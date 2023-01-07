ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

USC Lincoln Riley breaks down signed defensive transfer additions

USC football has made a splash early with its 2023 transfer class, landing a handful of veteran starters and contributors since the NCAA Transfer Portal opened in December. The first wave of those pickups signed with the Trojans, including defensive lineman Kyon Barrs, linebacker Mason Cobb, outside linebacker Jamil Muhammad and cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Former USC WR Gary Bryant locks in first two official visits

Former USC wide receiver Gary Bryant hit the transfer portal earlier this week and as expected, schools from all over the country are in hot pursuit. “My phone has been ringing off the hook,” Bryant’s father Gary Sr. said. “I’m not even kidding, it has been non-stop but it’s a blessing that so many schools are interested in Gary.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Texas A&M transfer Anthony Lucas, former 5-star recruit trends to USC in Crystal Ball

Texas A&M transfer Anthony Lucas is trending to USC out of the transfer portal according to recent 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions from various national insiders. 247Sports Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong is one of several expecting Lucas, a recent portal entry, to commit to Lincoln Riley and the Trojans. Lucas was a five-star recruit in the 2022 class, out of Scottsdale (Ariz.) Chaparral, and ranked as the nation's No. 32 player, the No. 8 defensive lineman and No. 1 player in Arizona.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

UCLA Offers Local Freshman High-Scoring Guard

UCLA has offered Jason Crowe, Jr., a freshman guard from Lynwood (Calif.). Crowe has been really lighting it up as of late, averaging 41 points in his last six games. He's currently second in the nation, averaging 38.3 points per game for the season. UCLA offered Crowe Saturday. The 6-2...
LOS ANGELES, CA

