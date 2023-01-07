ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Larry Brown Sports

Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season

The Tennessee Titans on Monday cleaned house with some coaching firings. Tennessee fired four coaches total, three coming from the offensive side of the ball. The most notable firing was offensive coordinator Todd Downing, who also was arrested for DUI during the season. Offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget and offensive skills... The post Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Comeback

Chargers keep receipts in epic playoff hype video

The Los Angeles Chargers will be playing in their first playoff game in the Justin Herbert era on Saturday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ahead of the matchup, they kept all the receipts of critics they have had this year in an epic hype video for the postseason. The theme of the video released by the Read more... The post Chargers keep receipts in epic playoff hype video appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MassLive.com

Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft met, Patriots will make changes on offense (report)

Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft have reportedly finished their year-end debriefing, and apparently 2023 will be rife with change for the Patriots offense. According to NBC Sports’ Tom E. Curran, “no persuading on the part of Kraft was necessary” during the meeting. Belichick acknowledged things weren’t good enough on offense this season and he’s ready to make some alterations.
Larry Brown Sports

Frank Reich lands head coach interview

Frank Reich could end up back in the head coach business. Reich was fired midseason by the Indianapolis Colts after going 3-5-1. Despite his firing, he remains a coach of interest for at least one team. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday that Reich was interviewing with the Carolina Panthers for their head coach... The post Frank Reich lands head coach interview appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
MassLive.com

Robert Kraft vows ‘critical evaluations of all elements’ of Patriots football operation

Robert Kraft isn’t pleased with the way the Patriots season ended. In a letter to season ticket holders signed by Kraft and his son, Jonathan, ownership vowed to make “critical evaluations of all elements of our football operation” this offseason. The Krafts lamented missing the playoffs with an 8-9 finish, and promised “an improved product on the field” in 2023.
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
