ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’

The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
numberfire.com

Isaiah Livers (shoulder) questionable Tuesday for Detroit

Detroit Pistons foward Isaiah Livers is considered questionable to play Tuesday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Livers has missed the last month-plus due to a right shoulder sprain. However, he has been upgraded to questionable for Tuesday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Max Christie making first NBA start for Lakers Monday

The Los Angeles Lakers will start Max Christie in Monday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Christie will make his first start as a pro in Monday's game against the Nuggets as LeBron James (ankle) takes the evening off. Christie has a $3,600 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

T.J. McConnell (shoulder) questionable Wednesday for Pacers

Indiana Pacers point guard T.J. McConnell (right shoulder soreness) is questionable for Wednesday against the New York Knicks. McConnell left Sunday's game against the Charlotte Hornets early after injuring his shoulder, but he was able to practice in full on Tuesday. Andrew Nembhard and Bennedict Mathurin will have more minutes available if McConnell is unavailable.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Detroit's Kevin Knox starting for inactive Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) on Tuesday

Detroit Pistons forward Kevin Knox is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Philadelphia 76ers. Knox will make his first start this season after Bojan Bogdanovic was ruled out with a calf injury. In 28.4 expected minutes, our models project Knox to score 23.6 FanDuel points. Knox's projection includes 13.1 points,...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Warriors starting Stephen Curry (shoulder) on Tuesday, Jordan Poole to bench

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (shoulder) is starting in Tuesday's game versus the Phoenix Suns. Curry will start at point guard after he was forced to sit 11 games with a shoulder injury. In a matchup against a Suns' team ranked fourth (43.9) in FanDuel points allowed per game to point guards, our models project Curry to score 43.7 FanDuel points.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Alex Caruso (ankle) probable for Bulls' Wednesday matchup

Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (ankle) is probable to play in Wednesday's game versus the Washington Wizards. Caruso is on track to play on Wednesday after Chicago's guard was listed as probable. In 22.6 expected minutes, our models project Caruso to score 18.4 FanDuel points. Caruso's Wednesday projection includes 6.5...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Hawks starting Aaron Holiday for inactive Trae Young (illness) on Wednesday

Atlanta Hawks guard Aaron Holiday is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Milwaukee Bucks. Holiday will make his fourth start this season after Trae Young was ruled out with an illness. In a matchup versus a Bucks team ranked seventh (44.7) in FanDuel points allowed per game to point guards, our models project Holiday to score 20.1 FanDuel points.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Pistons starting Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) on Wednesday, Kevin Knox to bench

Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) is starting in Wednesday's game versus the Detroit Pistons. Bogdanovic will make his 43rd start this season after the veteran was sidelined one game with left calf soreness. In 33.2 expected minutes, our models project Bogdanovic to score 31.0 FanDuel points. Bogdanovic's projection includes...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Gordon Hayward (hamstring) remains out for Hornets on Tuesday

Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (hamstring) is ruled out for Tuesday's game versus the Toronto Raptors. Hayward will miss his fourth straight game with hamstring soreness. In a matchup against a Raptors' team ranked 13th in defensive rating, Jalen McDaniels will make his 14th start this season. McDaniels' projection includes...
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

RJ Barrett (finger) available to return Wednesday for Knicks

New York Knicks small forward RJ Barrett (finger) is available for Wednesday versus the Indiana Pacers. Barrett is set to return after missing the last six games and he won't have a minutes limit. Immanuel Quickley will likely return to the bench after filling in for Barrett with the Knicks' starters.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Kevin Durant has MCL sprain, out for Nets at least 2 weeks

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has been diagnosed with an MCL sprain and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. Durant suffered the injury in Sunday's win over the Miami Heat. Yuta Watanabe, Joe Harris, and Seth Curry are candidates to join the starting lineup while Durant is sidelined. There will also be more minutes available for T.J. Warren and Markieff Morris, as well as larger roles on offense for Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons.
BROOKLYN, NY
numberfire.com

Utah's Kelly Olynyk (ankle) out at least 1 week

Utah Jazz center Kelly Olynyk will miss at least one more week with an ankle sprain. Olynyk is expected to miss additional time after he suffered an ankle sprain on January 8th. Expect Walker Kessler to see more time at the center position while Olynyk is sidelined. According to Rotogrinders'...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
numberfire.com

Jordan Poole coming off Warriors' bench on Tuesday night

Golden State Warriors Jordan Poole is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Phoenix Suns. Poole will resume his previous second unit role after Stephen Curry was named Tuesday's starter. In 28.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Poole to score 28.5 FanDuel points. Poole's projection includes 18.8 points, 2.9 rebounds,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Washington's Taj Gibson starting for injured Daniel Gafford (ankle) on Wednesday night

Washington Wizards center Taj Gibson is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Chicago Bulls. Gibson will make the start versus his former team after Daniel Gafford was ruled out with an ankle injury. In a matchup against a Bulls' unit ranked sixth in FanDuel points (49.7) allowed per game to centers this season, our models project Gibson to score 17.7 FanDuel points.
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Troy Brown Jr. (quad) out again for Los Angeles Monday

Los Angeles Lakers forward Troy Brown Jr. (quad) will not play in the team's Monday night game against the Denver Nuggets. Brown Jr. will miss his third consecutive game as he recovers from a quad strain he suffered just after the New Year. He has been averaging 18.8 minutes per game since his role change at the beginning of December.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy