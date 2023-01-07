A new year is a great time for giving your home a style refresh. That doesn’t have to mean buying all new items, though; in fact, you can reinvent your home without spending a lot. Start by decluttering or rearranging furniture to come up with a more functional layout. Another quick and satisfying refresh? Fluffing and rotating your couch cushions — and truthfully, this is something you should be doing fairly regularly to keep your sofa looking its best for as long as possible, anyway.

