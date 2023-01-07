ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The Hill

Florida officials propose ban on tracking firearm, ammunition purchases

Florida officials have proposed a ban on the state tracking firearm and ammunition purchases, arguing that tracking them violates the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.  State Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson (R), state Sen. Danny Burgess (R) and state Rep. John Snyder (R) announced the proposed legislation on Tuesday. They said the legislation, which Simpson…
FLORIDA STATE
flaglernewsweekly.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Executive Order and Activates National Guard to Provide Support as Biden Administration Ignores Alarming Influx of Migrants to Florida Keys

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed Executive Order (EO) 23- 03 (Emergency Management – Illegal Migration), activating the Florida National Guard, directing state law enforcement agencies and other state agencies to provide resources in support of local governments responding to the alarming influx of migrants landing in the Florida Keys, and providing additional support toward efforts to prevent further migrant landings on Florida’s shores.
FLORIDA STATE
The Center Square

New Jersey firearm law blocked by judge's ruling

(The Center Square) – A federal judge has temporarily blocked a New Jersey law restricting where gun owners can carry firearms, while legal challenges over the new restrictions play out in the courts. U.S. District Judge Renee Marie Bumb granted a temporary restraining order against a new state law preventing licensed firearm owners from carrying guns in at least 25 "sensitive places" like government buildings, libraries, public transportation and day care centers. ...
NEW JERSEY STATE
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails That Cost Big Money. Find...
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Kemp done being underestimated, aims to steer GOP past Trump

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is done being underestimated. Having vanquished both a Donald Trump-backed Republican challenger and Democratic star Stacey Abrams to win reelection, Kemp is looking to expand his influence in his second term, free from the caricature of the gun-toting, pickup-driving, migrant-catching country boy that emerged during his first campaign for governor.
GEORGIA STATE
Military.com

2 Public Meetings to Be Held on Red Hill Defueling

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is holding two meetings next week to give the public an opportunity to weigh in and ask questions about a proposed settlement agreement with the Navy and Defense Logistics Agency that requires them to take steps to ensure the safe defueling and closure of the Red Hill underground fuel storage facility. The agreement also requires the Navy to ensure the safe operation of its Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam drinking water system.
CBS Miami

Florida Keys residents want rustic migrant vessels off their properties

FLORIDA KEYS - Some Key Largo homeowners are raising their voices and asking for help. They are frustrated because rustic vessels used by migrants to reach US shores have ended up on their properties."Why would I have something like that in the back of my house?" said Lorena Kaufman, where a boatful of migrants landed on Sunday morning. "About 17 people just dropped everything and ran, through the woods (in my house)," said Kaufman. She reiterates she is not mad about the migrants arriving on her property or coming to the US. She just wants the vessel removed, days...
KEY LARGO, FL

