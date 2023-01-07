ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
If You Aren’t Fluffing and Rotating Your Sofa Cushions, Your Living Room Is Missing Out

A new year is a great time for giving your home a style refresh. That doesn’t have to mean buying all new items, though; in fact, you can reinvent your home without spending a lot. Start by decluttering or rearranging furniture to come up with a more functional layout. Another quick and satisfying refresh? Fluffing and rotating your couch cushions — and truthfully, this is something you should be doing fairly regularly to keep your sofa looking its best for as long as possible, anyway.
See How a Stager Transformed a Dated Canadian Bedroom into an Airy Retreat

Sometimes, heavy wood furniture looks stately. Other times, it weighs down an otherwise bright room. The latter was one of the major problems Elena Gouchtchina, creative director at The Staging Expert in Toronto, encountered when staging a five-bedroom, four-bath home in Mississauga, Canada. On top of that, every room was painted a different color, including different shades of brown, beige, red, green, blue, and even pink.
School Calls Mom To Pick Up Kindergartener: "Are You Bathing the Child?"

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Everyone has different opinions about how often children should be bathed. Many people feel that a couple of times a week is sufficient, while others prefer to clean their child(ren) every night. This topic has sparked a debate on social media numerous times.
Toddler claims to work 2 part-time jobs in hilarious TikTok: ‘He needs to be promoted’

This mom’s hilarious video of her toddler claiming to have two jobs has viewers losing it all over TikTok. TikToker and parent Azha Prather’s (@awoodbp) son Semaj has a busy schedule for a toddler, as shown in a recent video where the adorable little boy explains that he works two jobs, and his hilarious statements regarding his contribution to the workforce have viewers in stitches.
13 Lesser-Known Places to Donate After Decluttering

Brittney is Apartment Therapy's Assistant Lifestyle Editor and an avid tweeter with a passion for carbs and lipstick. She believes in mermaids and owns way too many throw pillows. Trisha Sprouse. Decluttering your home is just plain good for the soul. For starters, getting rid of any superfluous items tends...
Pinterest Predicts: 3 home trends that will shape 2023

From spa-like showers to front door transformations, the Pinterest Predicts 2023 report has uncovered the biggest home trends that will shape the year ahead. 'Millions of people turn to Pinterest each month to find inspiration for their next interior and DIY projects, and from their search terms we know what they're planning to do and buy next — it's a bit like having a crystal ball,' says Matt Siberry, Head of Home at Pinterest UK.
My Grandma’s Simple Storage Hack Has Made Fridge Cleanup So Much Easier

Allison is a writer and mother of two living in Ohio. Her writing is focused around self-improvement, mental health, life lessons, and parenting all with one purpose: to live a fulfilled life. When she's not writing she's likely throwing a baseball in the front yard with her son or planning family trips to national parks in their Airstream Basecamp. You can read more from her on medium.com/@allisonditmer.
Before and After: On HGTV’s “Celebrity IOU,” Drew Barrymore Adds Warmth and Function to a Friend’s Kitchen

Drew Barrymore has always credited her makeup artist and best friend, Deb, with helping her get through her divorce. When Deb wound up going through her own divorce, Barrymore decided to give her friend a fresh start in her longtime home. In the latest episode of HGTV’s “Celebrity IOU,” Barrymore teamed up with Jonathan and Drew Scott to renovate Deb’s house.
