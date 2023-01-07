Read full article on original website
Popculture
Michael Strahan's 'Good Morning America' Replacement Revealed Amidst Prince Harry Interview
Michael Strahan is taking a brief break from Good Morning America. According to Hello Magazine, his replacement is already fitting right in with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on the daytime program. This change to GMA's line-up comes shortly after Strahan interviewed Prince Harry for his new book, Spare, which came out on Tuesday.
Shemar Moore’s girlfriend, Jesiree, is pregnant with his first child
Shemar Moore is going to be a dad. The “Criminal Minds” star announced Monday that he and his longtime girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, are expecting their first child together. Moore, 52, shared a video that revealed the sex of their baby — it’s a girl — and revealed that her name would be Frankie. “Today is the day. You know your boy’s got butterflies,” he began the video, which was shared to his Instagram. “Today is a special day. This is a legendary day. Today, your boy Shemar Motherf–king Moore…is going to find out if he’s going to be a daddy to a...
EW.com
Eddie Murphy closes Golden Globes speech with unexpected Will Smith Oscars slap reference
It's not over yet: the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at last year's Oscars lived on into 2023 thanks to an unexpected portion of Eddie Murphy's Golden Globes acceptance speech. As he accepted the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Cecil B. DeMille prize Tuesday night for his contributions to the...
Jenna Ortega Stuns on Golden Globes Red Carpet With Ethereal Cut-Out Gown
The actress turned heads on the red carpet.
msn.com
Oscar winner pregnant with twins at 48 shares new details — and reveals her bump — as she enters third trimester, plus more stars who became moms later in life
Slide 1 of 48: On Oct. 5, 2022, Oscar winner Hilary Swank announced that she's pregnant at 48. "This is something that I've been wanting for a long time," she said on "Good Morning America," where she was promoting her new ABC show "Alaska Daily," adding that she and her husband of four years, social venture entrepreneur Philip Schneider, are expecting twins: "I can't believe it." Later the same morning, she appeared on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" where she said she was "feeling good" in her second trimester and called her pregnancy "such a blessing. It's a total miracle. It's unbelievable." Making things even sweeter? She later revealed her due date is April 16, 2023, which is her late father's birthday. On Jan. 9, 2023, Hilary appeared on "The Late Late Show With James Corden" (pictured here) where she shared she'd just entered her 27th week and shared more about her pregnancy. "The first 16 weeks I had a lot of morning sickness, I didn't do any throwing up, but all I wanted was fruit," she said, adding that she loves being pregnant. "I feel like women are superheroes for what our bodies do. I have such. I'm in a whole new found respect."Hilary, of course, isn't the only star to experience motherhood at a more mature age. To celebrate her happy news, join Wonderwall.com as we take a look back at some of the famous ladies who became first-time moms or added to their broods later in life...MORE: Stars expecting babies.
Jamie Lynn Spears breaks down over missing her kids while on ‘Special Forces’
Jamie Lynn Spears felt like a “crap mom” for leaving her two daughters to film Fox’s military training reality show, “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.” “I miss my children if I’m away from them for like, you know, a couple of hours,” the “Zoey 101” alum, 31, admitted in a confessional interview on Wednesday night’s episode. Spears — who shares 14-year-old daughter, Maddie, with ex Casey Aldridge; and 4-year-old daughter, Ivey, with husband, Jamie Watson — then broke down in tears to one of the Navy SEALS on staff. “My babies,” she whispered to Remi Adeleke, explaining why she wanted to quit the...
Fox Alternative Entertainment Trials ‘The Masterpiece’ Competition Series in Thailand
“The Masterpiece,” an artistic talent competition show, took to the airwaves on Wednesday in Thailand. The Thai launch is regarded as a proof of concept or experiment that, if successful, could be rolled out as an unscripted format in other territories. The show’s backers have significant pedigree in the sector. They include U.S. companies Fox Alternative Entertainment and Smart Dog Media and Thai producer and broadcaster Workpoint Entertainment. FAE is the unscripted production arm of Fox Studios. Smart Dog is a company that involves Craig Plestis who was instrumental in creating “The Masked Singer,” the U.S. version of Korean format “The...
