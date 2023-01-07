Read full article on original website
Florida officials propose ban on tracking firearm, ammunition purchases
Florida officials have proposed a ban on the state tracking firearm and ammunition purchases, arguing that tracking them violates the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. State Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson (R), state Sen. Danny Burgess (R) and state Rep. John Snyder (R) announced the proposed legislation on Tuesday. They said the legislation, which Simpson…
Governor Murphy Takes Swipe At Governor DeSantis
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy used his State of the State address on Tuesday to go after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
State and Federal Agencies to Hold Events for Hawaii Residents on Red Hill Fuel Spills
The Environmental Protection Agency has teamed with the Hawaii Department of Health to host webinars focused on the health and environmental threat posed by spills at the U.S. Navy's Red Hill fuel storage facility near Honolulu. The first event, to be conducted via Zoom on Jan. 12, will talk about...
NJ not ‘where woke goes to die’ — Gov. Murphy mocks DeSantis
TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy, considered a potential Democratic presidential candidate, took a slightly veiled shot at another contender for the White House during the annual State of the State address on Tuesday. “Some governors boast that their state is where 'woke goes to die.' I’m not sure I...
Wash. Gov. Inslee seeks lawmaker action on housing, guns
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee in a speech to a joint session of the Legislature Tuesday urged lawmakers to act on his legislative agenda, calling for big spending to build housing as well as additional gun laws and a funding boost for education.
Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Executive Order and Activates National Guard to Provide Support as Biden Administration Ignores Alarming Influx of Migrants to Florida Keys
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed Executive Order (EO) 23- 03 (Emergency Management – Illegal Migration), activating the Florida National Guard, directing state law enforcement agencies and other state agencies to provide resources in support of local governments responding to the alarming influx of migrants landing in the Florida Keys, and providing additional support toward efforts to prevent further migrant landings on Florida’s shores.
Morrissey introduces bill to ban public carry of high-capacity rifles in Virginia
A Virginia legislator has introduced legislation that would ban residents from carrying high-capacity rifles and some pistols in public, whether concealed or openly displayed.
Can WA Law Remove Guns from People Charged with These Crimes?
I saw this question posed on Twitter and I honestly did not know the answer. "Does Washington State have laws requiring the removal or surrender of firearms from people with domestic violence charges, convictions, and/or restraining orders?" Washington State Gun Law and Violent Crime. This is an important question that...
New Jersey firearm law blocked by judge's ruling
(The Center Square) – A federal judge has temporarily blocked a New Jersey law restricting where gun owners can carry firearms, while legal challenges over the new restrictions play out in the courts. U.S. District Judge Renee Marie Bumb granted a temporary restraining order against a new state law preventing licensed firearm owners from carrying guns in at least 25 "sensitive places" like government buildings, libraries, public transportation and day care centers. ...
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails That Cost Big Money. Find...
Kemp done being underestimated, aims to steer GOP past Trump
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is done being underestimated. Having vanquished both a Donald Trump-backed Republican challenger and Democratic star Stacey Abrams to win reelection, Kemp is looking to expand his influence in his second term, free from the caricature of the gun-toting, pickup-driving, migrant-catching country boy that emerged during his first campaign for governor.
2 Public Meetings to Be Held on Red Hill Defueling
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is holding two meetings next week to give the public an opportunity to weigh in and ask questions about a proposed settlement agreement with the Navy and Defense Logistics Agency that requires them to take steps to ensure the safe defueling and closure of the Red Hill underground fuel storage facility. The agreement also requires the Navy to ensure the safe operation of its Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam drinking water system.
Pritzker promises to immediately sign gun ban with opponents set to sue
(The Center Square) – After passage of a ban on certain semi-automatic guns and magazines in Illinois, Gov. J.B. promises his signature. Gun-rights groups say they’ll see him and legislative leaders in court. The Senate passed amendments to House Bill 5471 Monday night. The House approved the measure...
2 Florida Cities Named as Places Where You Can Feel Like You're Traveling Internationally Without Leaving America
Many people have felt the itch to travel after the lifting of pandemic restrictions. It's arguably nice to have the option to visit other places again. However, recently, some new traveling obstacles have become apparent.
Florida Keys residents want rustic migrant vessels off their properties
FLORIDA KEYS - Some Key Largo homeowners are raising their voices and asking for help. They are frustrated because rustic vessels used by migrants to reach US shores have ended up on their properties."Why would I have something like that in the back of my house?" said Lorena Kaufman, where a boatful of migrants landed on Sunday morning. "About 17 people just dropped everything and ran, through the woods (in my house)," said Kaufman. She reiterates she is not mad about the migrants arriving on her property or coming to the US. She just wants the vessel removed, days...
TSA says 'emotional support' boa constrictor snake found in carry-on bag at Florida airport
TAMPA, Fla. - Snakes on a plane? Not this time after the Transportation Security Administration says a traveler attempted to bring an "emotional support pet" boa constrictor snake through security at an airport in Florida. A TSA spokesperson tweeted on Friday that the incident happened last month at Tampa International...
