Freeform‘s hit anthology series Cruel Summer will return for its second season in the Summer of 2023 and will feature a new cast of characters and a mystery to unravel. The Season 2 synopsis, which is set in “an idyllic waterfront town in the Pacific Northwest,” according to the network, “follows the rise and fall of an intense teenage friendship. Approaching the story from three different timelines surrounding Y2K, the season twists and turns as it tracks the early friendship between Megan, Isabella, and Megan’s best friend Luke, the love triangle that blossomed, and the mystery that would impact all of their lives going forward.”

