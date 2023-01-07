Texas A&M transfer Anthony Lucas is trending to USC out of the transfer portal according to recent 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions from various national insiders. 247Sports Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong is one of several expecting Lucas, a recent portal entry, to commit to Lincoln Riley and the Trojans. Lucas was a five-star recruit in the 2022 class, out of Scottsdale (Ariz.) Chaparral, and ranked as the nation's No. 32 player, the No. 8 defensive lineman and No. 1 player in Arizona.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO