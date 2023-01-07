Roasted! Friday Singer Rebecca Black Takes a Moment to Redeem Her Song While Taking a Dig at Andrew Tate

Read full article on original website
MSNBC
Andrew Tate’s Muslim ‘faith washing’ can’t hide his misogynistic sins
I confess that was my first reaction upon learning that former kickboxer and internet personality Andrew Tate, described as the “king of toxic masculinity,” had recently converted to Islam. Buddhists get the Beastie Boys and Tina Turner. Hindus get Julia Roberts. Sadly, we get one of the world’s most notorious and influential misogynists, who is currently detained in Romania under suspicion of sex trafficking, organized crime and rape.
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Prince Harry Breaks Down How Meghan Markle Found ‘Scrapes and Bruises’ on His Back After ‘Nasty’ Fight With Prince William
Prince Harry offered more details on his physical fight with Prince William — revealing he only told Meghan Markle after she noticed "scrapes and bruises" on his back. "It was a buildup of — frustration, I think, on his part. It was at a time where he was being told certain things by people within […]
netflixjunkie.com
Did You Know Prince Harry’s Alleged Father Major James Hewitt Was Banned From His Marriage by King Charles?
The world stood witness to the treacherous marital life of Britain’s Prince Charles and late Princess Diana. Although the grand Royal Wedding at the St. Paul Cathedral was no less than a fairytale, it did not last like one. Towards the terminal stage of the strained relationship, King Charles was publicly involved with his mistress and now Queen, Camilla. However, Princess Diana too did not hesitate to find comfort elsewhere. Unfortunately, this badly affected the lives of their children, especially Prince Harry, even to this day.
netflixjunkie.com
“Whatever Harry hasn’t done, I think she will do” – Royal Expert Confirms a Bombshell Memoir by Meghan Markle
Prince Harry has wreaked havoc all across the globe with his bombshell memoir Spare. The Duke did not pull any punches as he launched an attack on his elder brother Prince William, sister-in-law Kate Middleton and father King Charles III. Despite the explosive revelations by the Duke and Meghan Markle, reports suggest that Buckingham Palace is happy that their worst fear did not come true.
Popculture
Michael Strahan's 'Good Morning America' Replacement Revealed Amidst Prince Harry Interview
Michael Strahan is taking a brief break from Good Morning America. According to Hello Magazine, his replacement is already fitting right in with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on the daytime program. This change to GMA's line-up comes shortly after Strahan interviewed Prince Harry for his new book, Spare, which came out on Tuesday.
White Lotus star Aubrey Plaza ate peanut butter for lunch and got fired a lot in her early acting days: 'It's not a good feeling — it sucks.'
Actress Aubrey Plaza wasn't born into wealth and said she once lived paycheck-to-paycheck and was frequently short on cash because of her auditions.
Britney Spears Declares She 'Married Herself' Again As Rumors Of Relationship Issues With Sam Asghari Swirl
Britney Spears is continuing to confuse her 41.6 million followers. On Sunday, January 8, the pop icon took to Instagram to remind fans of the day she tied the knot — with herself — as rumors of troubles within her marriage to Sam Asghari continue to run rampant. "Again the day I married myself!!!! Just a different shot 😏😏😏😏😏😏🙈🙈🙈🙈💕💕💕💕," Spears penned alongside a selfie, which showed her dressed in a white silk dress and white lace veil as she stared blankly into the camera. FANS BEG FOR BRITNEY SPEARS TO RECEIVE A 'WELFARE CHECK' AFTER ELLEN DEGENERES REMINISCES ON POP...
hotnewhiphop.com
Bhad Bhabie Thinks People Who Subscribed To OF On Her 18th BDay Should Be Jailed
She launched her OnlyFans on her 18th birthday and has made millions from the content. An interview from last month is making the rounds today (January 10) after Sundae Conversation with Danielle Bregoli reshared highlights on TikTok. The outrageous interviews often steal attention, much like the chit-chat with controversial social media personality Bregoli or Bhad Bhabie. The 19-year-old first gained fame as a troubled child with an attitude on Dr. Phil, but these days, she’s making millions with OnlyFans content.
netflixjunkie.com
“We love you”- Fans Pour Good Wishes for Kate Middleton, as The Dutchess Turn 41
Kate Middleton turned 41 this year. The Princess of Wales is undoubtedly one of the most famous Royal Members and the wife of the Prince of Wales. Hence, the birth anniversary of one of the leading members of the Royal family will is to be held with great pomp and show. Amidst the family feuds, Waleses have put up their most nonchalant front to go on with business as usual.
Andrew Tate's friend sniffed his chair after chess match and the internet has questions
Something smells weird. People on Twitter are pointing out an odd moment that occurred during a stream between Twitch star Adin Ross and social media personality Andrew Tate playing chess. In December, Ross, 22, and Tate, 36, live-streamed their casual game of chess where they spoke about masculinity, women, 'the Matrix,' and more. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterThe nearly two-hour-long stream was relatively straightforward until the end.As the game ended, Tate shook Ross' hand, then stood up from his chair, and walked away from the chess board. Sitting by himself, Ross spoke to viewers and then randomly,...
HipHopDX.com
Snoop Dogg Reunites With Childhood Friends To Recreate Old Photo From 1980s
Snoop Dogg has taken a trip down memory lane with some childhood friends by reuniting to recreate a photo from their younger days. Tha Doggfather shared footage of the weekend meet-up on his Instagram page on Sunday (January 8), showing the longtime friends embracing one another and posing for the camera at an undisclosed location in Los Angeles, California.
Madonna Lets Loose With Her Kids As Haters Beg Queen Of Pop To Cancel World Tour: 'It Would Be A Huge Flop'
Madonna and her children may have showcased their groovy moves in a recent social media video, but can the Queen of Pop bring the heat to her rumored 2023 world tour later this year?On Saturday, January 7, the "Material Girl" singer took to Instagram to share a sweet video compilation of her kids Rocco Ritchie 22, David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 16, and twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone, 10, dancing the night away with their mom during their trip to Africa."Dancing under the full moon with the Masai and good music 🐘🇰🇪♥️🇰🇪💚🦓," Madonna captioned the memorable moment, which occurred just...
netflixjunkie.com
Shame! Victoria Beckham Receives Backlash for Promoting Expensive Piece of Cloth
After having a successful career in music and television and then marrying international football star David Beckham, Victoria Beckham established herself as a fashion designer. She is now busy with her international clothing store, Victoria Beckham. She posts about her clothing brand every now and then on Instagram. Her Instagram...
netflixjunkie.com
North West Proves to Be Daddy’s Little Girl, Throws Shade at Mother Kim Kardashian in New Video
The 9-year daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian is already famous. Thanks to her last name and stellar outfits, she is a social media star. But the Kardashian and West genes are very apparent not in her features alone but in her antics too. While it’s usual for a...
The viral dance scene in 'M3gan' wasn't in the original movie script
The best scene in "M3gan" wasn't in the first iteration of the script. Director Gerard Johnstone added it later into the Universal thriller.
netflixjunkie.com
Bravery or Shame? Hailey Bieber Receives Backlash for ‘Nepo Baby’ Tee, With Internet Calling Out Her Father
Hailey Bieber caught up in the nepo baby boom! If you were active on social media at the end of 2022 you might have heard about this term. People have been obsessing over the fact that the kids of famous kids in the industry always have an above hand when it comes to getting opportunities. Adding fire to the prolonged controversy New York Magazine took a violent topic for the final cover story of the year.
HipHopDX.com
Blueface Defends Calling Chrisean Rock A 'Bitch': 'That's What You Are'
The latest clip from Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s Crazy In Love reality show finds the “Thotiana” rapper defending calling his girlfriend a bitch. In a post shared to social media on Monday (January 9), the pair are seen sitting in the living room following a fight. When Chrisean voices her disdain for Blue’s usage of the word, he explains why he feels he was completely validated.
thesource.com
Queen Naija Confronts Lil Meech in New Video “Let’s Talk About It”
Today, multi-platinum songstress Queen Naija kicks off the new year with “Let’s Talk About It,” a slow-burning but unstoppable new single that calls out all the self-absorbed and drama-obsessed men of the world. Accompanied by a cinematic video that finds Queen taking back her power, “Let’s Talk About It” arrives around the Detroit-bred artist’s milestone fifth anniversary of her breakthrough hit “Medicine” (a double-platinum smash that premiered on New Year’s Day in 2018 and immediately set her meteoric rise in motion).
Kim Kardashian ‘Flour Bomb’ Attack Was Staged, Ex-PR Rep Claims
When Kim Kardashian had flour thrown on her on the red carpet of a product launch in 2012, a rogue animal rights activist was thought to be behind the attack. Now Sheeraz Hasan, a PR expert who used to work for Kardashian, claims the whole thing was staged. Hasan, who first worked with the reality star in 2005, said he and Kardashian discussed that she was “willing to get flour bombed” before the event to promote her True Reflection perfume in West Hollywood. “You’re going to be fine, you’re going to be safe, but we’re going to create a media moment,” Hasan said he told Kardashian at the time, according to the British Channel 4 documentary The Kardashians: Billion Dollar Dynasty. “Are the team in on it? Of course, they’re in on it,” Hasan added. The New York Post reported that “sources close to the situation” denied Hasan’s version of the events and once again blamed People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) for the incident. The organization denied involvement at the time but the alleged flour thrower, Christina Cho, had a history of carrying out anti-fur protests in PETA’s name, according to TMZ.
