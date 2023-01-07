Watch: Ohio State quarterback signee Lincoln Kienholz throws touchdown in All-American Bowl

The West squad struggled for much of the All-American Bowl. It had not scored a touchdown midway through the third quarter. Ohio State signee Lincoln Kienholz put an end to that.

The quarterback scrambled out of the pocket, set his feet while squaring his shoulders and unloaded a pass that went about 50 yards for a touchdown.

The South Dakota native is a true dual-threw option for Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, who is showing why the Buckeyes went after him even while he was committed to washington. Kienholz is the third Buckeye to score a touchdown in this game, following wide receivers Brandon Inniss and Carnell Tate.

The Buckeye signees are putting on a show at the All-American Bowl.

