegan Dunican 14, and Maggie Thompson and Lexie Houghton 6 each. Waterville was led by Mara VanOesen with 13. Medomak Valley girls...
Leola M. Russell
On Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, 12:30 a.m., Leola M. Russell passed peacefully in her sleep. She was the eldest daughter of Henry N. Russell and Leola M. Flint Russell of Lewiston and Damariscotta. Leola was 76 years old and graduated from Lincoln Academy in Newcastle in 1965. Leola grew up...
Wiscasset Police Report
The Wiscasset Police Department reports the following activity from Dec. 15-31, 2022:. Dec. 29, Owen Zwaan, 24, Phippsburg, domestic violence assault and aggravated criminal mischief. Dec. 31, Jeffrey Richards, 56, St. George, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, violating condition of release, and operating under the influence (drugs or combo) Summonses.
Francis Reynolds Welch Jr. ‘Rennie,’
Francis Reynolds Welch Jr. “Rennie,” passed away on Dec. 31, 2022 with his loving wife Lynde by his side. He is survived by his son, Tom Welch and wife, Meg of Jackman; daughter, Kelly Welch, of Newmarket, N.H.; and son, Kevin Welch and wife Amanda, of Whitefield. Ren was a proud father and an adoring “Gampy” to his six grandchildren, Sophia Whitney, of Hampton N.H., Hailey and Braidan Welch, of Jackman, and Camdyn, Addyson and Jillyan Welch, of Whitefield. He loved attending the grandchildren’s sporting events and was usually the loudest voice in the crowd.
Round Pond
The Midcoast certainly took a pounding in the rain and high intensity storm just before Christmas. So many people without power and so many lineman and tree crews from far and wide working hard to restore the power while away from their families. Many thanks to all. It was very strange that the store and surrounding houses up and down the street were without power but we had it at our house that is behind the store. Not that we were complaining but we did feel sort of guilty!
Southport Resident Involved in Fatal Crash
A Southport resident was serious injured in a fatal head-on collision at the north end of the Sagadahoc Bridge in Woolwich on Friday, Jan 6. Witnesses reported a 2021 Subaru Legacy, operated by Robert A. Payzant Jr., 55, of Lewiston, was traveling south on Route 1 when it veered across the roadway and into the path of a 2017 Ford F150 operated by Joseph Pickul, 69, of Southport, according to a press release from the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office. Both drivers were the only people in their respective vehicles, and the Ford F150 was towing an empty horse trailer.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 165 calls for service for the period of Jan. 3-10. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 207 calls for service. Jan. 6, Scott A. Hanna, 21, Alna, violating condition of release and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, on Cross Road, Alna.
Carolyn Ann Murray
Carolyn Ann Murray, 76, of Livermore Falls, formerly of Whitefield, passed away on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2023 after a period of declining health. Born in Damariscotta, on Nov. 26, 1946, she was the only child of Norman and Sylvia (Klepsar) McKinnon. Carolyn grew up in Whitefield, attended local...
Lori Sibley
On Dec. 31, 2022 Lori Sibley, of Wiscasset, passed away with her children and loved ones at her side after a brief illness. Lori was born on Dec. 11, 1960 to Loren and Patricia Sibley. She graduated from Wiscasset High School in 1979 and married Scott Brewer in 1983. Together for nearly 30 years they raised their children Earl III, Sarah Jo and Adam at their home in Boothbay. A very proud and devoted mother Lori never failed to come to their rescue – always there in comfort for bad dreams, bad days, or sickness and forever celebrating her children. Her support, encouragement, and unconditional love were tremendous.
LincolnHealth and Coastal Rivers Sponsor Physical Activity Challenge
Many people find they are likely to exercise less during the long, cold winter in Midcoast Maine. As a way to encourage people to be active and perhaps discover some new places to explore, LincolnHealth, 5-2-1-0 Let’s Go! Lincoln County, and Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust are collaborating to offer the 20th annual Winter Physical Activity Challenge, “Mushing Across Maine.”
Old Bristol Historical Society News
As the “before” and “after” pictures show, the Old Bristol Historical Society’s restoration of the mill at Pemaquid Falls has taken a major step forward with the reshingling of the west wall. Due to extensive and previously undiscovered rot, the wall was first removed in...
Damariscotta Police Report
The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity from Jan. 2-8: Jan. 4, Michael Hilgendorf, Damariscotta, operating under the influence and operating without a license, on Main Street. Summons. Jan. 7, Jane Gear, Jefferson, speeding, on Main Street. Other activity. Jan. 2: Officer William Smith conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol...
Luxury Property Company Names New Chief Executive Officer
Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty, Maine’s leading luxury property company with offices in Portland, Kennebunk, Brunswick, Damariscotta, Camden, and Northeast Harbor, has named Andrew “Andy” Lynch chief financial officer. Lynch is entering his fifth year with the company, having joined as the financial controller in 2018....
Lincoln County Adds 17 COVID-19 Cases, No New Hospitalizations or Deaths
Lincoln County saw 17 new cases of COVID-19 in the past week, according to data from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention data current through Tuesday, Jan. 10. Since COVID-19 arrived in Lincoln County in March 2020, 6,763 residents have had the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus – 5,643 confirmed cases and 1,120 probable. The number of deaths in Lincoln County residents stayed at 42.
Second Edgecomb Select Board Member Resigns, Special Election April 15
For the second straight meeting, an Edgecomb Select Board member announced their resignation from the board. On Monday, Jan. 9, board member Ted Hugger announced he will be resigning on April 17, after deciding to purchase a home in Damariscotta. Hugger, the former owner of Cod Cove Inn, also sold...
