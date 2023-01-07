Inactives for Chiefs vs. Raiders, Week 18
The Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders have released their lists of inactive players ahead of their Week 18 matchup.
Here are the inactive players for the Chiefs:
- QB Shane Buechele
- K Matthew Wright
- WR Mecole Hardman
- WR Skyy Moore
- DE Joshua Kaindoh
- T Darian Kinnard
- DE Malik Herring
Here is the inactive list for the Raiders:
- QB Derek Carr
- LB Darien Butler
- WR Chris Lacy
- RB Brittain Brown
- G Netane Muti
- DT Matthew Butler
- DE Tashawn Bower
Comments / 0