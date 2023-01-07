ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

New Portugal coach Martínez pledges to talk to Ronaldo

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Former Belgium coach Roberto Martínez was hired to lead Portugal’s national team on Monday and pledged to respect Cristiano Ronaldo’s history with the squad. The Spaniard replaces Fernando Santos, who quit in December after Portugal’s elimination against Morocco in the quarterfinals of...
The Associated Press

Ronaldo set to face PSG, Messi in first game in Saudi Arabia

PARIS (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo’s first game in Saudi Arabia is set to be against Paris Saint-Germain and a possible reunion with his career-long rival Lionel Messi. PSG said Monday it will play a Jan. 19 friendly in Riyadh against a composite team of players from Ronaldo’s new club Al Nassr and Al Hilal, the current Asian Champions League title holder.
The Guardian

French FA president apologises for Zidane comments after backlash

The France Football Federation (FFF) president, Noël Le Graët, apologised to Zinedine Zidane on Monday after his comments on the former Real Madrid coach drew the ire of players, politicians and even the Spanish club. Zidane was one of the favourites to take charge of France if Didier...
DBLTAP

FIFA 23 Team of the Year Attacker Nominees: Full List

FIFA 23 Team of the Year Attacker nominees were revealed Jan. 9 ahead of voting kicking off on Jan. 10. Team of the Year is the most anticipated promotion each FIFA Ultimate Team cycle. The best players from the last year receive monster upgrades making them the most sought after and expensive items in the game. Nominees were revealed Jan. 9 for goalkeeper, defenders, midfielders and attackers.
France 24

Mbappé slams French football boss Le Graët for 'disrespecting' Zidane

French Football Federation President Noel Le Graët was forced to apologise on Monday for what he dubbed "clumsy remarks" about Zinedine Zidane's potential interest in coaching the France national team, with Les Bleus striker Kylian Mbappé among several who blasted his "disrespect" for the 1998 World Cup champion.
BBC

Man Utd v Charlton: Team News

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag will choose David de Gea or new signing Jack Butland to be in goal for Tuesday's Carabao Cup quarter-final against Charlton Athletic. Keeper Butland joined on a six-month loan from Crystal Palace after Martin Dubravka, who played in the past two rounds, was recalled by Newcastle United.
SB Nation

Transfer Target ‘Wants To Join Liverpool’

The January transfer window chugs along and Liverpool are still without a new midfielder to strengthen in that weak area. Among the bevy of muted names is Brighton and Hove Albion player Moises Caicedo. After his impressive performances, the Ecuadorian is said to be coveted by several big teams including...

