LOOK: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes wearing pullover with Damar Hamlin tribute

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is among the players across the league honoring Buffalo Bills S Damar Hamlin in Week 18 as he continues to show signs of improvement following his Week 17 injury.

Mahomes came out for pregame warmups wearing a custom pullover, not unlike the one that he wore to honor Len Dawson earlier in the year. This time the pullover has a heart on the front with “Damar” and on the backside, a picture of Hamlin emblazoned that reads “Hamlin Strong.”

Check it out:

Other players and staff have been spotted during pregame warmups wearing black Nike t-shirts that have Hamlin’s 3 jersey number and say, “Love for Damar.”

The NFL announced that it would have league wide-support for Hamlin during their games this weekend. There will be a pregame moment of support in the form of a PSA, also thanking first responders and medical caregivers with an accompanying scoreboard graphic of Damar.

All teams were permitted by the league to outline the “3” in each 30-yard line number on the field in either Buffalo Bills Red or Buffalo Bills Blue, but it’s unclear if the Las Vegas Raiders have done so.