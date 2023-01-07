ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Daniel Lamont
4d ago

The Socialist Republic of Kalifornia ONLY allows Communist Generals for their National Guard. Obviously, that General had failed to earn the Treehugger Badge in the allotted time... 🤣🤣🤣

James Gonzales
4d ago

California is all I needed to hear, as a former Paratrooper, and a combat vet.Sadly though, since Bush Jr. the military has gone to 💩, and since B.O. and now with the faux squatters in the White House, the military is decimated.

fyuute
4d ago

Getting a ride to medical appointments when you know you shouldn't be driving afterwards is pretty regular in active duty o.0. I mean, why would you want to take the risk of something bad happening. More often than not there are plenty of people that jump at the opportunity since it gets them out of work.

Related
The Center Square

Prisons across California to close or shrink

(The Center Square) - Under a 2022-23 state budget, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is launching a process to close prisons and deactivate facilities within others. One on the chopping block is Chuckawalla Valley State Prison in Blythe , a city of 18,000, in eastern Riverside County, that is closing in March 2025. “CDCR and the (Gov. Newsom) administration are working to minimize impact to staff and the communities,” according to a Dec. 6 release from the prison agency. “This will include options...
BLYTHE, CA
msn.com

Australian women visiting U.S. are surprised by 'creepy' American men

Slide 1 of 9: Two young Australian women who traveled to the U.S. to attend the weeklong Burning Man Festival in Black Rock City, Nevada, revealed the major culture shocks they experienced on their trip abroad so far, including brazen men, crazy driving and bad coffee. Australian women visiting U.S....
NEVADA STATE
Daily Mail

Biden administration has just 24 HOURS to respond to Supreme Court order that placed temporary pause on Title 42 border restrictions ending this week

The Supreme Court on Monday delayed lifting Title 42 for 24 hours after Republicans lobbied to keep the pandemic-era border policy in place. Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts gave the Biden administration until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday to respond to the stay – just hours before the policy is set to expire under current orders.
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Black people should get $350,000 each in reparations, landmark California committee hears

Black Californians should get $350,000 to help shrink the racial wealth gap and right historical wrongs, a landmark California reparations task force has heard. Max Fennell, a 35-year-old businessman and former professional triathlete, told the committee the money should be given to all black California residents. He argued that black-owned businesses should receive grants of about $250,000 and 15-20 acres of land to help further boost black wealth during the Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals' public hearing.
CALIFORNIA STATE
gcaptain.com

US Navy Released Worst Rust Photo To Date

By Captain John Konrad (gCaptain) In April, the US Chief Of Naval Operations (CNO) Admiral Mike Gilday, issued a stern warning to the US Navy fleet: rust-free ships are essential for deterrence and naval readiness. But this week, the Navy released a shocking photo of a warship’s deck, covered in rust. It’s a stark reminder that the Navy must take decisive action to ensure its ships are in top condition.
Anthony James

The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack

When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS News

"El Tony Montana" — the brother of Mexico's most wanted cartel boss "El Mencho" — is arrested by the army

The Mexican army on Tuesday arrested the brother of the country's most wanted drug cartel boss, Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera, the Mexico Defense Department said. The army said it captured Antonio Oseguera in possession of weapons in a suburb of Guadalajara, the capital of the western state of Jalisco. It said he oversaw violent actions and logistics, and bought weapons and laundered money for the hyperviolent Jalisco New Generation Cartel, often known simply as the Jalisco cartel.
TEXAS STATE
Upworthy

Black family receives million-dollar home that was confiscated from them during Jim Crow era

Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 13, 2021. It has since been updated. Just under a hundred years ago, a Black couple in California was forced to surrender their beachfront resort property in Manhattan Beach, a town in the southern part of the state best known for its scenic expanse. At the time, the area was home to dozens of Black families, and the couple's lodge was filled with the energy and music of Black entertainers. Unfortunately, owners Charles and Willa Bruce were forcefully torn away from the property by city officials owing to strict racial segregation and harassment from white neighbors and the supremacist group Ku Klux Klan. Now, their descendants are likely to receive the property, Los Angeles County officials have stated. Working with lawmakers, the officials plan to return the property, estimated to be worth $75 million, CNN reports.
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA

