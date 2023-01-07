ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Watch: Ohio State quarterback signee Lincoln Kienholz throws touchdown in All-American Bowl

By Michael Chen
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LHE3B_0k72za6R00

The West squad struggled for much of the All-American Bowl. It had not scored a touchdown midway through the third quarter. Ohio State signee Lincoln Kienholz put an end to that.

The quarterback scrambled out of the pocket, set his feet while squaring his shoulders and unloaded a pass that went about 50 yards for a touchdown.

The South Dakota native is a true dual-threw option for Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, who is showing why the Buckeyes went after him even while he was committed to washington. Kienholz is the third Buckeye to score a touchdown in this game, following wide receivers Brandon Inniss and Carnell Tate.

The Buckeye signees are putting on a show at the All-American Bowl.

List

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Nick Saban Says Ohio State Got Screwed By Peach Bowl Referees

Ohio State fans have an ally in Nick Saban when it comes to the officiating in this year's Peach Bowl. During the pregame show before last night's national championship game, Saban said he thought the refs made a mistake when they rescinded a targeting call against Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard for his hit on OSU wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Ohio State Football: The one player Ohio State needs from transfer portal

The Ohio State football team needs to plug a few holes on its roster or 2023. Here is one player still available to them. The Ohio State football team has some major areas of concern when it comes to the construction of the 2023 team. With a glaring need for a starting caliber offensive tackle and cornerback, the Buckeyes and head coach Ryan Day missed the boat on the early wave of transfer portal players.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Coach's Reaction To Title Game Goes Viral

Everyone knows how bad Monday night's National Championship Game was, including Ohio State wide receiver coach Brian Hartline. Hartline posted a GIF on Twitter of him pretending to drink bleach because he knows the Buckeyes were inches away from taking down the Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl. He likely ...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Big Return

Ohio State's football program got some big news on Monday morning. Buckeyes tight end Cade Stover announced on social media that he will return for a fifth season with the program. "I AM COMING BACK," he announced. Stover was one of the top tight ends in the Big Ten in...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Ohio State Fans Tonight

Ohio State was one made field goal away from beating Georgia to earn a berth in tonight's College Football Playoff National Championship. Considering the undefeated Bulldogs are taking TCU to the woodshed in the first half, one can't help but think many Buckeye fans have to be kicking themselves. It...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

New Sheetz location coming to central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Convenience store and gas station chain Sheetz is expanding with a new location in central Ohio. Sheetz will open its 21st Columbus location on Tuesday near Polaris Fashion Place at 920 Polaris Pkwy. The company said the new spot opens to the public at 8 a.m. with free self-serve coffee and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

All flights grounded at John Glenn, nationwide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The FAA has grounded all flights nationwide. A source tells NBC News that the shutdown is due to a computer system issue. An advisory to pilots and airports the FAA said it systems have failed in and there is no immediate estimate for when it would be back. According to a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Man shot by wife in east Columbus, police say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man has been hospitalized following a shooting in east Columbus. According to Columbus police, a call came in at 2:49 p.m. on Saturday of a man shot in the leg by his wife. The incident happened in the 1800 block of East Walnut Street.
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is not at all comprehensive!). In addition to fresh produce, Smith Farm Market offers delicious baked goods, including excellent pies. Locals love their Dutch apple, banana cream, coconut cream, and blackberry pies. They're also known for Grandma Sally's pies (Grandma Sally is the grandmother of one of the owners, and these pies are made from her recipes), which are one-crust pies filled with fresh in-season fruits and berries. Smith Farm Market also has delectable cookies (try the pumpkin spice or chewy caramel pecan), fudge (samples are available!), brownies, and cheesecakes.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Man, 33, dead after shooting in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man died Friday evening after a shooting Friday afternoon in west Columbus, according to police. CPD say that officers went to the 3600 block of West Horizons Drive just after 5:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the area. When they arrived, officers found Justin Douglas, 33, suffering from […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

18-year-old shot in kitchen in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was hospitalized after being struck by gunfire while in his kitchen. Columbus police responded shooting in the 1300 block of Benvue Avenue on Saturday around 12:22 a.m. and found an 18-year-old shot in the shoulder. The victim said he had heard several gunshots...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

South Side Restaurant Closes this Week

South Side bar and deli Jimmyluka’s will “retire” on Friday, January 6. Opened in the fall of 2018 by Owner Jimmy Dragich, the restaurant at 701 Parsons Ave. will close after just over four years. “We are so humbled by all the love and support of our...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Ross County – Woman Who Spit and Attacked Sheriff Deputies Appears in Court

ROSS COUNTY – A Bainbridge woman appeared in court this week after charges that may put her behind bars for a significant amount of time. According to Ross County Prosecutor’s Office, they were called to a home in the area of State Route 41 near Bainbridge after a 911 hang-up call. When they arrived they found that a woman in the home threatened a family member and when she attempted to call 911 34-year-old Alexis S. Knisely knocked the phone out of her hand. She reported that Knisely had been using narcotics at the time.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

203K+
Followers
254K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy