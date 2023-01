GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police has announced that a second suspect has been named in a Wednesday night stabbing that killed one person and injured another. Tytitauna Dynasty Jones, 26, is wanted for accessory after the fact. She is described as a 5′3″ 132 lbs. black woman with black hair and brown eyes.

GULFPORT, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO