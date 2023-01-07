Read full article on original website
Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season
The Tennessee Titans on Monday cleaned house with some coaching firings. Tennessee fired four coaches total, three coming from the offensive side of the ball. The most notable firing was offensive coordinator Todd Downing, who also was arrested for DUI during the season. Offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget and offensive skills... The post Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Georgia Football: Where to buy Georgia Bulldogs championship hats
The Georgia Bulldogs did it again -- this time they made it look really, really easy. And now Bulldog fans everywhere can celebrate the national championship with the team by scooping up some gear, which has already hit the virtual shelves on Fanatics.com. While there’s plenty of cool gear to...
Chargers keep receipts in epic playoff hype video
The Los Angeles Chargers will be playing in their first playoff game in the Justin Herbert era on Saturday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ahead of the matchup, they kept all the receipts of critics they have had this year in an epic hype video for the postseason. The theme of the video released by the Read more... The post Chargers keep receipts in epic playoff hype video appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
What we heard in Patriots locker room: Players pack bags, thank you’s to Matt Slater, Devin McCourty
On Sunday, the New England Patriots lost what Jerod Mayo dubbed a “plastic bag game,” spelling an end to their season. On Monday, those very plastic bags were strewn about the locker room at Gillette Stadium as player packed up their belongings. It marked the last time the 2022 Patriots would gather as a team.
NFL coaching rumors: Patriots ‘have done their research’ on Kliff Kingsbury (report)
Coming off a 2022 season where the offense fell below expectations, the New England Patriots could be in the market for a new offensive coordinator. Early rumblings have linked Bill Belichick to former assistant Bill O’Brien, who’s now at Alabama. However, recent rumors have linked the Patriots to another offensive coach with New England ties.
Alabama Shows Worthy of Lofty National Ranking
Razorbacks' lack of shooting comes up again in double-digit home loss.
Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft met, Patriots will make changes on offense (report)
Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft have reportedly finished their year-end debriefing, and apparently 2023 will be rife with change for the Patriots offense. According to NBC Sports’ Tom E. Curran, “no persuading on the part of Kraft was necessary” during the meeting. Belichick acknowledged things weren’t good enough on offense this season and he’s ready to make some alterations.
Frank Reich lands head coach interview
Frank Reich could end up back in the head coach business. Reich was fired midseason by the Indianapolis Colts after going 3-5-1. Despite his firing, he remains a coach of interest for at least one team. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday that Reich was interviewing with the Carolina Panthers for their head coach... The post Frank Reich lands head coach interview appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Robert Kraft vows ‘critical evaluations of all elements’ of Patriots football operation
Robert Kraft isn’t pleased with the way the Patriots season ended. In a letter to season ticket holders signed by Kraft and his son, Jonathan, ownership vowed to make “critical evaluations of all elements of our football operation” this offseason. The Krafts lamented missing the playoffs with an 8-9 finish, and promised “an improved product on the field” in 2023.
