Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Oscar Tshiebwe calls out teammates lack of fight
LEXINGTON - After the Kentucky Wildcats hit rock bottom with a Quad 4 loss at home to South Carolina Tuesday, defending consensus national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe did not hold back voicing his frustrations. "This was probably the worst loss in the history of Kentucky, in my opinion,"...
No. 15 Arkansas falls to No. 4 Alabama, 84-69
No. 15 Arkansas (12-4, 1-3 SEC) went toe-to-toe with the Tide most of the night Wednesday, but the Razorbacks ultimately faltered late and fell to No. 4 Alabama, 84-69, in Fayetteville (Ark.). The loss snaps a 17-game winning streak in Bud Walton Arena for the Hogs, who find themselves in the familiar territory of needing to dig out of an early hole in league play.
Former Kentucky RB Kavosiey Smoke commits to Colorado
Former Kentucky running back Kavosiey Smoke is on his way west to join Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffalos in Boulder. Smoke announced his commitment out of the transfer portal to Colorado on Wednesday as he'll leave Lexington after parts of five seasons with the Wildcats. The 5-foot-9 running back...
What's gone so wrong for John Calipari and Kentucky?
Each time Kentucky looks to have hit rock bottom, the Wildcats manage to find a new one. First it was the 9-16 2020 season, then it was last year's NCAA Tournament loss to Saint Peter's. Now it's Tuesday's inexplicable loss to a South Carolina game that limped into Lexington as a 20-point underdog and handed out a 71-68 loss to the home team. Kentucky has slipped to 10-6 overall with a 1-3 record in SEC play, its worst conference start since 1986-87.
What they were saying about Arkansas' loss vs. Alabama
The No. 15 Arkansas Razorbacks suffered their first home loss of the season and dropped to 1-3 in conference play as they fell 84-69 against the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide. The back-and-forth game consisted of 45 fouls and 59 free throw attempts between the two teams. Alabama guard Mark...
Stat Pack: Where Alabama stands statistically after 2022 season
Monday’s title game marked the end of the 2022 season, one where Alabama finished with an 11-2 (6-2 SEC) and as Sugar Bowl champions. As another year passes, BamaOnLine takes an in-depth look at where the Crimson Tide ranks in several statistical categories from a national and conference standpoint now that another college football season has come to a close.
247Sports
SEC Network analysts weigh in on 'monster upset'
The South Carolina men’s basketball team was a 20-point underdog heading into Rupp Arena, and just hanging with Kentucky would have been a surprise to most. The Gamecocks, under first-year head coach Lamont Paris, did more than hang with. The Gamecocks (8-8, 1-2) dominated early and hung on late...
Texas 'has contacted' Kentucky's John Calipari in coaching search following Chris Beard's firing
Texas is scurrying to figure out who will replace the once-suspended and now-fired Chris Beard, and Kentucky’s John Calipari has emerged as a major name to watch. In an update for VIP subscribers, 247Sports’ Travis Branham reported that “Texas has contacted Calipari through back channels.”. Both Texas...
247Sports
69K+
Followers
417K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0