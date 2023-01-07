Charles White, who won the 1979 Heisman Trophy after leading USC to the college football national championship in 1978, died of cancer Wednesday in Newport Beach, California, USC announced. White was 64. White remains the school’s career rushing yards leader with 6,245. He scored 49 touchdowns. He lettered four seasons at USC and twice was a unanimous All-American. White set 22 NCAA, Pac-10, USC and Rose Bowl records. White is part of a long line of dominant USC running backs. He was a three-time all-conference first-teamer, was USC’s team MVP in 1978 and ’79, and finished fourth in Heisman voting as a junior. He was...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 23 MINUTES AGO