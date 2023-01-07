Read full article on original website
Notre Dame’s Best Players: Drive-by-Drive
By my measure, Notre Dame’s offense was involved in 142 game-relevant drives in 2022; the defense 145. For each, Irish Illustrated tracked the players most responsible for the success of those drives. Far more often than not, there were multiple players awarded each drive. Though not limited to these...
Top Tight End Target Headed to Notre Dame on Saturday
On Saturday, Notre Dame will hold its first Junior Day of the new year. The staff will focus its attention on the class of 2024 and is set to host a variety of prospects. As of today, all seven Notre Dame commits are expected on campus. Quarterback CJ Carr, receiver Cam Williams, offensive lineman Peter Jones, defensive lineman Owen Wafle, cornerback Karson Hobbs, tight end Jack Larsen, and running back Aneyas Williams have plans to be in South Bend.
Fighting Irish Legacy Heading Back to Notre Dame This Weekend
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From South Bend
South Bend might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from South Bend.
Popular local restaurant chain opens new location in Indiana
If you love hearing about the latest restaurant openings in town, you may be interested to learn that a popular local restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Indiana. Read on to learn more.
Suspect identified in Elkhart counterfeit bill investigation
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department was able to identify a suspect wanted for questioning in a counterfeit bill investigation on Friday. On Jan. 3, the police sought to identify the person of interest, who was wanted for questioning in connection to a counterfeiting scheme at A Nails on County Road 6 West in Elkhart.
