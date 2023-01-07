Read full article on original website
netflixjunkie.com
Superman Gets Younger, Elliot Page to Replace Henry Cavill in DCEU?
The entire DCEU fandom felt a crack in their chest when Henry Cavill called it quits as Superman. Although after the release of Black Adam, it was hinted by Dwayne Johnson that he will return as Superman. However, now it has been made official that he is no longer playing the Man of Steel.
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Popculture
Michael Strahan's 'Good Morning America' Replacement Revealed Amidst Prince Harry Interview
Michael Strahan is taking a brief break from Good Morning America. According to Hello Magazine, his replacement is already fitting right in with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on the daytime program. This change to GMA's line-up comes shortly after Strahan interviewed Prince Harry for his new book, Spare, which came out on Tuesday.
EW.com
Eddie Murphy closes Golden Globes speech with unexpected Will Smith Oscars slap reference
It's not over yet: the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at last year's Oscars lived on into 2023 thanks to an unexpected portion of Eddie Murphy's Golden Globes acceptance speech. As he accepted the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Cecil B. DeMille prize Tuesday night for his contributions to the...
Jenna Ortega Stuns on Golden Globes Red Carpet With Ethereal Cut-Out Gown
The actress turned heads on the red carpet.
netflixjunkie.com
North West Proves to Be Daddy’s Little Girl, Throws Shade at Mother Kim Kardashian in New Video
The 9-year daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian is already famous. Thanks to her last name and stellar outfits, she is a social media star. But the Kardashian and West genes are very apparent not in her features alone but in her antics too. While it’s usual for a...
netflixjunkie.com
Henry Cavill Over Hugh Jackman? Fans Put Forward a Crazy Casting Idea Amidst the Wolverine Buildup for Deadpool 3
Fans had a sliver of hope last year when Henry Cavill showed up as Superman in Black Adam amidst countless rumors of things not working out between him and Warner Bros. However, now that it’s confirmed that the actor is leaving DC for good, fans are coming up with characters that the Brit can play. One of the characters includes Wolverine. Yes, the very one that Hugh Jackman has immortalized!
netflixjunkie.com
Fans Imagine Ryan Gosling As a Breathtaking Marvel Character For MCU
Ryan Gosling is one of the most incredible actors that Hollywood has today. Following his roles in distinctive genres he emerged as a versatile superstar in the entertainment industry. The Canadian star has taken lead in all sorts of movies from romcoms to musicals to sci-fi dramas. One can never forget him dancing to the La La Land tunes with his beautiful costar Emma Stone.
netflixjunkie.com
“One of You Is Watching” the Professor, ‘You’ Season 4 Trailer Brings a New Murderer?
After the epicenter of Netflix’s mystery thriller drama Joe Goldberg, (SPOILER ALERT) killed his wife, abandoned his child, and also pursued a new love interest after framing his wife as his murder towards the finale of Season 3, fans did not know what to expect in You Season 4. Ever since its release in 2019 on Netflix, the antagonist-Esque protagonist of the series has left no room for doubt that he is capable of nearly anything. Over the course of three seasons, Joe Goldberg has proven that he is a ruthless murderer, stalker, and constantly on the hunt for “true love” (READ: victims).
netflixjunkie.com
Kanye West Playing Chess With a Squirrel Stuns TWITTER, Fans Choose Sides
Kanye West in the course of the past few months has become a goody bag for jokes around the globe. The Genius rapper has always been known for his funny bone. However, the past years have seen the Grammy-winning rapper indulge in a lot of dubious behavior leading many to believe that the rapper may be in some serious mental turmoil.
netflixjunkie.com
“When the back of your skirt..” – Blake Lively Gets Real With Pregnancy Issues, Gives Tips to Make Things ‘Right’
Blake Lively is ready to welcome her baby number four with her husband Ryan Reynolds anytime now. According to the reports, the actress is completely healthy and feels energetic as she is excited to meet her baby, However, her recent activities on social media seem to tell that maternity is not going to slow down her comical comments.
netflixjunkie.com
Is ‘The Sandman’ Safe? Fans Worry About the Neil Gaiman Show Following Netflix Reversing Its Decision to Renew Inside Job
Netflix continues to tick people off with the abrupt cancellations of beloved shows. The recent Netflix original to get axed was none other than the adult sci-fi animated sitcom, Inside Job. Netflix had previously renewed the show for a second season, but a sudden reversal has distraught fans. With Netflix’s becoming too unreliable, The Sandman fans cannot decide whether to trust the streamer.
netflixjunkie.com
When Ryan Reynolds Did “Something” He Had Never Done With ‘Green Lantern’, It Was Hilarious
Ryan Reynolds continues to be an endless source of entertainment for his fans. While Deadpool 3 is anticipated to be a super success, it was not the first time Reynolds tried being an action hero. Back in 2009, the actor made his first appearance as merc-without-a-mouth in X- Men Origins: Wolverine. That character was not very well received.
netflixjunkie.com
ANOTHER CANCELLATION? Fans Upset as Netflix Cancels ‘Inside Job’ After Season One
It is official, Netflix has canceled Inside Job. New shows keep going and coming on Netflix, and despite having a fan base or good reviews not all of them get renewed. While some other shows may not be very well to do, only Netflix knows what makes them choose between keeping and renewing a show.
netflixjunkie.com
“I was supposed to hit face..” – Ryan Reynolds’ Stunt Double Reveals About the Serious Injury on the Sets of Free Guy
Action and adventure, as we all know are one of Hollywood’s most loved genres of films. They are very popular among the masses. Over the years, we have witnessed action movies in Hollywood films and shows reach new heights and dimensions. And all this is not possible without the stunt performers. The stunt performers play a very important role in the making of a film. However, it is a job full of risks and threats. Recently, stuntman Daniel Stevens opened up about his experience while filming Ryan Reynolds’ Free Guy.
‘Married at First Sight’: Clint Might Look Just Like These 2 Celebrities: ‘I Can’t Unsee This’
Some fans of 'Married at First Sight' imagine season 16's adventure-seeking groom, Clint, looks like what would happen if two famous actors had a baby.
netflixjunkie.com
Medieval vs Contemporary: ‘Glass Onion’ and ‘The Pale Blue Eye’ Fight It Out For # 1 on Netflix
The past month has been absolutely bonkers in terms of mystery thrillers released on Netflix. The end of December saw the release of the highly anticipated Knives Out mystery sequel titled Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery starring Daniel Craig and not a week into the new year, The Pale Blue Eye starring Christian Bale accompanied by none other than Edgar Allen Poe are here to present a medieval mystery that will twist your brains. Netflix has established excellence in the mystery thriller community with exuberant projects such as Enola Holmes, I’m Thinking of Ending Things, Shimmer Lake, and countless others.
netflixjunkie.com
“They are all super cute and catchy”- Kim Kardashian Once Joined The Swifties, Praising The Singer
Taylor Swift, one of the most classic musicians of all time has provided some really intriguing songs, and hence made a cult classic following of her own. But who knew, Kanye West’s then-wife, Kim Kardashian would also join the Swifties and aggrandize her talent! From 2006’s first debut album, Taylor Swift to 2022’s Midnights, the Anti Hero singer has certainly proved her merit. Her songs are a perfect melody flavored with lyric poetry and literature.
netflixjunkie.com
Jenna Ortega’s Plus One Percy Hynes White Looks Lost at Golden Globes, Fans Pour Love
Ever since Wednesday hit the streamer in November, it has become the most popular show on the internet. Jenna Ortega owned the show with her perfect portrayal of the Wednesday, who has a fascination for all things sordid. Despite being a fantasy show, being a teenage show means it has a healthy dosage of romance sprinkled within.
