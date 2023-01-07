ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Inactives for Chiefs vs. Raiders, Week 18

By Ed Easton Jr.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oH6dS_0k72nf5Y00

The Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders have released their lists of inactive players ahead of their Week 18 matchup.

Here are the inactive players for the Chiefs:

  • QB Shane Buechele
  • K Matthew Wright
  • WR Mecole Hardman
  • WR Skyy Moore
  • DE Joshua Kaindoh
  • T Darian Kinnard
  • DE Malik Herring

Here is the inactive list for the Raiders:

  • QB Derek Carr
  • LB Darien Butler
  • WR Chris Lacy
  • RB Brittain Brown
  • G Netane Muti
  • DT Matthew Butler
  • DE Tashawn Bower

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL mock draft: New top-5 order leads to huge QB-related trade

Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season did a major number on the top of the order of the 2023 NFL draft. The Houston Texans lost by winning, dropped from first to second after beating the Indianapolis Colts, and fired head coach Lovie Smith for good (or bad) measure. The Chicago Bears went from second to first after losing to the Minnesota Vikings, the Arizona Cardinals went from fourth to third after losing to the San Francisco 49ers, the Colts moved from fifth to fourth after that Texans loss, and the Seattle Seahawks moved from third to fifth by dint of the Denver Broncos (who traded that pick and others for Russell Wilson) beating the Los Angeles Chargers.
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan football QB announces transfer destination

After three years in the Big 12 and two years with Michigan football, Alan Bowman is returning to his roots. The Grapevine (Texas) native got his start in his home state playing for Texas Tech, where he was a starter. He transferred to Michigan in advance of the 2021 season and backed up Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy before being the backup, along with Davis Warren, to McCarthy in 2022. He announced after the regular season he would transfer to a third destination following the Wolverines’ playoff run. On Monday, we learned where he’s headed.
ANN ARBOR, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers Wild Card Playoff schedule released

The 49ers will host the Seattle Seahawks in the Wild Card Round of this year’s playoffs. Kickoff from Levi’s Stadium will be at 1:30pm Pacific Time on Saturday. San Francisco hosted the Seahawks in Week 2 of the regular season and downed them 27-7 in a game where they lost QB Trey Lance for the year.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bill Belichick had the weakest endorsement for Mac Jones and NFL fans thought it was hilarious

By now, you’re probably intimately familiar with Bill Belichick’s laissez-faire approach to most of his press conferences. Regardless of how his team fared in its most recent game or any notable recent updates from an upcoming opponent, Belichick is notorious for seeming disinterested (and almost entirely neutral, for a good reason) when standing in front of a microphone.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Suspended Patriots CB Jack Jones 'talked back' to Bill Belichick

New details are coming to light surrounding the New England Patriots suspension of rookie cornerback Jack Jones. The organization suspended Jones last week for the remainder of the season. The decision of the suspension came after Jones either missed or was late for multiple rehab sessions on his knee. The Patriots held a team meeting as a result and the process of rehabbing injuries was discussed.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

203K+
Followers
254K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy