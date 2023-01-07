Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WVNews
PSC Women.jpg
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - The exhibit "Portraits of West Virginia Women," featuring 19 notab…
WVNews
12 more COVID deaths reported in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A dozen more COVID deaths were reported Wednesday in West Virginia by the Department of Health and Human Resources. The total now stands at 7,761, rising rapidly after a post-holiday lull.
WVNews
Secretary of State Warner running for West Virginia governor
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner is the latest Republican to throw his hat in the ring for his party’s nomination for governor in 2024. Warner announced his candidacy for governor Tuesday afternoon in front of the West Virginia Veterans Memorial on...
WVNews
West Virginia Senate advances bill to split up DHHR
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The members of the West Virginia Senate passed a bill Wednesday to split the state Department of Health and Human Resources into three separate entities. The bill, Senate Bill 126, was among a batch of more than 400 pieces of legislation introduced in the...
WVNews
Mon Health Heart & Vascular Center Welcomes Dr. Kenneth Judson
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Mon Health Heart & Vascular Center is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Kenneth Judson, Jr. to its dedicated team of physicians. Dr. Judson will be practicing as an Electrophysiologist at the Mon Health Heart & Vascular Center locations in Morgantown, Fairmont, Kingwood, and McHenry, MD.
WVNews
W.Va. governor touts tax cuts ahead of State of the State
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is expected to announce significant tax cuts during his annual State of the State speech Wednesday as lawmakers begin the two-month legislative session. The Republican governor and legislators have been at odds on how to cut taxes for nearly two...
WVNews
Ohio lawmaker not speaker but says he still leads House GOP
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A conservative state lawmaker who lost to a fellow Republican in last week's vote to determine who will lead the Ohio House as speaker said Wednesday that he has the support of most of the members of his party in the chamber. The fractures among...
WVNews
US authorities charge more than 100 with gun, drug crimes
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Federal authorities announced a blitz of arrests and indictments Wednesday against more than 100 people charged with gun and drug crimes in three U.S. states. The flurry of charges from the Justice Department in Georgia, West Virginia and New York comes as federal officials work...
Comments / 0