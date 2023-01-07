Read full article on original website
Related
Shemar Moore’s girlfriend, Jesiree, is pregnant with his first child
Shemar Moore is going to be a dad. The “Criminal Minds” star announced Monday that he and his longtime girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, are expecting their first child together. Moore, 52, shared a video that revealed the sex of their baby — it’s a girl — and revealed that her name would be Frankie. “Today is the day. You know your boy’s got butterflies,” he began the video, which was shared to his Instagram. “Today is a special day. This is a legendary day. Today, your boy Shemar Motherf–king Moore…is going to find out if he’s going to be a daddy to a...
Albany Herald
‘Good Trouble’: Maia Mitchell’s Callie Returns in Season 5 First Look (PHOTO)
Good Trouble is gearing up for Season 5 and with it the return of a familiar face in Maia Mitchell‘s Callie Adams-Foster, as you can see in the photo above. Slated to premiere on Thursday, March 16 at 10/9c on Freeform (and stream next day on Hulu), Good Trouble‘s fifth season will see Mitchell reprise her role as a guest star, featuring alongside returning stars Cierra Ramirez, Tommy Martinez, Emma Hunton, Sherry Cola, Zuri Adele, Josh Pence, Bryan Craig, and Booboo Stewart.
Albany Herald
‘Good Doctor’ Spinoff ‘The Good Lawyer’ Starring Kennedy McMann & Felicity Huffman Headed to ABC
ABC has ordered a backdoor pilot episode of The Good Doctor titled The Good Lawyer, which will star and introduce the characters of Kennedy McMann‘s Joni DeGroot and Felicity Huffman‘s Janet Stewart. Airing March 6, written by The Good Doctor co-showrunners David Shore and Liz Friedman and directed by Ruben Fleischer, the episode serves as the first part for Huffman following her short prison sentence for the college admission scandal she played a part in about three years ago.
Albany Herald
Jerrod Carmichael burns Tom Cruise and Scientology with Shelly Miscavige joke
Jerrod Carmichael had a pitch for Tom Cruise and Church of Scientology in one of his Golden Globes jokes. The comedian and host of Tuesday's ceremony referenced Cruise having returned his Globe statues in 2021 in the midst of controversy surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the organization behind the Globes.
Albany Herald
‘A Million Little Things’ Final Season Trailer Teases Possible Wedding & Friend Group’s Farewell (VIDEO)
“From the beginning, we fell in love with a friendship, a family, a romance, a laugh, a triumph, a moment, a million little things,” the new trailer for the ABC drama’s final season reminds us. A Million Little Things returns for its farewell on Wednesday, February 8 at...
Albany Herald
Mishael Morgan Teases What’s Ahead on ‘Chicago Med’ — Will Amanda Sinclair Return to ‘Y&R’?
Mishael Morgan returns to Chicago Med tonight as Dr. Peta Dupre in an episode titled “It Is What It Is,” Until It Isn’t.” The actress landed the role of the brilliant robotics expert soon after taking a leap of faith last year, vacating her gig on The Young and the Restless where she won the 2022 Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama series.
Albany Herald
‘Cruel Summer’ Reveals New Season 2 Cast: Sadie Stanley, Lexi Underwood & More (PHOTO)
Freeform‘s hit anthology series Cruel Summer will return for its second season in the Summer of 2023 and will feature a new cast of characters and a mystery to unravel. The Season 2 synopsis, which is set in “an idyllic waterfront town in the Pacific Northwest,” according to the network, “follows the rise and fall of an intense teenage friendship. Approaching the story from three different timelines surrounding Y2K, the season twists and turns as it tracks the early friendship between Megan, Isabella, and Megan’s best friend Luke, the love triangle that blossomed, and the mystery that would impact all of their lives going forward.”
‘Jeopardy! Masters’ Will Pit Current Top-Ranked Champs in New ABC Competition (TV News Roundup)
ABC has picked “Jeopardy! Masters,” a new primetime version of the game show that will pit six of its top-ranked, current champions in a Champions League style event. The goal: To crown the a new “Jeopardy! Masters” champion. Ken Jennings will host the series, from Sony Pictures TV. The following contestants will be the first-ever “Jeopardy! Masters”: Matt Amodio, whose 38-game winning streak spanned seasons 37 and 38, holds the No. 3 spots for both all-time consecutive games won and highest winnings in regular season play ($1,518,601); Sam Buttrey, who became the 2021 Professors Tournament champion; Andrew He, a season 38...
Comments / 0