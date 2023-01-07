Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular regional grocery store chain opening new location in Massachusetts this weekKristen WaltersShrewsbury, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WorcesterTed RiversWorcester, MA
Former Ollie's Employees Warn Customers for "Disorganized Stores" and "Issues With Barcodes"Bryan Dijkhuizen
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenPetersham, MA
Taco John’s Set to Open In Boston February 2023MadocBoston, MA
Boston Globe
The Boston Science Fiction Marathon & Festival returns
Where else can you binge a solid 24 hours of sci-fi cinema other than at America's longest running genre festival?. Sci-Fi lovers, prepare yourself for an out-of-this-world cinematic experience. The 48th annual Boston Science Fiction Marathon & Festival returns to Somerville Theatre as the longest running genre festival in the U.S.
thisweekinworcester.com
Episode 3 of Unsolved: Worcester Season 2, 'Bludgeoned with a Sledgehammer at the Bar,' Now Available
WORCESTER - A true crime, cold case podcast series exploring the dozens of unsolved murders and missing persons cases currently under investigation by the Worcester Police Department released episode 3 of Season 2 on Tuesday. From the founder of ThisWeekinWorcester.com, "Unsolved: Worcester" is a series of narrative episodes airing every...
WCVB
Nightclub at Encore Boston Harbor celebrates police K-9 on her birthday
EVERETT, Mass. — A K-9 at the Everett Police Department got some doggone good treatment on her birthday. The staff members at Mémoire Boston, a nightclub at Encore Boston Harbor resort casino, are big fans of Everett police K-9 Mary. When they heard Monday was Mary's birthday, the...
'Antiques Roadshow' coming to Massachusetts this year
STURBRIDGE - Get those collectibles out of the attic- "Antiques Roadshow" is coming to Massachusetts in 2023.The popular PBS series just announced its tour dates for 2023, and a stop in Sturbridge is scheduled for June 13. "I am thrilled for the show to visit Sturbridge for the first time ever and can't wait to see what local treasures await!" executive producer Marsha Bemko said in a statement.PBS said the "historic venues" hosting the show at each stop will be announced closer to the event. But most of the appraisals and filming will be done outdoors due to the program's COVID policy.Those hoping to attend can click here to enter to win two tickets to the event before March 13. Admission is free but advanced tickets are required. Every attendee can bring two items for appraisal. Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Raleigh, North Carolina; Akron, Ohio and Anchorage, Alaska are the other stops on the Season 28 tour. Three episodes from each location will air on PBS in 2024.
Did You Know Spock’s Iconic Hand Sign in ‘Star Trek’ Actually Has New England Roots?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. We all know the saying, "Live long and prosper," but did you know that the iconic hand gesture that Spock does in Star Trek, actually has ties to New England?
NECN
Decades-Old North Shore Dive Bar for Sale
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A decades-old dive bar on the North Shore is on the market. According to a source, the Riptide Lounge in Marblehead is up for sale, with Sam Gifford of Churchill Properties indicating that the building is priced at $1 million, including the second floor above the watering hole. The listing indicates that the space could continue to be home to a restaurant and/or bar, as it says the seller "is willing to cooperate with new owners on transferring existing Liquor License, if desired and permitted."
Boston Globe
Why this COVID wave is different 🦠
Plus: The latest on the Ana Walshe case. 🪴 It’s also National Houseplant Appreciation Day. Let this be a friendly reminder you should probably water yours. Another year, another post-holiday COVID wave. And if we’ve learned anything during this pandemic, it’s that every wave is unique. Here’s what you need to know about this one:
nbcboston.com
WATCH LIVE: Unveiling Of ‘The Embrace', Jan. 13 From 12-3 P.M. on NBC10 Boston
It's been more than five years in the making, but the moment has arrived, an event that's so big it's being called a gamechanger for the city of Boston, a moment that is expected to live on and shift the conversation around social justice and racial equity in the city, across the nation and the world.
'A True Hero': Central Mass Paramedic Mike Bernard Loses Battle With Cancer
A "kind and compassionate" paramedic who served the people of Hudson and Marlborough for 20 years has lost his battle with cancer. Patriot Ambulance shared the news of "Uncle" Mike Bernard's passing on Facebook only a few days after the seasoned first responder was suddenly diagnosed with canc…
“Most Haunted Road In Massachusetts”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
Haunted roads can be found all over the world, with each one having its own unique history and ghostly tales. Massachusetts is no exception, as it is home to several haunted roads that are sure to send a shiver down your spine. Here are the top five most haunted roads in Massachusetts:
WCVB
Massachusetts company creates custom tables from reclaimed antique wood
HANOVER, Mass. — Inside a modest-sized workshop in the South Shore region of Massachusetts, old wood is finding a brand-new purpose. The restoration comes from the skilled hands of Chris Benson, owner of Heirloom Table Company, a self-described mom-and-pop operation that creates handmade, one-of-a-kind, custom-designed farmhouse tables. "Most of...
Boston’s bookstore boom continues in 2023 with two more new shops
“It's clear that the time is now, it’s clear that people are looking for the community of a bookstore.”. Two new independent bookstores will open in Roslindale and Dorchester this year, joining the recent wave of indie booksellers setting up shop in Boston. First up is Rozzie Bound Co-op,...
nshoremag.com
New Restaurants Going Back to Basics—With Delicious Results
If you hear banging coming from the kitchen at Chicken & Pig, the new fast-casual restaurant at MarketStreet Lynnfield, don’t worry. It’s not a temperamental chef, nor construction behind the scenes. It’s just the cooks pounding fresh chicken breasts to the perfect thickness. “You’ll hear the hammer...
Bed Bath & Beyond announces more store closings, including these Mass. stores
Bed Bath & Beyond added more store locations to its list of expected store closures announced in September. The company said it is planning on closing 150 stores but did not state when those closures would be happening. The list released in September included 3 Massachusetts locations. The stores are...
No Mega Millions jackpot winner but 2 tickets with big prizes sold at stores in Massachusetts
BOSTON — No one won the Mega Millions jackpot in Tuesday night’s drawing but there were two winning tickets with big prizes sold at stores in Massachusetts. The numbers drawn were: 7, 13, 14, 15, 18 and gold Mega Ball 9. A winning ticket worth $1 million was...
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough Bolton St. site marked for demolition
MARLBOROUGH – Nearly four years after the approval of a site plan, 28 South Bolton St. appears ready for the next steps. In late December, the property – once home to a Re/Max office and Heritage Home Funding – was fenced off and marked for demolition. Over the first weekend of the new year, members of the Marlborough Fire Department used the site for a training program.
Antiques Roadshow coming to Sturbridge, offers free appraisals to applicants
The Antiques Roadshow has announced they will be back on the road for this year's season of the show, with one stop in Sturbridge this June!
GoLocalProv
Missing Brown University Student Found Dead
A student at Brown University reported missing by his roommate over the weekend was found dead. According to a post on social media, Jeff Schlyer had not been heard from since Saturday January 7. “HI Neighbors, I’m a senior at Brown University and my roommate Jeff has gone missing Providence...
SatanCon2023 is dedicated to Boston Mayor Michelle Wu after Satanic Temple was barred
The Satanic Temple is planning to hold 'SatanCon 2023' which it describes as the 'largest satanic gathering in history,' in downtown Boston April 28-30.
NECN
New Restaurant Opening in Former Bertucci's Space in Andover
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A new wood-fired pizza restaurant is on its way to a former Bertucci's space north of Boston. According to an article from the Andover News, Brooksy's is getting ready to open on Main Street in the center of town, with the place offering beer and wine in addition to pizza and having seating for 59. The post mentions that they are waiting to hear back from owner Brooks Rice as to a possible opening date, so stay tuned for a possible update over the coming days.
