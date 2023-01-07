ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avery County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
860wacb.com

Pedestrian Struck And Killed This Morning In Wilkes County

WILKESBORO – On Wednesday, January 11, at approximately 2:30 a.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Wilkes County on US 421 near Mount Pleasant Road. A 2012 Ford Fusion was traveling west on US 421 and struck a pedestrian who was walking westbound in the roadway.
WILKES COUNTY, NC
wataugaonline.com

Winter Weather Advisory for Watauga County, Ashe County, Wilkes County – Sunday January 8, 2023

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. NCZ001>003-018-019-VAZ007-009>017-022-032-033-WVZ042-081645- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles- Wythe-Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Roanoke-Patrick- Franklin-Mercer- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone,. Wilkesboro, Tazewell, Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville,. Radford, Pulaski, Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale,. Volney, Galax, Floyd, Roanoke, Salem, Stuart, Rocky Mount,. and Bluefield. 340 AM EST Sun Jan 8 2023. …WINTER...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Taylorsville Woman Dies In Tuesday Morning Crash

TAYLORSVILLE – On Tuesday, January 10, at approximately 6:05 a.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Alexander County on NC 127 near Willie McLeod Road. A 2017 Ford Focus was traveling south on NC 127, lost control, crossed the center line, and collided head-on with a northbound 2000 Mack dump truck.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

FORECAST: Sunday to bring cool, rainy weather

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app. There will be a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Ashe and Watauga counties until 7 p.m. on Sunday. We will see more...
ASHE COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

‘In good shape’: Deputies find NC woman missing for 2 months

MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office said a woman who went missing two months ago has been found. Multiple agencies were looking for 38-year-old Summer Ray who was last seen on Nov. 13, 2022. On Jan. 9, deputies said Ray was found and is...
wataugaonline.com

Boone Fire finishes 2022 with the most calls in department history

The Boone Fire Department finished the calendar year 2022 with the most calls in department history with 2,498 calls for service. Station 1, located downtown, responded to over 1,000 calls. December was the busiest month with a total of 327 calls. Ladder 1, based at Station 1, had the longest...
BOONE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Code Purple in effect for Monday, 1/9/23 and Tuesday 1/10/23

Press release from the Asheville Homeless Coalition:. Code Purple in effect for Monday, 1/9/23 and Tuesday, 1/10/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 28° F and 31° F, respectively. Purpose of Code Purple:. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide a coordinated effort...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Code Purple called for Jan. 9 ahead of freezing temperatures; list of resources here

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Code Purple has been issued for Monday, Jan. 9 as freezing temperatures move into Asheville and surrounding areas. Below-freezing temperatures trigger emergency shelter options for those experiencing homelessness. During Code Purple, participating shelters in Asheville and Buncombe County will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing man in NC

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man from the Candler area. According to deputies, 31-year-old Robert Jarvis was supposed to be on his way to Candler, but did not arrive to his home on Monday, Jan. 9. Deputies said...
CANDLER, NC
WCNC

Town of Boone temporarily closing its offices due to COVID-19

BOONE, N.C. — The town of Boone is closing its offices until Jan. 17 due to COVID-19. The town said town staff will be working remotely in the meantime. COVID-19 cases are on the rise throughout North Carolina and South Carolina. Nearly every county in the Carolinas is in either a medium or high COVID community level, according to the CDC.
BOONE, NC
Go Blue Ridge

Minor Wreck Involving a School bus In Jefferson

Early Yesterday(Monday) morning, an Ashe County School bus was involved in a single vehicle accident in Jefferson. As a precaution, all students were examined by a medic. No serious injuries were reported.
JEFFERSON, NC
proclaimerscv.com

Local North Carolina News: A 11-Year-Old named Madalina Cojocari Went Missing.

The last confirmed sighting of Madalina Cojocari, age 11, was her getting off a school bus on Nov. 21. Diana, the child’s mother, allegedly reported her missing daughter to police only on December 15, after school officials asked her about the child’s location. Cops are now looking for witnesses who may have spotted Diana and her Toyota Prius in Madison County, North Carolina (Luperon, 2023).
MADISON COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy