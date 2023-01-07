Each time Kentucky looks to have hit rock bottom, the Wildcats manage to find a new one. First it was the 9-16 2020 season, then it was last year's NCAA Tournament loss to Saint Peter's. Now it's Tuesday's inexplicable loss to a South Carolina game that limped into Lexington as a 20-point underdog and handed out a 71-68 loss to the home team. Kentucky has slipped to 10-6 overall with a 1-3 record in SEC play, its worst conference start since 1986-87.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 10 HOURS AGO