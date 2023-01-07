Read full article on original website
Daniel Lamont
4d ago
The Socialist Republic of Kalifornia ONLY allows Communist Generals for their National Guard. Obviously, that General had failed to earn the Treehugger Badge in the allotted time... 🤣🤣🤣
Reply(24)
66
James Gonzales
4d ago
California is all I needed to hear, as a former Paratrooper, and a combat vet.Sadly though, since Bush Jr. the military has gone to 💩, and since B.O. and now with the faux squatters in the White House, the military is decimated.
Reply(8)
44
fyuute
4d ago
Getting a ride to medical appointments when you know you shouldn't be driving afterwards is pretty regular in active duty o.0. I mean, why would you want to take the risk of something bad happening. More often than not there are plenty of people that jump at the opportunity since it gets them out of work.
Reply(1)
13
Related
California National Guard general fired after he allegedly made troops take his mom shopping
A commander with the California National Guard will be fired after multiple probes substantiated claims against him, including tasking subordinates with personal errands.
KSAT 12
With rifles and razor wire, National Guard and state troopers are blocking migrants at the border in El Paso
EL PASO — National Guard members and state troopers formed a line on the banks of the Rio Grande on Tuesday and blocked dozens of migrants who had already crossed the river from surrendering to nearby Border Patrol agents. About 75 men, women and children stood on a narrow...
Decorated Navy commander found dead in California home month after taking over elite SEAL team: reports
Decorated Navy Cmdr. Robert Ramirez, a five-time Bronze Star recipient, was found dead in his San Diego County home a month after taking control of SEAL Team 1, reports say.
Gavin Newsom takes hits from Twitter after heralding California as the 'true freedom state'
California Gov. Gavin Newsom, D, caught flak from social media users who claimed his speech and tweet calling California a 'freedom state' was out of touch.
Prisons across California to close or shrink
(The Center Square) - Under a 2022-23 state budget, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is launching a process to close prisons and deactivate facilities within others. One on the chopping block is Chuckawalla Valley State Prison in Blythe , a city of 18,000, in eastern Riverside County, that is closing in March 2025. “CDCR and the (Gov. Newsom) administration are working to minimize impact to staff and the communities,” according to a Dec. 6 release from the prison agency. “This will include options...
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
msn.com
Australian women visiting U.S. are surprised by 'creepy' American men
Slide 1 of 9: Two young Australian women who traveled to the U.S. to attend the weeklong Burning Man Festival in Black Rock City, Nevada, revealed the major culture shocks they experienced on their trip abroad so far, including brazen men, crazy driving and bad coffee. Australian women visiting U.S....
Boston Globe
Millions of Americans have left the country. Where are they going, and why?
We all know that America is a nation of immigrants (with the obvious exception of its long-marginalized Native population). But every so often, it feels like it’s on the verge of becoming a nation of emigrants. After the 2004 reelection of George W. Bush, the 2020 election of Joe...
Texas ranch owner near border catches men attempting to break into house
A Texas ranch owner has filmed the attempted break-in of her home, 50 mile from the besieged southern border, as officials deal with a surge in "gotaways."
Biden administration has just 24 HOURS to respond to Supreme Court order that placed temporary pause on Title 42 border restrictions ending this week
The Supreme Court on Monday delayed lifting Title 42 for 24 hours after Republicans lobbied to keep the pandemic-era border policy in place. Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts gave the Biden administration until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday to respond to the stay – just hours before the policy is set to expire under current orders.
Washington Examiner
Black people should get $350,000 each in reparations, landmark California committee hears
Black Californians should get $350,000 to help shrink the racial wealth gap and right historical wrongs, a landmark California reparations task force has heard. Max Fennell, a 35-year-old businessman and former professional triathlete, told the committee the money should be given to all black California residents. He argued that black-owned businesses should receive grants of about $250,000 and 15-20 acres of land to help further boost black wealth during the Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals' public hearing.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation by Declaring State of Emergency in Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency after several hundred immigrants arrived in the Florida Keys. In an executive order, DeSantis activated the National Guard and other state resources to “protect Floridians from the dangerous impacts of the Biden Border Crisis."
gcaptain.com
US Navy Released Worst Rust Photo To Date
By Captain John Konrad (gCaptain) In April, the US Chief Of Naval Operations (CNO) Admiral Mike Gilday, issued a stern warning to the US Navy fleet: rust-free ships are essential for deterrence and naval readiness. But this week, the Navy released a shocking photo of a warship’s deck, covered in rust. It’s a stark reminder that the Navy must take decisive action to ensure its ships are in top condition.
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack
When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
"El Tony Montana" — the brother of Mexico's most wanted cartel boss "El Mencho" — is arrested by the army
The Mexican army on Tuesday arrested the brother of the country's most wanted drug cartel boss, Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera, the Mexico Defense Department said. The army said it captured Antonio Oseguera in possession of weapons in a suburb of Guadalajara, the capital of the western state of Jalisco. It said he oversaw violent actions and logistics, and bought weapons and laundered money for the hyperviolent Jalisco New Generation Cartel, often known simply as the Jalisco cartel.
Upworthy
Black family receives million-dollar home that was confiscated from them during Jim Crow era
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 13, 2021. It has since been updated. Just under a hundred years ago, a Black couple in California was forced to surrender their beachfront resort property in Manhattan Beach, a town in the southern part of the state best known for its scenic expanse. At the time, the area was home to dozens of Black families, and the couple's lodge was filled with the energy and music of Black entertainers. Unfortunately, owners Charles and Willa Bruce were forcefully torn away from the property by city officials owing to strict racial segregation and harassment from white neighbors and the supremacist group Ku Klux Klan. Now, their descendants are likely to receive the property, Los Angeles County officials have stated. Working with lawmakers, the officials plan to return the property, estimated to be worth $75 million, CNN reports.
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Shaman Predicts Alaska and California Will Become Part of Russia
"America may soon be divided into several parts, and several states will declare sovereignty," Russia's deputy head shaman Artur Tsybikov said.
Federal judge blocks Newsom’s foolish gun law
California Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Legislature passed a gun control law that was aimed at shaming a Texas law on abortion. A federal judge has now brought and end to the political posturing.
Once Title 42 expires Mexican drug cartels will gain complete control of our southwest border
Title 42 may expire on Wednesday. When that happens illegal alien arrests at the border could skyrocket to almost 20,000 per day. Joe Biden and his team are responsible for the chaos.
Comments / 100