Now that the Tiger’s have traded their 7th inning and 9th inning guys, there will be guys elevated to those positions. Alex Lange seems destined to be the Closer and Will Vest seems likely to be the 7th or 8th inning guy so there are opportunities galore for Mason. Although the long term view is to keep him as a starting pitcher, there’s nothing wrong with a Rule 5 guy to come in and pitch the dreaded long relief where he can get 3 or 4 innings of work. The Tiger’s actually have a ton of arms that are more likely rotation guys but will probably have to be in the bullpen until called upon. Guys like Beau Brieske and Alex Faedo could be sent to AAA to start rather than sit in the bullpen.

1 DAY AGO