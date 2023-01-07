“staged an accident as a diversion” Prince Harry Reveals The Horrific Tale Of Being Delusional about Princess Diana’s Death

Read full article on original website
Related
Judge Judy blasts ‘selfish, spoiled’ Prince Harry: I would be ‘furious’
Judge Judy called Prince Harry “selfish” and “spoiled” for writing bombshell claims against his royal family in his new memoir, “Spare.” “I will tell you that I would be furious, and would think that that child or that grandchild was a selfish, spoiled, ungrateful one,” the “Judge Judy” star (real name: Judy Sheindlin) said Tuesday on “Good Morning Britain.” Sheindlin’s brutally honest response came after she was asked how she would feel if her own family member had done that to her. “That’s what I would feel, and be really hurt,” Sheindlin, 80, continued. “I think anybody – anybody with a brain –...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Become ‘Most Unpopular Couple in Modern British Monarchy History,’ Commentator Says Following New Poll Numbers
New polls have shown just how much Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's popularity has plummeted. While another popular royal mentioned in Harry’s memoir is losing some favorable points.
Popculture
Michael Strahan's 'Good Morning America' Replacement Revealed Amidst Prince Harry Interview
Michael Strahan is taking a brief break from Good Morning America. According to Hello Magazine, his replacement is already fitting right in with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on the daytime program. This change to GMA's line-up comes shortly after Strahan interviewed Prince Harry for his new book, Spare, which came out on Tuesday.
netflixjunkie.com
“They are brats” – US Host Tears Apart Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for Mudslinging King Charles and Prince William
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been gaining a lot of limelight lately because of their controversial statements against the royal family. In their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the royal couple, revealed the circumstances that led to their exit from the family. Narrating the events from three years back, the Sussexes claimed that they wished to work for the Commonwealth while making their own money.
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
The Gloves Are Off: Palace Will Release ‘Critical’ Report of Bullying Complaints Against Meghan Markle After Netflix Docuseries, Expert Believes
Here's why an expert is convinced the royals are finally going to release the report of the findings into claims that Meghan Markle bullied her staffers.
'It's Disgusting!': Fans Lash Out At Meghan Markle & Prince Harry For Describing Nottingham Cottage As 'Small'
When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry described Nottingham Cottage in the second half of their Netflix docuseries, fans were less than pleased with the couple. "As far as people were concerned we were living in a palace. [But] we were living in a cottage," the 38-year-old said in the series. "On palace grounds. Kensington Palace sounds very regal of course, it does say palace in the name, but Nottingham Cottage was small.""The whole thing was really small on a slight lean with low ceilings. Whoever lived their before must have been small," Harry added, referring to Prince William and Kate...
Prince Harry Reveals Weeping Staff and Why Meghan Markle's PA Quit
Prince Harry disputes Meghan Markle bullied her PA out of the royal family as he revealed poisonous atmosphere that "Will blamed" on "one person. Meg."
Marie Claire
Prince Harry Took Tequila Shots While Answering Stephen Colbert's Questions, Apparently
Today in "Prince Harry is not holding back, like, at all" news, the Duke of Sussex reportedly took tequila shots while answering Stephen Colbert's questions on The Late Show. While the interview airs tonight at 11:30 p.m. ET on CBS, people who were at the studios during the taping took videos of the royal with two tequila shots and a plate of limes, which he later took, as reported by the Daily Mail.
Harry accuses royal family of ‘horrible reaction’ on day Queen died
The Duke of Sussex has accused the royal family of a “really horrible reaction” on the day of the Queen’s death.In an interview with Tom Bradby on ITV, Harry spoke of how his family was “on the back foot” when the late monarch died in September, and told the presenter he witnessed “leaking and planting”.His words come after it was reported he claimed in his memoir, Spare, that Meghan was “not welcome” at Balmoral, with the King allegedly telling Harry not to bring his wife.Harry said to his father: “Don’t ever speak about my wife that way,” according to the...
Could Prince Harry's past drug use have him kicked out of US?
Stories from Prince Harry's life are slowly becoming public knowledge as the release date for his memoir Spare approaches and one story about the Duke of Sussex participating in recreational drugs is sticking with people. After copies of the Duke's book went on sale in Spain, several news outlets got ahold of the memoir and released some juicy stories to the public. One of which concerns Harry's recreational drug use in his youth. In the Duke's youth, he was known to party quite a bit and admits that he used cocaine, marijuana, alcohol, and more to cope with his mother,...
Prince Harry and Meghan's California neighbourhood inundated by floodwater
The exclusive Californian neighbourhood the Duke and Duchess of Sussex live in has been inundated by gushing floodwater.This video shows the fast-moving water rushing through Santa Barbara, near Harry and Meghan’s Montecito home.Among the royal couple, other A-list celebrities living in Montecito include Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres.It was placed under an evacuation order as officials rushed to respond to the extreme weather.At least 14 people have been killed and a five-year-old boy remains missing as severe storms sweep the state.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
netflixjunkie.com
“Whatever Harry hasn’t done, I think she will do” – Royal Expert Confirms a Bombshell Memoir by Meghan Markle
Prince Harry has wreaked havoc all across the globe with his bombshell memoir Spare. The Duke did not pull any punches as he launched an attack on his elder brother Prince William, sister-in-law Kate Middleton and father King Charles III. Despite the explosive revelations by the Duke and Meghan Markle, reports suggest that Buckingham Palace is happy that their worst fear did not come true.
‘Wheel of Fortune’s Pat Sajak Says What We’re All Thinking About Prince Harry & Meghan Markle
Following the release of Prince Harry’s new book Spare, longtime Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak says what everyone is thinking about the Prince and his wife, Meghan Markle. In his latest tweet on Tuesday (January 10th), Pat Sajak jokingly had some thoughts about the attention Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are receiving. “Having trouble finding information about Prince Harry and his wife (Meghan, I think). Any sources you might suggest?”
netflixjunkie.com
Did You Know Prince Harry’s Alleged Father Major James Hewitt Was Banned From His Marriage by King Charles?
The world stood witness to the treacherous marital life of Britain’s Prince Charles and late Princess Diana. Although the grand Royal Wedding at the St. Paul Cathedral was no less than a fairytale, it did not last like one. Towards the terminal stage of the strained relationship, King Charles was publicly involved with his mistress and now Queen, Camilla. However, Princess Diana too did not hesitate to find comfort elsewhere. Unfortunately, this badly affected the lives of their children, especially Prince Harry, even to this day.
'He Always Wants It Both Ways': Royal Expert Calls Out Prince Harry For Hoping To Speak To Prince William In 'Private' After Releasing Juicy Memoir
After Prince Harry let it all out about his brother, Prince William, in various new interviews promoting his new book, Spare, which will be released on Tuesday, January 10, he is not giving up on making amends with his sibling. "I don’t know whether they’ll be watching this [interview] or not, but, what they have to say to me and what I have to say to them will be in private, and I hope it can stay that way," the 38-year-old told Tom Bradby in an interview that aired on ITV on January 8. But people soon came for Harry,...
Prince Harry: Royal family is a ‘death cult’ — Windsor Castle is a ‘tomb’
Prince Harry’s new bombshell memoir is turning out to be quite the grave affair for the royal family. The Duke of Sussex, 38, wrote many shocking anecdotes about his life as the “Spare” heir to the British throne — but none more bizarre than describing his family as a “death cult.” While his much-hyped, highly guarded tell-all isn’t set to be officially released until Jan. 10, early copies were spectacularly leaked in Spain last week. While looking back at his memories of time with his estranged brother Prince William, Harry noted in his book that their lives “were built on death” and...
Prince Harry hits out at press over reports of Afghan killings in book
LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Harry has hit back at "hurtful" responses to his record-selling memoir, saying he was particularly upset by the "lie" he had boasted that he had killed 25 people in Afghanistan when serving as a military helicopter pilot.
netflixjunkie.com
“We love you”- Fans Pour Good Wishes for Kate Middleton, as The Dutchess Turn 41
Kate Middleton turned 41 this year. The Princess of Wales is undoubtedly one of the most famous Royal Members and the wife of the Prince of Wales. Hence, the birth anniversary of one of the leading members of the Royal family will is to be held with great pomp and show. Amidst the family feuds, Waleses have put up their most nonchalant front to go on with business as usual.
Prince Harry reveals Meghan, Kate’s fiery texts over wedding dresses that caused tearful feud
It was a text message tiff that turned into a real royal row. Prince Harry is giving his side of the infamous dress-fitting fallout between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, which reportedly had the “Suits” star “sobbing on the floor.” In his new memoir “Spare,” the wayward royal, 38, claims Middleton, 41, started a passive-aggressive argument via text message four days before his 2018 wedding to Markle, 41. Middleton’s daughter, Princess Charlotte, now 7, was set to serve as a bridesmaid at the royal wedding. According to Harry, Middleton messaged Markle to complain that the youngster’s dress did not fit correctly....
Comments / 0