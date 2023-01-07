A former NYPD officer was fatally stabbed in Staten Island on Wednesday night, according to police and sources. The 37-year-old, who was fired from the department several years ago, was knifed in the neck around 8 p.m. at 25 Elizabeth Street in West Brighton, police and sources said. Sources said the ex-cop was walking with his kids when he got into an argument with another man. He brought his children home but returned to continue the argument, during which the suspect stabbed him, according to sources. The suspect, described as a man dressed in all black and a ski mask, fled on foot, police and sources said. The victim, who has not yet been identified, was transported to Richmond University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police and sources said. The officer was dismissed from NYPD in 2019, although it’s not clear why.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 26 MINUTES AGO