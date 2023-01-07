Read full article on original website
Related
860wacb.com
Pedestrian Struck And Killed This Morning In Wilkes County
WILKESBORO – On Wednesday, January 11, at approximately 2:30 a.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Wilkes County on US 421 near Mount Pleasant Road. A 2012 Ford Fusion was traveling west on US 421 and struck a pedestrian who was walking westbound in the roadway.
wataugaonline.com
Winter Weather Advisory for Watauga County, Ashe County, Wilkes County – Sunday January 8, 2023
URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. NCZ001>003-018-019-VAZ007-009>017-022-032-033-WVZ042-081645- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles- Wythe-Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Roanoke-Patrick- Franklin-Mercer- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone,. Wilkesboro, Tazewell, Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville,. Radford, Pulaski, Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale,. Volney, Galax, Floyd, Roanoke, Salem, Stuart, Rocky Mount,. and Bluefield. 340 AM EST Sun Jan 8 2023. …WINTER...
Search for missing North Carolina 11-year-old expands to mountains
Two and a half hours from Charlotte, off the long, winding Lonesome Mountain Road in Madison County, north of Asheville, neighbors say law enforcement knocked on doors in the investigation into the disappearance of 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari from Cornelius.
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Woman Dies In Tuesday Morning Crash
TAYLORSVILLE – On Tuesday, January 10, at approximately 6:05 a.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Alexander County on NC 127 near Willie McLeod Road. A 2017 Ford Focus was traveling south on NC 127, lost control, crossed the center line, and collided head-on with a northbound 2000 Mack dump truck.
FORECAST: Sunday to bring cool, rainy weather
ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app. There will be a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Ashe and Watauga counties until 7 p.m. on Sunday. We will see more...
WYFF4.com
Deputies release picture of person of interest in car break-in near high school in Buncombe County
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. — The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a person of interest after several car break-ins near a high school. Deputies said the crimes happened around Lees Creek Road, near C.A. Erwin High School. If you have any information, you are asked to...
FOX Carolina
‘In good shape’: Deputies find NC woman missing for 2 months
MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office said a woman who went missing two months ago has been found. Multiple agencies were looking for 38-year-old Summer Ray who was last seen on Nov. 13, 2022. On Jan. 9, deputies said Ray was found and is...
wataugaonline.com
Boone Fire finishes 2022 with the most calls in department history
The Boone Fire Department finished the calendar year 2022 with the most calls in department history with 2,498 calls for service. Station 1, located downtown, responded to over 1,000 calls. December was the busiest month with a total of 327 calls. Ladder 1, based at Station 1, had the longest...
Woman’s body found in woods in Catawba County
NEWTON, N.C. — A woman’s body was discovered Wednesday in the woods in Catawba County. Deputies said the body was about 25 feet into the woods off Plateau Road near Trail Winds Street a half-mile from Fred T. Foard High School. “Like anyone, I’m sure this lady has...
Mountain Xpress
Code Purple in effect for Monday, 1/9/23 and Tuesday 1/10/23
Press release from the Asheville Homeless Coalition:. Code Purple in effect for Monday, 1/9/23 and Tuesday, 1/10/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 28° F and 31° F, respectively. Purpose of Code Purple:. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide a coordinated effort...
WLOS.com
Code Purple called for Jan. 9 ahead of freezing temperatures; list of resources here
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Code Purple has been issued for Monday, Jan. 9 as freezing temperatures move into Asheville and surrounding areas. Below-freezing temperatures trigger emergency shelter options for those experiencing homelessness. During Code Purple, participating shelters in Asheville and Buncombe County will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming.
Woman killed in two-vehicle Alexander County collision: NCHP
Mary Keller, 41, was identified as the person deceased.
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing man in NC
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man from the Candler area. According to deputies, 31-year-old Robert Jarvis was supposed to be on his way to Candler, but did not arrive to his home on Monday, Jan. 9. Deputies said...
Search for Madalina Cojocari expands to NC mountains
Two and a half hours from Charlotte, off the long, winding Lonesome Mountain Road in Madison County, north of Asheville, neighbors say law enforcement knocked on doors in the investigation into the disappearance of 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari from Cornelius.
Town of Boone temporarily closing its offices due to COVID-19
BOONE, N.C. — The town of Boone is closing its offices until Jan. 17 due to COVID-19. The town said town staff will be working remotely in the meantime. COVID-19 cases are on the rise throughout North Carolina and South Carolina. Nearly every county in the Carolinas is in either a medium or high COVID community level, according to the CDC.
Four injured, six arrested following WNC stabbing
It was a chaotic scene in Western North Carolina, as 4 people were stabbed and 6 were arrested at an Air BNB property. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a stabbing at a rental property in Marshall.
wataugaonline.com
Town of Boone announces that town offices will be closed until Tuesday January 17th due to COVID-19
The Town of Boone has announced that due to COVID-19, Town Offices will be closed to the public until next Tuesday, January 17th. Town employees will be working remotely.
Go Blue Ridge
Minor Wreck Involving a School bus In Jefferson
Early Yesterday(Monday) morning, an Ashe County School bus was involved in a single vehicle accident in Jefferson. As a precaution, all students were examined by a medic. No serious injuries were reported.
Overturned tractor-trailer blocks all lanes in Asheville
An overturned tractor-trailer is blocking all lanes of traffic Tuesday in Asheville.
proclaimerscv.com
Local North Carolina News: A 11-Year-Old named Madalina Cojocari Went Missing.
The last confirmed sighting of Madalina Cojocari, age 11, was her getting off a school bus on Nov. 21. Diana, the child’s mother, allegedly reported her missing daughter to police only on December 15, after school officials asked her about the child’s location. Cops are now looking for witnesses who may have spotted Diana and her Toyota Prius in Madison County, North Carolina (Luperon, 2023).
Comments / 0