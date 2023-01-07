Read full article on original website
Tigers Bull Pen-Mason Englert Rule 5 & Eduardo Rodriguez Trade Coming?
Now that the Tiger’s have traded their 7th inning and 9th inning guys, there will be guys elevated to those positions. Alex Lange seems destined to be the Closer and Will Vest seems likely to be the 7th or 8th inning guy so there are opportunities galore for Mason. Although the long term view is to keep him as a starting pitcher, there’s nothing wrong with a Rule 5 guy to come in and pitch the dreaded long relief where he can get 3 or 4 innings of work. The Tiger’s actually have a ton of arms that are more likely rotation guys but will probably have to be in the bullpen until called upon. Guys like Beau Brieske and Alex Faedo could be sent to AAA to start rather than sit in the bullpen.
Tigers sign left-handed reliever Chasen Shreve to minor league deal
In the wake of Saturday’s trade of Gregory Soto, Scott Harris was asked how he would address a bullpen suddenly lacking in left-handed pitching depth. With the departures of Andrew Chafin and Soto, swingman Tyler Alexander suddenly represents the only major league proven left-handed option. A formerly strong bullpen has now lost four of its top relievers in the past year. Harris answered with a message hinting at an as-yet-unannounced move.
Tigers announce major changes to Comerica Park’s dimensions
Every since the park opened in 2000, Comerica Park’s outfield dimensions have been a controversial subject. While the initial intent was to keep some of the spirit of Tiger Stadium alive, the distances to left field and right field were initially far more spacious than Tiger Stadium. They were moved in to pinch the corners in 2003, producing a field closer to the old park’s shape if not quite as deep in center field. There have been numerous other small tweaks over the years to make the park a little more hitter friendly than it was in the beginning.
