Read full article on original website
Related
Bay News 9
Doctors: Bills' Hamlin discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The “Prayers for Damar 3” have been answered. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is finally home. Nine days after he stunned and saddened his teammates by going into cardiac arrest and being resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati, and placed the NFL on hold, Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, the Bills announced.
thecomeback.com
Tom Brady looking at horrific financial situation
While Tom Brady’s time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will continue for at least one more game and his NFL career may or may not continue beyond this season, it’s safe to say it hasn’t been the best year for his personal life. Along with his marriage...
SB Nation
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
At Vegas event, Dana White admonishes those defending wife slap video
At a fight preview event in Las Vegas, UFC president Dana White admonished those defending him after TMZ published video that shows him slapping his wife.
Bay News 9
Dozens of elite long snappers show up for 2-day Special Teams University camp
TAMPA, Fla. — A long-snapping camp brought more than 60 elite long snappers to the Tampa Bay area over the weekend to help hone the skills that could land them a dream job in the NFL. Special Teams University founder Kyle Stelter says the camp helps him relive his...
Comments / 0