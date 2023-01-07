Read full article on original website
New Portugal coach Martínez pledges to talk to Ronaldo
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Former Belgium coach Roberto Martínez was hired to lead Portugal’s national team on Monday and pledged to respect Cristiano Ronaldo’s history with the squad. The Spaniard replaces Fernando Santos, who quit in December after Portugal’s elimination against Morocco in the quarterfinals of...
Facing Lionel Messi, saying the wrong country and registration woes: Cristiano Ronaldo's weird and wonderful first week in Saudi Arabia
Inevitably, Cristiano Ronaldo has had an eventful start to the year as he settles in at Al-Nassr
Man Utd suffer double blow as Chelsea’s Joao Felix loan transfer sees Atletico Madrid target Memphis Depay
MANCHESTER UNITED could suffer a double blow with Joao Felix's proposed loan to Chelsea leading to Atletico Madrid targeting Memphis Depay. The Red Devils are on a brilliant run and continued their perfect post-World Cup form by beating Everton on Friday. But Erik ten Hag is still hoping to bolster...
Man Utd tipped to seal Edouard Mendy transfer as replacement for David De Gea from Chelsea as he holds contract talks
LOUIS SAHA has claimed signing Edouard Mendy "would make perfect sense" for Manchester United if David De Gea doesn't sign a new Old Trafford deal. Spanish stopper De Gea, 32, is out of contract at the end of the season. He is reportedly facing a huge pay-cut to his current...
BBC
Al Nassr deny Cristiano Ronaldo's contract includes deal to back Saudi Arabia World Cup bid
Cristiano Ronaldo's new club Al Nassr say his contract does not include any commitment to back a Saudi Arabia bid to host the 2030 World Cup. Reports claimed Ronaldo will earn 200m euros (£177m) to promote the bid on top of his annual salary of £177m. But the...
Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid come to Zinedine Zidane's defence following 'disrespect' from French FA president
Noel Le Graet said he "wouldn’t even pick up the phone" to Zidane if he tried to call, causing outrage among players and clubs alike
Diego Simeone ‘to leave Atletico Madrid at end of season’ with club well behind Barcelona and Real Madrid in title race
DIEGO SIMEONE has told Atletico Madrid that he will leave the club at the end of the season, according to reports. The Argentine has brought unprecedented success during his 11-year stay at the club, winning two La Liga titles and reaching two Champions League finals. However, the club have had...
Yardbarker
Lionel Messi Contract Extension: PSG Has ‘An Impossible Proposal’ for Argentine Star
Paris Saint-Germain wants to extend Lionel Messi after the 35-year-old has had a bounce-back 2022-23 season. The veteran forward’s contract expires in June and he will become a free agent afterward. Marca reported on Tuesday that Jorge Messi will arrive in Paris in the coming weeks, and the Parisian...
Ronaldo set to face PSG, Messi in first game in Saudi Arabia
PARIS (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo’s first game in Saudi Arabia is set to be against Paris Saint-Germain and a possible reunion with his career-long rival Lionel Messi. PSG said Monday it will play a Jan. 19 friendly in Riyadh against a composite team of players from Ronaldo’s new club Al Nassr and Al Hilal, the current Asian Champions League title holder.
French FA president apologises for Zidane comments after backlash
The France Football Federation (FFF) president, Noël Le Graët, apologised to Zinedine Zidane on Monday after his comments on the former Real Madrid coach drew the ire of players, politicians and even the Spanish club. Zidane was one of the favourites to take charge of France if Didier...
FIFA 23 Team of the Year Attacker Nominees: Full List
FIFA 23 Team of the Year Attacker nominees were revealed Jan. 9 ahead of voting kicking off on Jan. 10. Team of the Year is the most anticipated promotion each FIFA Ultimate Team cycle. The best players from the last year receive monster upgrades making them the most sought after and expensive items in the game. Nominees were revealed Jan. 9 for goalkeeper, defenders, midfielders and attackers.
France 24
Mbappé slams French football boss Le Graët for 'disrespecting' Zidane
French Football Federation President Noel Le Graët was forced to apologise on Monday for what he dubbed "clumsy remarks" about Zinedine Zidane's potential interest in coaching the France national team, with Les Bleus striker Kylian Mbappé among several who blasted his "disrespect" for the 1998 World Cup champion.
Tottenham could face old rival Zlatan Ibrahimovic in Champions League as 41-year-old returns to AC Milan training
AC MILAN striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has returned to training more than one month before their Champions League last-16 first-leg against Tottenham. The 41-year-old has been sidelined since undergoing knee surgery last summer. But after some time in America - which involved training and check-ups as well as a holiday -...
PSG wage bill is football's highest-ever after Lionel Messi signing
There was a 45 per cent leap in the French club's wage expenditure after they signed Messi, Sergio Ramos, Achraf Hakimi and others at the beginning of the 2021-22 campaign.
Chelsea in Enzo Fernandez transfer blow as Benfica say deal is ‘CLOSED’ after ‘disrespectful’ bid
BENFICA have said that Enzo Fernandez's proposed switch to Chelsea is CLOSED. The Blues have been strongly linked with the Argentina World Cup star in recent weeks following his outstanding form in Qatar. But the Portuguese outfit have been left angry with Chelsea's latest bid. They were negotiating over his...
msn.com
Carabao Cup quarterfinal draw results, matches, schedule, as Man United, Newcastle reach League Cup semis
The Carabao Cup is quickly approaching the pointy end for its 2022/23 campaign. Two of the four semifinalists have already been determined as Manchester United and Newcastle United advanced past Charlton Athletic and Leicester City, respectively. The final two spots will also feature Premier League teams as Nottingham Forest host...
BBC
Man Utd v Charlton: Team News
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag will choose David de Gea or new signing Jack Butland to be in goal for Tuesday's Carabao Cup quarter-final against Charlton Athletic. Keeper Butland joined on a six-month loan from Crystal Palace after Martin Dubravka, who played in the past two rounds, was recalled by Newcastle United.
Messi vs. Mbappé Part II: World Cup stars chase Ballon d’Or
PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi finally has something Kylian Mbappé already had with a World Cup winners’ medal. Now Mbappé wants what Messi has won many times: the Ballon d’Or. After their fascinating duel in a wild World Cup final, the tournament’s best player Messi...
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang offered chance of Chelsea transfer exit just months after move as Paul Merson says ‘he’s DONE’
PIERRE-EMERICK AUBAMEYANG could find himself on his way out of Chelsea just months after signing for the Blues from Barcelona. The 33-year-old has been linked with a transfer, while Paul Merson has claimed Aubameyang is "done" at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea are desperate for goals and have today confirmed the signing...
SB Nation
Transfer Target ‘Wants To Join Liverpool’
The January transfer window chugs along and Liverpool are still without a new midfielder to strengthen in that weak area. Among the bevy of muted names is Brighton and Hove Albion player Moises Caicedo. After his impressive performances, the Ecuadorian is said to be coveted by several big teams including...
