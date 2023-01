Who: No. 15-16 Arkansas Razorbacks (12-3, 1-2 SEC) vs No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide (13-2, 3-0 SEC) What: The Razorbacks’ third-straight game versus a ranked opponent. Stripe-Out Game at Bud Walton Arena. Click Here for Seating Chart. When: Wednesday, Jan. 11, 6 p.m. Where: Fayetteville, Ark., Nolan Richardson Court...

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 12 HOURS AGO