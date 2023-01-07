Read full article on original website
Related
KBCA boy's basketball rankings: Week four
On Tuesday, the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association released their week four rankings for all seven classes of boys' basketball across the state of Kansas.
Cowgirls play host to #3 Wamego in search of big upset win
With the 2022 portion of the schedule well in the books, the Wamego and Abilene girls’ basketball teams will meet on Tuesday night, each looking for a big early-January win. The Lady Raiders have gotten off to a roaring start this season at 7-0 and will come into this contest ranked as the #3 team in Class 4A, having knocked off St. Mary’s and Concordia to open their new year.
Salina Post
Salina, KS
18K+
Followers
28K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0