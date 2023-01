MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi State (12-3, 1-2) dominated Ole Miss (8-7, 0-3) over the final 12 minutes of the game last Saturday to take a 64-54 win at Humphrey Coliseum before a sell out crowd. It was a must win for both teams and gave new MSU head coach Chris Jans his first SEC win after losing to No. 7 Alabama and No. 8 Tennessee. State will now hit the road to Georgia and Auburn this week. Ole Miss will host both Auburn and Georgia this week.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO