Josh Radnor ‘Wouldn’t Turn Down an Invitation’ to ‘How I Met Your Father’

Shemar Moore’s girlfriend, Jesiree, is pregnant with his first child
Shemar Moore is going to be a dad. The “Criminal Minds” star announced Monday that he and his longtime girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, are expecting their first child together. Moore, 52, shared a video that revealed the sex of their baby — it’s a girl — and revealed that her name would be Frankie. “Today is the day. You know your boy’s got butterflies,” he began the video, which was shared to his Instagram. “Today is a special day. This is a legendary day. Today, your boy Shemar Motherf–king Moore…is going to find out if he’s going to be a daddy to a...
‘Jeopardy! Masters’ Will Pit Current Top-Ranked Champs in New ABC Competition (TV News Roundup)
ABC has picked “Jeopardy! Masters,” a new primetime version of the game show that will pit six of its top-ranked, current champions in a Champions League style event. The goal: To crown the a new “Jeopardy! Masters” champion. Ken Jennings will host the series, from Sony Pictures TV. The following contestants will be the first-ever “Jeopardy! Masters”: Matt Amodio, whose 38-game winning streak spanned seasons 37 and 38, holds the No. 3 spots for both all-time consecutive games won and highest winnings in regular season play ($1,518,601); Sam Buttrey, who became the 2021 Professors Tournament champion; Andrew He, a season 38...
