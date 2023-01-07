After the epicenter of Netflix’s mystery thriller drama Joe Goldberg, (SPOILER ALERT) killed his wife, abandoned his child, and also pursued a new love interest after framing his wife as his murder towards the finale of Season 3, fans did not know what to expect in You Season 4. Ever since its release in 2019 on Netflix, the antagonist-Esque protagonist of the series has left no room for doubt that he is capable of nearly anything. Over the course of three seasons, Joe Goldberg has proven that he is a ruthless murderer, stalker, and constantly on the hunt for “true love” (READ: victims).

