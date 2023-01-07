ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Futurism

A Super Rare Green Comet Is About to Pass By the Earth

A newly-detected green comet is about to do a flyby near our Pale Blue Dot — and it may be visible to the naked eye. When issuing its January 2023 skywatching predictions, NASA and CalTech's Jet Propulsion Laboratory declared that between January 12 and February 2, a green comet named C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will first approach the Sun and then circle back around towards Earth.
CNET

5,400-Pound NASA Satellite Falls Back to Earth After 38 Years in Space

Here's one for the "what goes up must come down" file. NASA's Earth Radiation Budget Satellite got a blazing welcome back to Earth on Sunday after nearly four decades in space. On Monday, NASA said the Department of Defense confirmed the 5,400-pound (2,450-kilogram) satellite had reentered over the Bering Sea.
Futurism

Dead Artemis Spacecraft Careens Out of Lunar Orbit

One of NASA's lunar mission has shot out of the Moon's orbit. Publicized by Harvard astronomer Jonathan McDowell, the tumultuous tumble of Artemis 1's Near-Earth Asteroid Scout (NEAScout) was precipitated last month by reports that NASA had been having trouble establishing communications with the miniaturized cube-shaped satellite, known as a "cubesat."
The Independent

Nasa officially declares Mars ‘InSight’ lander dead after it disappears

Nasa has officially declared its ‘InSight’ lander dead, after it stopped communicating with Earth.The lander has been collecting information on the red planet for more than four years.But its engineers have failed to hear from it twice, and now believe that it has run out of energy.Mission controllers refer to such a state – when the solar-powered batteries have run out of power – as a “dead bus”.In recent days, Nasa had shared the last image expected to arrive from the InSight lander, and an indication that its power was running out.My power’s really low, so this may be the last...
The Grand Rapids Press

Bright comet about to be visible from Earth for first time since Ice Age

A newly discovered comet about to pass by Earth would last have been seen here by Neanderthals. Discovered less than a year ago in March 2022, comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will be making a relatively close approach to Earth in January and early February, coming within 28 million miles of our planet, according to Space.com. Based on the comet’s estimated orbit, experts say this is the first time it will have passed through our inner solar system in 50,000 years.
NBC Bay Area

Watch the Skies for a Glowing Green Comet Last in the Solar System During the Ice Ages

A comet last in the solar system about 50,000 years ago should be visible in the morning sky this month with a telescope and likely with just binoculars, NASA reports. The comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF), a name that NASA acknowledges is a mouthful, is passing through the inner solar system. It will approach closest to the Sun on Jan. 12, and to Earth on Feb. 2.
SpaceNews.com

China’s Tianwen-1 Mars orbiter and rover appear to be in trouble

HELSINKI — The two spacecraft making up China’s first interplanetary mission are both suffering issues, with the rover potentially lost on the surface after winter hibernation. The Zhurong Mars rover has been hibernating on the Martian surface since May 18 last year and was expected to resume activity...
TheDailyBeast

NASA’s Telescope Spots a Sonic Boom Bigger Than the Milky Way

One of the most stunning images taken so far by NASA’s powerful James Webb Space Telescope is of Stephan’s Quintet, a group of five galaxies roughly 290 million light-years away. While the first pristine snapshot released last year was jaw-dropping on its own, the Webb team is also teaming up with other telescopes to uncover new insights into the group—including a cataclysmically enormous shockwave caused by an intergalactic collision.Astronomers using observations from Webb along with the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) have discovered a sonic boom several times larger than the Milky Way, caused by colliding galaxies in Stephan’s Quintet....
scitechdaily.com

NASA Planet Hunter Discovers Second Habitable, Earth-Size World in TOI 700 System

The newly discovered planet and its Earth-size sibling are both in the habitable zone, where liquid water could potentially exist on their surfaces. Using data from NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite, scientists have identified an Earth-size world, called TOI 700 e, orbiting within the habitable zone of its star – the range of distances where liquid water could occur on a planet’s surface. The world is 95% Earth’s size and likely rocky.
The Staten Island Advance

Green comet not seen in 50,000 years to streak across night sky. Will you be able to view it without a telescope?

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Skywatchers are in for a treat this week, when a rare, bright green comet streaks across the night sky — something not seen for 50,000 years. A comet discovered last March is passing through the inner solar system and will be visible with a telescope — and possibly even with binoculars, according to NASA. The comet, called C/2022 E3 (ZTF), was first sighted when it was already inside the orbit of Jupiter.

